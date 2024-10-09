The Deal with Alex Rodriguez and Jason Kelly

In this episode of The Deal, Alex Rodriguez and Jason Kelly talk with Jay Williams, the co-founder and CEO of Improbable Media, about how athletes can build their brands using media. Williams tells the hosts how he made a major career pivot after an accident ended his professional basketball dreams, the lessons he's learned from his personal board of advisors (which includes Duke's legendary Coach Mike Krzyzewski), and how athletes today are taking advantage of NIL deals. Become a Bloomberg.com subscriber using our special intro offer at bloomberg.com/podcastoffer. You’ll unlock deep reporting, data and analysis from reporters around the world, plus access to a suite of subscriber-only newsletters.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

In this episode of The Deal, Alex Rodriguez and Jason Kelly talk with Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman about the value of letting fans own a part of their team by having teams enter the public market. Friedman tells the hosts about her competitive deal-making mindset, how she's transformed Nasdaq and the current sports business landscape.

In this episode of The Deal, Alex Rodriguez and Jason Kelly talk with Bruin Capital Founder and CEO George Pyne about how he reinvented institutions like NASCAR and IMG before pivoting to investing. Pyne explains what he looks for in a founder, why the risk-reward ratio is important in deal-making and the opportunities he sees for growth in college sports.

In this episode of The Deal, Alex Rodriguez and Jason Kelly talk with former WNBA player Candace Parker about how she's making a name for herself off the court. Parker shares how she got into the business side of basketball by working closely with Adidas, her former sponsor, why she loves being an NBA broadcaster and what she's looking for in her investments.

In this episode of The Deal, Alex Rodriguez and Jason Kelly sit down with former WNBA player and Seattle Storm co-owner Sue Bird to discuss her growing media empire and the explosion of women's sports. Bird tells the hosts how she has built her investment portfolio, why her company's viral t-shirt is about more than just a meme and why timing is so important for her big decisions on and off the court.

About The Deal with Alex Rodriguez and Jason Kelly

When sports, business and culture collide, there’s often a deal to be made. Join Alex Rodriguez and Bloomberg correspondent Jason Kelly as they get the inside track from corporate titans, sports champions and game-changing entrepreneurs on investing, strategy, reinvention and the ones that got away. The Deal is a Bloomberg Podcasts and Bloomberg Originals series that’s passionate, relaxed, insightful and inspirational. If you think you know these icons, prepare to be surprised. Hosts: Alex Rodriguez is chairman and chief executive of A-Rod Corp, an investment firm that backs startups and partners with global companies across real estate, sports and entertainment. While best known as a fourteen-time All-Star and World Series champion with the New York Yankees, Rodriguez is now an owner of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Minnesota Lynx sports teams and an on-air analyst for Major League Baseball. Jason Kelly is the chief correspondent of Bloomberg Originals. During his two decades at Bloomberg, Kelly has served as executive editor of Bloomberg Television, hosted Bloomberg Businessweek on television and radio, and also hosted Power Players and Next in Sports series. He’s also the author of two books, The New Tycoons, about the global private equity industry, and Sweat Equity, an inside look at the business of fitness.