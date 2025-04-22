Podcasts Technology The Feed The Official Libsyn Podcast

Podcaster Travel Warnings, No Fakes Act and Digg's $5 Groundbreakers Unpacking the highlights from Podcast Movement Evolutions, including the sessions, trends, and takeaways that stood out. We cover brand-new Apple Podcasts widgets, a heads-up for international podcasters traveling to the U.S., and the latest push to define what actually is a podcast. Plus: YouTube backs the No Fakes Act, Kai Chuk exits the YouTube Podcasting team, and we dig into updated podcast stats: mean, median, user agents, and more. Oh, and… are you on the new Digg? We are. Quick Episode Summary (2:06) PROMO: I Shake My Head (2:40) Rob and Elsie conversation (5:07) We are groundbreakers at Digg (11:40) Podcast Movement Evolutions debrief from the show and was there FOMO? (20:37) What is a podcast? (29:19) New widgets for Apple Podcasts (31:09) Remember the producer that got kicked off of Spotify? We have an answer! (33:33) Advice for podcasters traveling into the U.S. (38:44) YouTube supporting the No Fakes Act (45:56) YouTube's podcast head Kai Chuk exits (47:37) Libsyn PR releases (59:13) Stats: mean, median, geographic and user agents Featured Podcast Promo + Audio PROMO 1: I Shake My Head Where have we been and where are we going The Podcast Show 2025 Podcast Movement: The World's Largest Podcasting Community | Events, Resources & More! The E-League Mentorship AMA · Luma The E-League: 5-Week Reset for Experienced Podcasting People Navigating a Career or Brand Pivot — Elsie Escobar - Use code THEFEED40 for 40% off! Thank you to Nick from MicMe for our awesome intro! Podcasting Articles and Links mentioned by Rob and Elsie Leave us voice feedback! Rob - Digg Groundbreakers Elsie - Digg Groundbreakers 411 Item 187 - Interview with Alex and Kevin from Diggnation - Voicemail line 206-666-4357 Podcast Advertising Right Now: Key Insights from Libsyn Ads So What is a Podcast? We Polled Over 4,000 People, Launched a Docuseries, and May Have Started a Revolution. | LinkedIn What is a Podcast pdf New widgets available - Apple Podcasts for Creators Instagram about traveling into the US for podcasters The Trump administration has started detaining some European travelers—and things could get dire for U.S. tourism - Fast Company B.C. woman returns home after being detained by U.S. immigration officials | CBC News U.S. Denied Entry to French Scientist Over Views on Trump Policies, France Says - The New York Times YouTube supports the NO FAKES Act - YouTube Blog After YouTube's Rise To #1, Platform Podcast Head Kai Chuk Exits - Radio Ink Nick Viall x Libsyn Renewal Deal 2025 Libsyn x Podcast Heat release 10% Happier Dan Harris exclusive release Podgagement - Engage your audience. Grow your podcast! The E-League: 5-Week Reset for Experienced Podcasting People Navigating a Career or Brand Pivot — Elsie Escobar

Evolving Podcast Consumption: Infinite Dial 2025 The intricacies of full time podcasting, discussing workflows, preparation, and the tools necessary for producing quality content, the reality of daily podcasting, the importance of research, plus tools and systems to get the work done! Then, analyzing insights from the Infinite Dial study 2025, highlighting trends in content consumption, the evolving landscape of podcasting, the importance of understanding audience preferences and adapting to the changing media environment ---- all with special guest Robb Dunewood! Connect with Robb Dunewood: Threads Bluesky Quick Episode Summary (1:56) Libsyn PR Releases! (3:18) PROMO 1: Ellie's Tale - The Last Of Us Podcast (3:51) Robb and Elsie conversation (5:27) Being a podcaster full time! A workflow of production (15:31) Podcasting hardware and software (27:20) Introducing The Infinite Dial 2025 (29:04) How bluetooth headphones and Smart TVs impact content consumption (34:00) Social Media impact on podcasting (48:01) The influence of online audio on audience behavior and consumption (1:01:48) Everything podcast consumption data in 2025 (1:09:49) Where have we been and where are we going? Featured Podcast Promo + Audio PROMO: Ellie's Tale - The Last Of Us Podcast Thank you to Nick from MicMe for our awesome intro! Podcasting Articles and Links mentioned by Rob and Elsie The Tech Jawn – Both a Black Tech Podcast and a Black Tech Podcast Daily Tech News Show – Helping each other understand Headlines – Daily Tech News Show LIVE – Daily Tech News Show Feedly Readwise Reader Google Sheets: Online Spreadsheets & Templates | Google Workspace MV7+ - Podcast Microphone - Shure USA RØDECaster Pro | Podcast Production Studio | RØDE Elgato Creator's Prompter 10WAD9901 B&H Photo Video StreamYard Riverside: HD Podcast & Video Software | Free Recording & Editing Rogue Amoeba | Audio Hijack: Record Any Audio on MacOS Ecamm Live - Powerful Live Streaming Platform for Mac Audacity ® | Free Audio editor, recorder, music making and more! Descript: Edit Videos & Podcasts Like a Doc | AI Video Editor The Infinite Dial 2025 - Edison Research

Backing Up Your Podcast, Navigating Takedowns and The Awesomeness of MacWhisper 12 How to make sure you don't lose your podcast without warning! New updated character count on podcast descriptions in Apple Podcasts, Edison Research launches Edison Download Metrics, MacWhisper 12 is so good! Pocket Casts has a web player, launching seasons out of order? Tips for keeping it clear, be part of the Podcast Marketing Trends Report And download stats, this time geographic and user agents! Quick Episode Summary (2:15) PROMO 1: Video Fuzzy (2:55) Rob and Elsie conversation (3:33) Podcast descriptions in Apple Podcasts now allow up to 10,000 characters! (7:02) "Spotify deleted my podcast for no reason and without warning" (19:34) Someone is centering podcasting in the next presidential election (25:38) Edison Research has just launched podcast download metrics (27:50) MacWhisper 12 is amazing (35:21) Pocket Casts has a web player (36:22) Audio feedback: percentage of income that comes from YouTube (38:46) Categorizing the naming of the second season of your podcast for discoverability (43:20) Audio feedback from Sheryl on 3 episodes! (46:11) How many directories and podcast apps can you get your podcast into? (52:21) Be counted! Take the survey for the Podcast Marketing Trends Report 2025 (59:03) PROMO 2: Sibercast Network (1:00:52) Stats: Geographic and user agent (1:04:21) Where have we been and where are we going? Featured Podcast Promo + Audio PROMO 1: Video Fuzzy PROMO 2: The Sibercast Network Sheryl from The Hearts of Gold Sibercast Network: Tomorrow's Legends Sibercast Network: The Mandalore Thank you to Nick from MicMe for our awesome intro! Podcasting Articles and Links mentioned by Rob and Elsie Leave us voice feedback! A Podcaster's Guide to RSS - A Podcaster's Guide to RSS Rodney Ø⚡ on X: "It is with a heavy heart 💔 https://t.co/AZPuC8tp8w" / X RSS to CSV Converter - Scooter Labs Edison Research, SoundStack Launch Podcast Download Metrics Service. | News | podcastnewsdaily.com 🎙️ MacWhisper Pocket Casts' Web Player Is Now Available to All – Pocket Casts Blog SherylM Robinson - YouTube Podcast Marketing Trends 2025 – Podcast Marketing Academy

Goodbye Skype, Hello Digg? And YouTube's Bold 2025 Podcast Plans YouTube's TV takeover, a billion-user podcast boom, and the end of Skype? Get ready for massive shifts in the digital landscape. We're diving into YouTube's 2025 plans, how to leverage their podcast power, the surprising return of Digg, and crucial podcasting tips – plus, a new VP of Marketing! Quick Episode Summary (2:14) PROMO 1: Otherwise Objectionable (4:14) Rob and Elsie conversation (5:20) Welcome new VP of Marketing, Chris Avello! (7:51) Skype will be shutting down (9:32) Digg is coming back (17:36) Into the YouTube podcast strategy (17:36) YouTube big bets for 2025 (41:01) Why you need a podcast guest release (43:08) Replacing your episode after you've made a mistake (46:17) Podcast apps that have closed (54:25) PROMO 2: AdStops - Podcast Advertising On Track (55:49) Stats: mean and median numbers (57:32) Where have we been and where are we going Featured Podcast Promo + Audio PROMO 1: Otherwise Objectionable PROMO 2: AdStops - Podcast Advertising On Track The Critical Role of Ad Ops: Proactive Strategies for Success featuring our own Sydney Dennis! Where have we been and where are we going Elsie Escobar: Find Your Podcast Process Elsie Escobar: Pioneering a Path for Diverse Voices - Blubrry Podcasting Podcast Movement Evolutions | Chicago 2025 NAB Show The Podcast Show 2025 Thank you to Nick from MicMe for our awesome intro! Podcasting Articles and Links mentioned by Rob and Elsie Leave us voice feedback! Christopher Avello To Lead Libsyn Marketing, Focus On Next Phase Of Brand's Growth. | News | podcastnewsdaily.com Skype is shutting down after two decades | CNN Business Smash that replay button: A 2024 recap of YouTube on TV - YouTube Blog From the YouTube CEO: Our big bets for 2025 - YouTube Blog Understand your YouTube engagement - Computer - YouTube Help YouTube is the Preferred Podcast Listening Service - Edison Research Celebrating 1 billion monthly podcast users on YouTube - YouTube Blog Free Podcast Guest Release Form Podcast App Graveyard Inviting your team to manage a show - Spotify Meghan Markle Reveals When New Podcast Is Launching with Lemonada Media Elsie Escobar: Find Your Podcast Process Elsie Escobar: Pioneering a Path for Diverse Voices - Blubrry Podcasting

Claiming Your Podcast on Apple Podcasts and Video Podcast Realities Updates to submitting and claiming your podcast on Apple Podcasts with Libsyn, best practices when switching hosting platforms, Castro updates, and love for Sofa, not all podcast apps support playing video, the challenges of creating the perfect video podcast background and why it's not as easy as it seems and finally Stats! Geographic and user agents Quick Episode Summary (2:12) PROMO 1: Educational Duct tape Podcast (3:05) Rob and Elsie conversation (3:42) Apple Podcasts announced updates for submitting your podcast directly from podcast hosts and the ability to claim existing shows (7:43) Apple Podcasts will be unavailable for up to 8 hours on March 1 (9:18) When should you delete your old podcast hosting account once you have moved to a new one? (11:41) Castro now supports the Transcript Tag! (14:55) Audio quality is still important even though you've started to create a video podcast (18:54) How do you publish a video podcast on Libsyn and what are the best practices? (26:45) Ask permission when using bits of other people's podcasts on your podcast (31:03) The challenge of finding a great backdrop for your podcast (38:50) Have you heard of Station? (40:29) How to upload your podcast to YouTube automatically with Libsyn (43:28) Elsie's new favorite app: Sofa (53:06) PROMO 2: The Perfect Stool (54:01) Stats: geographic and user agent (57:37) Where have we been and where are we going? Featured Podcast Promo + Audio PROMO 1: Educational Duct tape Podcast PROMO 2: The Perfect Stool Thank you to Nick from MicMe for our awesome intro! Podcasting Articles and Links mentioned by Rob and Elsie Leave us voice feedback! About Your Podcast Settings – Libsyn 5 Submit Your Show to Apple Podcasts – Libsyn 5 Claim your show - Apple Podcasts for Creators podCast411 - Learn about Podcasters and Podcasting News: Podcast Apps that Support Video Podcasts What's the Best Background for Podcast Video? | Lower Street Station | Join your podcast tribe Upload Your Podcast to YouTube AUTOMATICALLY! | Start to Finish - YouTube Sofa: Downtime Organizer - Sofa

