Our Upbringing as Harvard & Stanford MBA Grads S2 EP1

In the premiere of Season 2, we're diving deep into our first-gen immigrant experiences, sharing the real, unfiltered stories behind how we were raised. We talk about guilt, sacrifice, and drive. We're peeling back the layers to reveal how the first gen experience plays a bigger role than anyone might realize. This episode gets real. We open up about the toxic thought patterns we've had to unlearn, like the idea that hard work alone is enough. We also talk about the "chip on our shoulder" that comes from being raised in immigrant families, and how that's both pushed us forward and weighed us down. If you're ready for a REAL convo on family, culture, and what it takes to succeed, this one's for you. Welcome to Tiger Sisters. Hosted by Cherie Brooke Luo and Jean Luo, we're your internet big sisters here to demystify the ups and downs of navigating careers, tech, and entrepreneurship—while keeping it real about staying healthy, stylish, and joyful along the way. Cherie is an influencer who has broken down the complexities of big tech, finance, and MBA programs, with over 100M+ views across platforms. Jean is a tech product executive and investor, holding over 50 AI patents, who has built an impressive career in product management and institutional investment at companies like Goldman Sachs and Snapchat. We've survived stints at top investment banks and big tech firms, founded startups, and earned four Ivy League degrees—if we're counting Stanford! Yet, we still find time to focus on wellness, friendships, fashion, and skincare, while sharing the lessons we've learned along the way. Join us for candid conversations where we spill the tea on careers, technology, entrepreneurship, school, and life. Whether you're here for career advice, stories about balancing life's challenges, or just to hear our honest takes on what it means to pursue fun, wealth, and joy in all areas of life, we've got you covered. ⏰ Timestamps 00:00 - Season 2 is Here! Let's Go! 01:27 - Ready for a Deep Dive? Let's Jump In 2:07 - Roses & Thorns: The Real Tea 2:19 - Cherie's Rose: We're BACK, Baby! 3:52 - Cherie's Thorn: Facing Old Ghosts 6:20 - Jean's Thorn: Overworked and Overwhelmed 9:46 - Jean's Rose: Big New Doors Opening 11:28 - Mailbag: How Our Upbringing Shaped Us 12:40 - The Hardest Episode We've Done (Here's Why) 13:45 - Context: Growing Up as Immigrant Kids 16:25 - What We Owe to Our Parents' Sacrifices 17:52 - Guilt, Drive, and Family Pressure 19:05 - Family Trauma: Breaking Toxic Cycles 20:40 - More Than Just Hustle: The Secret to Success 21:45 - Why Hard Work Isn't Everything 23:10 - You Need an Edge to Make It Big 23:31 - The Sad Reality of Immigrant Family Struggles 25:45 - Chip on Our Shoulder? You Bet. 26:38 - We Want YOUR Stories! Share With Us 27:52 - Jean's Secret to Productivity 29:13 - Feeling Torn Between Two Cultures 31:13 - Navigating Complicated Parent-Child Bonds 31:40 - Jean's Picture-Perfect Career (Or Is It?) 33:15 - The Pressure to Over Explain Ourselves 35:30 - Cherie's Moment of Personal Power 35:42 - Jean's Road to Financial Freedom 36:35 - Cherie's Unconventional Career Moves 38:07 - Cherie's Journey to an Engineering Degree 39:08 - This Episode Was Tough. Want More?