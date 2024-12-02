Sister Approved: Holiday Gift Picks 2024 S2 EP2
Our Top Picks! Tech, Beauty, and Lifestyle Favorites | Tiger Sisters
Join Cherie and Jean in this episode of the Tiger Sisters as they share their top picks in tech, clothing, beauty, and high-end items. 🎁 From wearable gadgets to luxury jewelry, discover what makes their everyday life easier, healthier, and more stylish. Plus, get the scoop on their new tea brand ✨SISTERS MATCHA✨ and favorite perfumes that hold a special meaning. Tune in for heartfelt recommendations and a fun, chatty vibe! 💖Note: Apologies in advance that at ~39:15 the sound quality is a bit degraded for the last 10 minutes of the episode. We did our best to enhance it :)
🐯👯♀️ Tiger Sisters Podcast | Career, Entrepreneurship, and Life
Welcome to Tiger Sisters, your go-to podcast for career mentorship and life guidance! Hosted by Cherie Brooke Luo and Jean Luo, we’re your internet big sisters here to demystify the ups and downs of navigating careers, tech, and entrepreneurship—while keeping it real about staying healthy, stylish, and joyful along the way.
Cherie is an influencer who has broken down the complexities of big tech, finance, and MBA programs for millions of viewers, with over 100M+ views across platforms. Jean is a tech product executive and investor, holding over 50 AI patents, who has built an impressive career in product management and institutional investment at companies like Goldman Sachs and Snapchat.
Between the two of us, we’ve survived stints at top investment banks and big tech firms, founded startups, and earned four Ivy League degrees—if we’re counting Stanford! Yet, we still find time to focus on wellness, friendships, fashion, and skincare, while sharing the lessons we've learned along the way.
Join us for candid conversations where we spill the tea on careers, technology, entrepreneurship, school, and life. Whether you’re here for career advice, stories about balancing life’s challenges, or just to hear our honest takes on what it means to pursue fun, wealth, and joy in all areas of life, we’ve got you covered.
🛍️ Items Referenced:
🍵 SISTERS MATCHA: www.sistersmatcha.com
⌚️ Garmin watch: https://amzn.to/48eVS6S
👖Abercrombie: https://community.abercrombie.com/a/cherie.luo
🏃🏻♀️ Set Active: https://setactive.co/
💆🏻♀️ Arcona Triad Pads: https://www.arcona.com/product/triad-pads.html
💦 Dr. Dennis Gross Peel Pads: https://drdennisgross.com/products/alpha-beta-universal-daily-peel
🫦 Tower 28: https://www.tower28beauty.com/
🕶️ Jacques Marie Maje: https://www.jacquesmariemage.com/
👃 Jo Malone: https://amzn.to/48eVS6S
✨ Nuxe: https://amzn.to/48eVS6S
♠️ Poker set, 🥛 drinking glasses, 🗺️ vision boarding materials, 📚 books, and more: https://amzn.to/3z0dx5b
⏰ Timestamps:
00:00 Introduction and Episode Overview
03:54 Favorite Things: Tech Category 🎧
10:07 Favorite Things: Clothing Category
20:44 Favorite Things: Beauty Category 🫦
26:28 High-End Favorites: Sunglasses and Jewelry 👓
33:47 Shared Favorites: Wearables, Consumables, and More
35:41 TEA!! Now including SISTERS MATCHA 🍵🌀
39:09 Tiger Sisters Building in Public WITH YOU!! 💖💖💖
40:08 The Ineffable i.e. Perfume Obsession: Scents and Memories ✨