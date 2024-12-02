Powered by RND
Tiger Sisters

Podcast Tiger Sisters
Cherie Luo and Jean Luo
Hi everyone, it's Cherie and Jean, the Tiger Sisters. We’re your career mentors and internet big sisters! Cherie Brooke Luo is an influencer who’s demystified b...
More
Technology

Available Episodes

5 of 14
  • Sister Diaries: The Truth About First-Gen Struggles 💥
    Ever wondered what it’s really like being the eldest daughter in an immigrant family? Jean and Cherie are back with Part 2 of their deep dive into the first-gen experience. From the pressures of being a cultural bridge to navigating friendships with parents, this episode has it all—the laughs, the tears, and the unfiltered honesty. Join us as we tackle "eldest daughter syndrome," the burden of parental expectations, and the unique struggles that come with being first-gen. Plus, get our takes on how to balance being a parent and a friend, our favorite book picks in Book Club (including a spicy romance and a chef's wild ride), and how our upbringing still shapes our lives today. Expect humor, realness, and lots of sisterly love. If you're first-gen, the child of immigrants, or just curious about the intersectional journey of two sisters making their way through life, this episode is for you. Like, comment, and share with someone who could use a little Tiger Sister energy in their day! 🐯❤️✨ ------------------------------------------------------------------  🐯👯‍♀️ Tiger Sisters Podcast | Career, Entrepreneurship, and Life Welcome to Tiger Sisters, your go-to podcast for career mentorship and life guidance! Hosted by Cherie Brooke Luo and Jean Luo, we’re your internet big sisters here to demystify the ups and downs of navigating careers, tech, and entrepreneurship— all while staying healthy, stylish, and joyful along the way. Cherie is an influencer who has broken down the complexities of big tech, finance, and MBA programs for millions of viewers, with over 100M+ views across platforms. Jean is a tech product executive and investor, holding over 50 AI patents, who has built an impressive career in product management and institutional investment at companies like Goldman Sachs and Snapchat. Between the two of us, we’ve survived stints at top investment banks and big tech firms, founded startups, and earned four Ivy League degrees—if we’re counting Stanford! Yet, we still find time to focus on wellness, friendships, fashion, and skincare, always sharing the lessons we've learned along the way. Whether you’re here for career advice, stories about balancing life’s challenges, or just to hear our honest takes on what it means to pursue fun, wealth, and joy in all areas of life, we’ve got you covered. 💛 LET'S CONNECT:  ~ CHERIE ~ 🤳🏻 Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/cherie.brooke  📱 TikTok – https://www.tiktok.com/@cherie.brooke  ✍🏻 My Substack – https://cherieluo.substack.com/  👩🏻‍💻 LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/in/cherie-luo/  ~ JEAN ~ 🤳🏻 Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/jean.ventures/ 👩🏻‍💻 LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/in/jeanluo  🎵 Music produced by Sammy Signal https://open.spotify.com/artist/2HsyknHuxhT8RoZfn5rqMS 🛍️ Items Referenced: 🍵Sisters Matcha & SISTERS Merch: www.sistersmatcha.com ✨Tiger Sisters & Friends Japan Trip (May 2025): https://trovatrip.com/trip/asia/japan/japan-with-cherie-luo-may-2025   ♠️ Everything else: https://amzn.to/3z0dx5b ⏰ Timestamps: 00:05 - Part 2! Diving deeper into the first-gen experience 📚   01:14 - Book Club is back! 📖 Our fave reads   01:30 - Cherie’s book rec: Kitchen Confidential by Anthony Bourdain 🧑‍🍳🍲   05:32 - Jean’s pick: Big Fan by Alexandra Romanoff 💖✨   09:10 - Should you be friends with your parents? 🤔👀   13:00 - Filling out FAFSA —the universal first-gen struggle ✍️   13:34 - Customer Service phone calls as a 9 year old 📞   14:28 - Billion dollar CEO’s hot take on friendship with kids 🤝👨‍👧   20:40 - “Eldest Daughter Syndrome” is real 💭   29:05 - Eldest Immigrant Daughter Syndrome, a next-level challenge 🥇🌎 33:30 - The perks and quirks of being the youngest child 👶✨     35:30 - Reflecting on how our upbringing shapes us even now 🥹
    --------  
    38:17
  • Succeed at Office Politics: Secrets from Stanford & Harvard MBA Grads
    This is our most vulnerable, no-filter episode yet, where we dig into what really separates top performers from the pack. We're dropping the polished talk and getting into the raw truths: the surprising habits that worked for us, the moments that totally didn’t 😬, and the hard feedback that pushed us further. From navigating confidence to the art of bouncing back, we share the good, the bad, and the downright awkward parts of leveling up. If you’re ready to go beyond the hustle hype and hear the real stuff – we’re not holding back on this one. 💥🥊  ------------------------------------------------------------------ 🐯👯‍♀️ Tiger Sisters Podcast | Career, Entrepreneurship, and Life Welcome to Tiger Sisters, your go-to podcast for career mentorship and life guidance! Hosted by Cherie Brooke Luo and Jean Luo, we’re your internet big sisters here to demystify the ups and downs of navigating careers, tech, and entrepreneurship— all while staying healthy, stylish, and joyful along the way. Cherie is an influencer who has broken down the complexities of big tech, finance, and MBA programs for millions of viewers, with over 100M+ views across platforms. Jean is a tech product executive and investor, holding over 50 AI patents, who has built an impressive career in product management and institutional investment at companies like Goldman Sachs and Snapchat. Between the two of us, we’ve survived stints at top investment banks and big tech firms, founded startups, and earned four Ivy League degrees—if we’re counting Stanford! Yet, we still find time to focus on wellness, friendships, fashion, and skincare, always sharing the lessons we've learned along the way. Whether you’re here for career advice, stories about balancing life’s challenges, or just to hear our honest takes on what it means to pursue fun, wealth, and joy in all areas of life, we’ve got you covered. 💛 LET'S CONNECT:  ~ CHERIE ~ 🤳🏻 Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/cherie.brooke  📱 TikTok – https://www.tiktok.com/@cherie.brooke  ✍🏻 My Substack – https://cherieluo.substack.com/  👩🏻‍💻 LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/in/cherie-luo/  ~ JEAN ~ 🤳🏻 Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/jeanluo_/ 👩🏻‍💻 LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/in/jeanluo  🎵 Music produced by Sammy Signal https://open.spotify.com/artist/2HsyknHuxhT8RoZfn5rqMS 🛍️ Items Referenced: 🍵Sisters Matcha & SISTERS Merch: www.sistersmatcha.com ✨Tiger Sisters & Friends Japan Trip (May 2025): https://trovatrip.com/trip/asia/japan/japan-with-cherie-luo-may-2025   ♠️ Everything else: https://amzn.to/3z0dx5b ⏰ Timestamps: 00:00 - Jean & Cherie kick things off 🐯 01:05 - Jean’s Thorn: Flashback to College Struggles 🏫  06:25 - Jean’s Rose: Harry Stebbings put himself on blast 💥 10:17 - Cherie’s R&T: viral video ride and the rollercoaster 🎢 14:59 - MAILBAG: How did you become top performers? ❤️ 23:34 - Navigating bad actors (office drama) 🎭 27:24 - Jean’s personal guide to ‘managing up’ 📈 29:14 - Secret skill to bring you to the next level in corporate 👩‍💼 38:15 - What you never learned in school that’s critical for workplace 🧠 44:51 - Ditch the scarcity mindset NOW 📉 49:02 - Practice micro rejection therapy 👹 55:00 - Parting thoughts & hugs from the Tiger Sisters 🐅✨
    --------  
    55:34
  • Can We Beat Mr. Beast?
    In this episode, we’re taking you behind the scenes of our wild journey as sibling co-founders of SISTERS Worldwide and Sisters Matcha! 🌱💼 Join us as we spill our “roses and thorns” from startup life. We’re also sharing why we decided to go ultra-premium with our matcha, working with a single-family farm in Japan and how that decision changed everything. 🍵✨ We’re giving you a front-row seat to what it’s really like to build a brand from scratch and share the ups and downs of “building in public.” 📽️✨ Expect laughs, lessons, and maybe a few eye-rolls as we dig into everything from handling internet trolls to managing a million projects while staying grounded. If you’re curious about entrepreneurship, hit play and join us on this journey—we’re so excited to share it with you! 🥂 ------------------------------------------------------------------ 🐯👯‍♀️ Tiger Sisters Podcast | Career, Entrepreneurship, and Life Welcome to Tiger Sisters, your go-to podcast for career mentorship and life guidance! Hosted by Cherie Brooke Luo and Jean Luo, we’re your internet big sisters here to demystify the ups and downs of navigating careers, tech, and entrepreneurship— all while staying healthy, stylish, and joyful along the way. Cherie is an influencer who has broken down the complexities of big tech, finance, and MBA programs for millions of viewers, with over 100M+ views across platforms. Jean is a tech product executive and investor, holding over 50 AI patents, who has built an impressive career in product management and institutional investment at companies like Goldman Sachs and Snapchat. Between the two of us, we’ve survived stints at top investment banks and big tech firms, founded startups, and earned four Ivy League degrees—if we’re counting Stanford! Yet, we still find time to focus on wellness, friendships, fashion, and skincare, always sharing the lessons we've learned along the way. Whether you’re here for career advice, stories about balancing life’s challenges, or just to hear our honest takes on what it means to pursue fun, wealth, and joy in all areas of life, we’ve got you covered. 💛 LET'S CONNECT:  ~ CHERIE ~ 🤳🏻 Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/cherie.brooke  📱 TikTok – https://www.tiktok.com/@cherie.brooke  ✍🏻 My Substack – https://cherieluo.substack.com/  👩🏻‍💻 LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/in/cherie-luo/  ~ JEAN ~ 🤳🏻 Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/jean.ventures/ 👩🏻‍💻 LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/in/jeanluo  🎵 Music produced by Sammy Signal https://open.spotify.com/artist/2HsyknHuxhT8RoZfn5rqMS 🛍️ Items Referenced: 🍵 Sisters Matcha & SISTERS Merch: www.sistersmatcha.com ✨ Tiger Sisters & Friends Japan Trip (May 2025): https://trovatrip.com/trip/asia/japan/japan-with-cherie-luo-may-2025   ♠️ Everything else: ⁠https://amzn.to/3z0dx5b⁠ ⏰ Timestamps: 0:01 - Today’s Hot Topic: Startup Life! 🚀 0:37 - Roses & Thorns: Let’s Get Real 🌹🗡️ 0:44 - Jean’s Rose: Snap Summit Flashbacks 📸✨ 4:05 - Jean’s Thorn: The Rufus Du Sol Debacle 🎶😢 7:09 - Cherie’s Rose: Sisters Matcha Paper Prototypes 📐🍵 7:23 - Matcha Milestones: A Holiday Launch!! 🎄🎁 8:49 - Design That Tells a Story 🎨💭 9:59 - Cherie’s Thorn: Burnout & Balancing It All ⚖️💼 12:42 - Mailbag Q: What is Our Startup Process?? 🏢➡️💡 17:45 - “Building the Next Disney” 📽️✨ 19:04 - Trello, Sprints & All Things Organization 🗂️✅ 21:50 - “Stealth is Dead” – Building in Public 👥🤔 33:21 - Content to Commerce: Creating the New Media & Brand Empire 📱🛍️ 38:49 - Small Batch, Big Impact: Sisters Matcha 🌱🍵 45:30 - Jean’s Hot Take & Supporting Family Farms in Japan 🇯🇵🏞️ 50:35 - Share and RATE US ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ on Apple Podcasts and Spotify! 🥰📲
    --------  
    50:55
  • Sister Approved: Holiday Gift Picks 2024 S2 EP2
    Our Top Picks! Tech, Beauty, and Lifestyle Favorites | Tiger Sisters Join Cherie and Jean in this episode of the Tiger Sisters as they share their top picks in tech, clothing, beauty, and high-end items. 🎁 From wearable gadgets to luxury jewelry, discover what makes their everyday life easier, healthier, and more stylish. Plus, get the scoop on their new tea brand ✨SISTERS MATCHA✨ and favorite perfumes that hold a special meaning. Tune in for heartfelt recommendations and a fun, chatty vibe! 💖Note: Apologies in advance that at ~39:15 the sound quality is a bit degraded for the last 10 minutes of the episode. We did our best to enhance it :) ------------------------------------------------------------------ 🐯👯‍♀️ Tiger Sisters Podcast | Career, Entrepreneurship, and Life Welcome to Tiger Sisters, your go-to podcast for career mentorship and life guidance! Hosted by Cherie Brooke Luo and Jean Luo, we’re your internet big sisters here to demystify the ups and downs of navigating careers, tech, and entrepreneurship—while keeping it real about staying healthy, stylish, and joyful along the way. Cherie is an influencer who has broken down the complexities of big tech, finance, and MBA programs for millions of viewers, with over 100M+ views across platforms. Jean is a tech product executive and investor, holding over 50 AI patents, who has built an impressive career in product management and institutional investment at companies like Goldman Sachs and Snapchat. Between the two of us, we’ve survived stints at top investment banks and big tech firms, founded startups, and earned four Ivy League degrees—if we’re counting Stanford! Yet, we still find time to focus on wellness, friendships, fashion, and skincare, while sharing the lessons we've learned along the way. Join us for candid conversations where we spill the tea on careers, technology, entrepreneurship, school, and life. Whether you’re here for career advice, stories about balancing life’s challenges, or just to hear our honest takes on what it means to pursue fun, wealth, and joy in all areas of life, we’ve got you covered. 💛 LET'S CONNECT: ~ CHERIE ~ 🤳🏻 Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/cherie.brooke 📱 TikTok – https://www.tiktok.com/@cherie.brooke ✍🏻 My Substack – https://cherieluo.substack.com/ 👩🏻‍💻 LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/in/cherie-luo/ ~ JEAN ~ 🤳🏻 Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/jean.ventures/ 👩🏻‍💻 LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/in/jeanluo 🎵 Music produced by Sammy Signal https://open.spotify.com/artist/2HsyknHuxhT8RoZfn5rqMS 🛍️ Items Referenced: 🍵 SISTERS MATCHA: www.sistersmatcha.com ⌚️ Garmin watch: https://amzn.to/48eVS6S 👖Abercrombie: https://community.abercrombie.com/a/cherie.luo 🏃🏻‍♀️ Set Active: https://setactive.co/ 💆🏻‍♀️ Arcona Triad Pads: https://www.arcona.com/product/triad-pads.html 💦 Dr. Dennis Gross Peel Pads: https://drdennisgross.com/products/alpha-beta-universal-daily-peel 🫦 Tower 28: https://www.tower28beauty.com/ 🕶️ Jacques Marie Maje: https://www.jacquesmariemage.com/ 👃 Jo Malone: https://amzn.to/48eVS6S ✨ Nuxe: https://amzn.to/48eVS6S ♠️ Poker set, 🥛 drinking glasses, 🗺️ vision boarding materials, 📚 books, and more: https://amzn.to/3z0dx5b ⏰ Timestamps: 00:00 Introduction and Episode Overview 03:54 Favorite Things: Tech Category 🎧 10:07 Favorite Things: Clothing Category 20:44 Favorite Things: Beauty Category 🫦 26:28 High-End Favorites: Sunglasses and Jewelry 👓 33:47 Shared Favorites: Wearables, Consumables, and More 35:41 TEA!! Now including SISTERS MATCHA 🍵🌀 39:09 Tiger Sisters Building in Public WITH YOU!! 💖💖💖 40:08 The Ineffable i.e. Perfume Obsession: Scents and Memories ✨
    --------  
    50:30
  • Our Upbringing as Harvard & Stanford MBA Grads S2 EP1
    In the premiere of Season 2, we’re diving deep into our first-gen immigrant experiences, sharing the real, unfiltered stories behind how we were raised. We talk about guilt, sacrifice, and drive. We’re peeling back the layers to reveal how the first gen experience plays a bigger role than anyone might realize. This episode gets real. We open up about the toxic thought patterns we’ve had to unlearn, like the idea that hard work alone is enough. We also talk about the "chip on our shoulder" that comes from being raised in immigrant families, and how that’s both pushed us forward and weighed us down. If you’re ready for a REAL convo on family, culture, and what it takes to succeed, this one’s for you. 🔔 Don’t forget to like, comment, and subscribe. Season 2 of Tiger Sisters is here!!! Welcome to Tiger Sisters. Hosted by Cherie Brooke Luo and Jean Luo, we’re your internet big sisters here to demystify the ups and downs of navigating careers, tech, and entrepreneurship—while keeping it real about staying healthy, stylish, and joyful along the way. Cherie is an influencer who has broken down the complexities of big tech, finance, and MBA programs, with over 100M+ views across platforms. Jean is a tech product executive and investor, holding over 50 AI patents, who has built an impressive career in product management and institutional investment at companies like Goldman Sachs and Snapchat. We’ve survived stints at top investment banks and big tech firms, founded startups, and earned four Ivy League degrees—if we’re counting Stanford! Yet, we still find time to focus on wellness, friendships, fashion, and skincare, while sharing the lessons we've learned along the way. Join us for candid conversations where we spill the tea on careers, technology, entrepreneurship, school, and life. Whether you’re here for career advice, stories about balancing life’s challenges, or just to hear our honest takes on what it means to pursue fun, wealth, and joy in all areas of life, we’ve got you covered. 🛍️ ITEMS REFERENCED IN OUR POD: ♠️ Poker set, 🥛 drinking glasses, 🗺️ vision boarding materials, 📚 books, and more – https://amzn.to/3z0dx5b ⏰ Timestamps 00:00 - Season 2 is Here! Let’s Go! 01:27 - Ready for a Deep Dive? Let’s Jump In 2:07 - Roses & Thorns: The Real Tea 2:19 - Cherie’s Rose: We’re BACK, Baby! 3:52 - Cherie’s Thorn: Facing Old Ghosts 6:20 - Jean’s Thorn: Overworked and Overwhelmed 9:46 - Jean’s Rose: Big New Doors Opening 11:28 - Mailbag: How Our Upbringing Shaped Us 12:40 - The Hardest Episode We’ve Done (Here’s Why) 13:45 - Context: Growing Up as Immigrant Kids 16:25 - What We Owe to Our Parents’ Sacrifices 17:52 - Guilt, Drive, and Family Pressure 19:05 - Family Trauma: Breaking Toxic Cycles 20:40 - More Than Just Hustle: The Secret to Success 21:45 - Why Hard Work Isn’t Everything 23:10 - You Need an Edge to Make It Big 23:31 - The Sad Reality of Immigrant Family Struggles 25:45 - Chip on Our Shoulder? You Bet. 26:38 - We Want YOUR Stories! Share With Us 27:52 - Jean’s Secret to Productivity 29:13 - Feeling Torn Between Two Cultures 31:13 - Navigating Complicated Parent-Child Bonds 31:40 - Jean’s Picture-Perfect Career (Or Is It?) 33:15 - The Pressure to Over Explain Ourselves 35:30 - Cherie’s Moment of Personal Power 35:42 - Jean’s Road to Financial Freedom 36:35 - Cherie’s Unconventional Career Moves 38:07 - Cherie’s Journey to an Engineering Degree 39:08 - This Episode Was Tough. Want More? 🎵 Music produced by Sammy Signal ⁠https://open.spotify.com/artist/2HsyknHuxhT8RoZfn5rqMS⁠
    --------  
    40:26

About Tiger Sisters

Hi everyone, it's Cherie and Jean, the Tiger Sisters. We’re your career mentors and internet big sisters! Cherie Brooke Luo is an influencer who’s demystified big tech, finance, and MBAs for millions with 100M+ views, and Jean Luo is a tech product exec and investor with over 50 AI patents. Between the two of us, we’ve survived stints at top investment banks & big tech, founded startups, and hold four Ivy League degrees. We spill the tea on the tears and struggles behind our experiences and share all the ups and downs of our lives today. Join us in pursuit of fun, wealthy, and joyful lives.
