The Unique Joys of Ministry

Pastoral ministry is hard, and there’s often plenty to be discouraged about. But amid the hardships, it’s easy to lose sight of the joys. In this inaugural episode of The Everyday Pastor, young pastor Matt Smethurst sits down with Ligon Duncan, who has pastored for two decades. Together they reflect on some specific things they love about serving the church, helping pastors in any season to find fresh joy in the work of ministry.MENTIONED ON THE SHOW:Ligon Duncan: A Tribute to My MotherMark Dever, 2016 T4G: Endurance Needed: Strength For a Slow Reformation and the Dangerous Allure of Speed (“The joy of the elder’s chair”)Bobby Jamieson, The Path to Being a PastorHelp The Gospel Coalition build up a renewed church for tomorrow. Let's Build Together: Donate Today at tgc.org/together