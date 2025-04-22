The Feed The Official Libsyn Podcast

Unpacking the highlights from Podcast Movement Evolutions, including the sessions, trends, and takeaways that stood out. We cover brand-new Apple Podcasts widgets, a heads-up for international podcasters traveling to the U.S., and the latest push to define what actually is a podcast. Plus: YouTube backs the No Fakes Act, Kai Chuk exits the YouTube Podcasting team, and we dig into updated podcast stats: mean, median, user agents, and more. Oh, and… are you on the new Digg? We are. Audience feedback drives the show. We'd love for you to contact us and keep the conversation going! Email [email protected]
Quick Episode Summary (2:06) PROMO: I Shake My Head (2:40) Rob and Elsie conversation (5:07) We are groundbreakers at Digg (11:40) Podcast Movement Evolutions debrief from the show and was there FOMO? (20:37) What is a podcast? (29:19) New widgets for Apple Podcasts (31:09) Remember the producer that got kicked off of Spotify? We have an answer! (33:33) Advice for podcasters traveling into the U.S. (38:44) YouTube supporting the No Fakes Act (45:56) YouTube's podcast head Kai Chuk exits (47:37) Libsyn PR releases (59:13) Stats: mean, median, geographic and user agents Featured Podcast Promo + Audio PROMO 1: I Shake My Head Where have we been and where are we going The Podcast Show 2025 Podcast Movement: The World's Largest Podcasting Community | Events, Resources & More! The E-League Mentorship AMA · Luma The E-League: 5-Week Reset for Experienced Podcasting People Navigating a Career or Brand Pivot — Elsie Escobar Podcasting Articles and Links mentioned by Rob and Elsie Rob - Digg Groundbreakers Elsie - Digg Groundbreakers 411 Item 187 - Interview with Alex and Kevin from Diggnation Podcast Advertising Right Now: Key Insights from Libsyn Ads So What is a Podcast? We Polled Over 4,000 People, Launched a Docuseries, and May Have Started a Revolution. | LinkedIn What is a Podcast pdf New widgets available - Apple Podcasts for Creators Instagram about traveling into the US for podcasters The Trump administration has started detaining some European travelers—and things could get dire for U.S. tourism - Fast Company B.C. woman returns home after being detained by U.S. immigration officials | CBC News U.S. Denied Entry to French Scientist Over Views on Trump Policies, France Says - The New York Times YouTube supports the NO FAKES Act - YouTube Blog After YouTube's Rise To #1, Platform Podcast Head Kai Chuk Exits - Radio Ink Nick Viall x Libsyn Renewal Deal 2025 Libsyn x Podcast Heat release 10% Happier Dan Harris exclusive release
