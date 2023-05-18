Wealthy vs. Rich: Redefining Your Success Mindset with Morgan DeBaun

This week, Morgan dives into true differences between being rich and being wealthy. Prepare to expand your definition of a "soft life" as you discover that it encompasses more than material possessions—it's about embracing freedom, independence, and making shrewd financial decisions. Morgan shares her wealth journey, and how you can shift from a "rich" mindset to a truly "wealthy" mindset and taking the necessary steps to a life of true abundance. It's time to reimagine wealth and unlock a vision that transcends monetary value! Key Points: The misconception of associating material possessions with a "soft life" and the importance of understanding that true wealth is about freedom and independence rather than just cash. Contrasting the "rich mindset," which focuses on cash and material items, with the "wealthy mindset," which prioritizes using money to create freedom and joy in life. Personal experiences of starting a business with limited funds and making deliberate financial decisions to invest in the growth and sustainability of the business rather than immediate luxuries. The significance of shifting from a cash-oriented mindset to an asset-oriented mindset for long-term financial freedom and sustainability. Morgan walks you step-by-step through a game-changing exercise given to her by her wealth manager to not only plan your ideal lifestyle but map out the actual costs of achieving it. [It may be more attainable than you initially thought!] Embracing purpose, focusing on impact, and building a life where your time is not tied to income but to personal fulfillment and freedom.