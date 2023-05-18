Welcome to The Journey podcast, a weekly podcast that delves into the captivating stories of purpose-driven achievers on their quest for living their best lives... More
Wealthy vs. Rich: Redefining Your Success Mindset with Morgan DeBaun
This week, Morgan dives into true differences between being rich and being wealthy. Prepare to expand your definition of a "soft life" as you discover that it encompasses more than material possessions—it's about embracing freedom, independence, and making shrewd financial decisions. Morgan shares her wealth journey, and how you can shift from a "rich" mindset to a truly "wealthy" mindset and taking the necessary steps to a life of true abundance. It's time to reimagine wealth and unlock a vision that transcends monetary value! Key Points: The misconception of associating material possessions with a "soft life" and the importance of understanding that true wealth is about freedom and independence rather than just cash. Contrasting the "rich mindset," which focuses on cash and material items, with the "wealthy mindset," which prioritizes using money to create freedom and joy in life. Personal experiences of starting a business with limited funds and making deliberate financial decisions to invest in the growth and sustainability of the business rather than immediate luxuries. The significance of shifting from a cash-oriented mindset to an asset-oriented mindset for long-term financial freedom and sustainability. Morgan walks you step-by-step through a game-changing exercise given to her by her wealth manager to not only plan your ideal lifestyle but map out the actual costs of achieving it. [It may be more attainable than you initially thought!] Embracing purpose, focusing on impact, and building a life where your time is not tied to income but to personal fulfillment and freedom. Enjoying the Journey? We'd be absolutely thrilled if you could take a moment to show some love and support! Leave us a rating and review to help us reach even more people on their quest for a fulfilling personal and professional life. Head to Apple Podcasts, shower us with five stars, and don't forget to share what resonated with you the most. Your feedback means the world to us! We release new content every week, don't miss an episode by subscribing wherever you listen to podcasts. RESOURCES: Subscribe to the podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-journey-with-morgan-debaun/id1687058364 Follow us on Instagram: https://instagram.com/thejourneybymdb Additional Resources: https://worksmartprogram.ac-page.com/thejourneypodcast Enjoyed This Episode? Listen to This Next: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/why-i-left-la-for-nashville-embracing-the-soft-life/id1687058364?i=1000613237629
6/13/2023
15:41
From Athlete to Entrepreneur: Santia Deck's Journey to Finding Fulfillment in Business & Love
Get ready for an inspiring episode of The Journey as Morgan is joined by Santia Deck, a true powerhouse in the world of sports, media, and entrepreneurship. Santia's journey is nothing short of remarkable, from becoming the first professional female football player to venturing into entrepreneurship and finding lasting love. In this episode, they delve into Santia's incredible story of defying expectations and conquering multiple industries. Join Morgan and Santia as they explore Santia's unwavering determination, resilience, and the mindset that propelled her to embrace entrepreneurship and create a career that goes far beyond sports. Discover how Santia shattered glass ceilings, harnessed her passion and talents, and built a powerhouse career that spans various industries. Get ready to be inspired by her relentless drive and unwavering pursuit of success on her own terms. If you enjoyed this episode, we would truly appreciate your support. Please take a moment to rate and review the show. Your feedback helps us reach more individuals who, like you, are seeking to create the life they desire. Simply click the link, scroll to the bottom, tap those five stars, and leave us a review. Don't forget to let us know what you loved most about the episode! Follow Santia: https://www.instagram.com/trackbaby001/ https://www.instagram.com/tronusofficial/ Additional Resources: https://worksmartprogram.ac-page.com/thejourneypodcast Subscribe to the podcast: Follow us on Instagram: https://instagram.com/thejourneybymdb Enjoyed This Episode? Listen to This Next: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/cracking-the-code-of-credit-card-points-perks/id1687058364?i=1000615035950
6/6/2023
44:08
Cracking the Code of Credit Card Points & Perks with The Points Guy's Brian Kelly
The presidential suite for $100 a night!?! In this episode, Morgan welcomes Brian Kelly, the ultimate travel points guru, and founder of The Points Guy brand. Brian, who turned a 2011 blog into THE resource for savvy globetrotters, is all about making your travel dreams come true without breaking the bank. For over a decade, The Points Guy has been teaching travelers to leverage their points and credit card perks to make the most out of their travel and now Brian's sharing his journey from travel hacker to media mogul. Find out his secrets to mastering the points game, decoding the mystery of credit card perks, and navigating the exhilarating (and challenging!) world of affiliate marketing. As an avid traveler and a new dad, Brian is also sharing the ultimate how to travel with a baby insights! If you want to travel with your kids you're not going to wanna miss this episode. Key topics covered: Brian's journey of going from booking travel for his dad to running a travel points media empire Why a recession is the best time to be using points Benefits the airlines and credit card companies are counting on you not knowing The reality of building and scaling a travel business online The power of an engaged and active audience and the challenges of monetizing it Utilizing technology to maximize point systems with examples like Point Me and Built As a new dad, Brian shares his tips and tricks to traveling with a baby (His son has been to 6 countries in 6 month!) Love what you're hearing? Consider leaving us a review - your feedback helps us reach more Journey-ers, like you! Click the link, give us a five-star rating, and drop a note sharing what you loved about this episode. Are you ready to travel smarter, not harder? Grab your passports and join us on the Journey! Haven't hit 'Follow' yet? What are you waiting for?! New episodes drop every week, and trust us, you don't want to miss out! Follow Brian: Brain's Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/briankelly/ The Points Guy: https://www.instagram.com/thepointsguy/ Additional Resources: Travel Noire: https://www.instagram.com/travelnoire/ https://worksmartprogram.ac-page.com/thejourneypodcast Subscribe to the podcast: Follow us on Instagram: https://instagram.com/thejourneybymdb Enjoyed This Episode? Listen to This Next: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/why-i-left-la-for-nashville-embracing-the-soft-life/id1687058364?i=1000613237629 This podcast is produced by AosseyCreative.
5/30/2023
44:13
Leah Thomas’ Journey to Revolutionize Environmentalism and Empower Marginalized Voices
This week, Morgan is joined by Leah Thomas, a trailblazing environmental activist and founder of the Intersectional Environmentalist non-profit & digital platform. A real force of nature, Leah is changing the fight against climate change by spotlighting the link between social justice and environmental advocacy. Stemming from her experiences and passion for the environment, Leah has crafted an educational platform highlighting the overlap of environmental issues and social injustices. Her fresh take on environmentalism has landed her shoutouts in Vogue and Forbes, just to name a few. Topics Covered: Leah's journey from studying Environmental Science and Policy to how she began weaving social justice into the environmental activism tapestry. Why intersectionality isn't just a buzzword, but a crucial lens to understand climate change and its impacts. The power of education to make environmentalism more relatable and accessible to diverse communities. How social media is proving to be a major player in the fight for our planet. Public health and climate change, understanding why it's a complicated relationship. The real deal on being a public figure and dealing with the pressures that come with it. This value-packed episode shows how passion can fuel a global cause. Loved it? Then leave us a review! Your star ratings and comments help us reach more people just like you. Click here, scroll to the bottom, tap to rate with five stars, and select "Write a Review." Don't forget to share what you loved about this episode! Don't want to miss any episodes? Follow the podcast! We drop new episodes every week and you won't want to miss one. Hit follow and stay in the loop! RESOURCES: https://www.instagram.com/greengirlleah/ https://www.tiktok.com/@greengirlleahthomas?lang=en https://www.intersectionalenvironmentalist.com/ Subscribe to the podcast: Follow us on Instagram: https://instagram.com/thejourneybymdb Additional Resources: https://worksmartprogram.ac-page.com/thejourneypodcast Enjoyed This Episode? Listen to This Next: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/big-announcement-empowering-maternal-health-ft-latham/id1687058364?i=1000613504611
5/23/2023
44:16
BIG ANNOUNCEMENT & Empowering Maternal Health ft. Latham Thomas
This week Morgan is joined by Latham Thomas, founder of Mama Glow. Latham serves as a visiting Professor at Brown University, where the Mama Glow Doula Training program is incorporated to extend her work as a global advocate for maternal health and education. Latham, an Oprah Winfrey Super Soul 100 honoree, has assisted high-profile clients like Alicia Keys and Anne Hathaway as a doula. Now she's joining Morgan for this VERY SPECIAL episode to discuss birth, pregnancy, motherhood, and so much more! Plus, Morgan is sharing some EXCITING news! You aren't going to want to miss the episode! Also, if you haven't done so already, follow the podcast. We're adding more episodes every week and, if you're not following, there's a good chance you'll miss out. Follow now! Follow us on Instagram: https://instagram.com/thejourneybymdb Additional Resources: https://worksmartprogram.ac-page.com/thejourneypodcast Follow The Journey Podcast on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thejourneybymdb/ Follow Morgan: https://www.instagram.com/morgandebaun/ https://www.linkedin.com/in/morgandebaun/ https://www.morgandebaun.com/ Podcast Produced by AosseyCreative
