Build Your Business: From Fear to Freedom

#4: Essential Tools for Productivity & Quality of Life
Essential Tools for Productivity: Time Saving Products, Services, & HacksFor both Matt and Chris, noise-cancelling headphones help them focus, at home or on the road, and get important and urgent work done efficiently.Matt loves the Jabra elitesChris loves Sony's over ear headphonesToo many look myopically to save money, when they eat up too much time (which loses them money) and have things done poorly.Matt and Chris both recommend hiring people for the menial tasks (shoveling the driveway, cutting firewood, grocery delivery, lawncare) and the high skills tasks (building a website, designing a logo, etc.).Intelligently investing money in these areas saves you time in the long-term and makes you more money in the long-term. Ultimately, in both case you will see more value, in your life and business. Essential Tools for Productivity: Leverage AIIf you're not using AI, you need to. Lots of cool AI tools exist, that help save you time in different ways.Fireflies: great notetaking service for video callsReflect: Chris uses as a one stop shop to reflect, keep notes, and improve his productivityClaude: can upload different documents that can inform the AI - great way to have complex code explained to youChatGPT: best for quick general knowledge responses, web search capability, and quickly writing things based on prompts Essential Tools for Productivity: Books & PodcastsMatt and Chris both love to use the combination of Kindle and Audible to consume books. They synchronize, so if you listen to a book in Audible and then later read it in Kindle, you will pick up where you last left off in Audible.If they book is excellent, they buy a physical copy as well.Below are some of their favorite books:Founder Brand - discussed on Build Your Business #2Never Enough - how someone transformed his life$100M Leads - effective marketingBuy Back Your Time - just like it soundsE Myth Revisited - best book for beginning business ownersThe Hard Thing About Hard Things - better book for more seasoned founders on the crappy parts of being an ownerBelow are some of their favorite podcasts:Founder PodcastAll In Invest Like the BestMy First Million Essential Tools for Productivity: SleepMatt cares about sleep. You should too. Below are some of his favorite gadgets (general and branded).Eight Sleep: expensive, but you spend 1/3 of your time sleeping and this transformed his sleep quality; if you can afford it, buy itManta Mask - great for naps and sleeping on the roadBlack out shadesWeighted blanketCoop Pillows Essential Tools for Productivity: Health & FitnessWhether it's fitness or hygiene, taking care of yourself helps you take care of your business. Don't short yourself here.Invest in a home gym - start smallMight Patches blemish patchesAlcohol wipesBreathe Right Maximum Strength nose stripsToppik hair fibersRenpho body measure tapeRenpho smart scaleHello Tushy bidets Essential Tools for Productivity: Food, Coffee, CookingIf you regularly do something (drink coffee, cook, etc.) then you should spend some money making that task easier and more pleasurable. This applies to the kitchen as well.Buy good, locally-roasted whole bean coffeeWhole Latte Love - For really nice espresso and coffee equipment, check outNordic Ware big bake sheets Essential Tools for Productivity: Content CreationIf you're going to create content or regularly be on business video calls, you need to invest in high-quality microphones and cameras. It will make you stand out.Shure MV7 USB MicrophoneSony ZVE 10 cameraSigma Contemporary Multi-Layer lensHerman Miller chairs
Barbell Logic LinksWebsite: https://barbell-logic.com/Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/barbell_logic/Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/barbelllogiccoaching/X: https://x.com/BarbellLogicMatt's LinksWebsite: https://ryanmattreynolds.com/Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/reynoldsstrong/?hl=enChris's Links:LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/chrismreynolds/See how much you could be making at https://turnkey.coach/5xCheck out our Coaching Kickstarter eBook to accelerate your coaching careerIf you're interested in improving your coaching practice and making 5x your current dollar-per-hour earnings, go to https://turnkey.coach/coaching-rediscovered/
#3: People Follow People: Building a Founder Brand
Building a compelling Founder Brand rooted in authenticity and storytelling can help entrepreneurs attract clients and grow their businesses. Follow these actionable strategies for overcoming fear, creating consistent content, and shifting focus from price to value to stand out in a crowded market.The Concept of Founder BrandingPeople connect with people, not brands. A founder’s personal story serves as the essential bridge between the audience and the brand, helping to build trust and relatability. Examples such as Steve Jobs, Elon Musk, and Jeff Bezos highlight how a founder’s narrative creates a lasting impression that draws people in.Authenticity and VulnerabilitySharing personal challenges and failures, such as overcoming setbacks or navigating struggles, allows others to see the human side of the business. This openness fosters deeper connections and builds trust.Overcoming Fear of VisibilityMany business owners hesitate to put themselves out there due to fear of judgment or criticism. The episode stresses that confidence comes with practice and consistency. Facing those fears head-on is the only way to grow and establish a meaningful presence. When it comes to choosing platforms for content, the discussion outlines strategic options: LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter) are ideal for B2B, while Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and X work well for B2C. The recommendation is to start with one platform to ensure consistency before expanding to others.Choosing the Right Social Media PlatformsContent creation strategies are also a major focus. Drawing inspiration from daily activities, customer interactions, and common questions provides a steady stream of relevant material. Long-form content, such as podcasts or blogs, can be repurposed into shorter clips for social media to maximize reach. Repetition is encouraged, as most audiences won’t see every post, and consistent messaging helps reinforce key ideas. Finally, the episode addresses the importance of being selective with your audience. Having a clear point of view, even if it repels certain people, ensures alignment with the right clients and saves time by filtering out those who aren’t a good fit. Trust, built through consistent, value-driven content, ultimately leads to stronger conversions and long-term success.
#2: Focus on Value Delivered not Price: The Value-Driven Entrepreneur
Focusing solely on price can lower the value you receive, cost you money, and harm your business. As a business owner pricing your services, you do not want to be on the low-end of the available prices. In this episode of the Build Your Business podcast, Matt and Chris Reynolds dive into why focusing solely on price can ultimately harm your business. They illustrate how prioritizing value over cost leads to better outcomes, using examples of hiring experts versus cheaper options and how paying for experience can save both time and money. As a business owner, it's essential to avoid competing on low prices, as it leads to a race to the bottom. Instead, they emphasize valuing your time, delivering exceptional value to customers, and working with companies that bring true expertise. Excellence, not cheap rates, drives long-term business success.------------------------------------Barbell Logic LinksWebsite: https://barbell-logic.com/Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/barbell_logic/Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/barbelllogiccoaching/X: https://x.com/BarbellLogicMatt's LinksWebsite: https://ryanmattreynolds.com/Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/reynoldsstrong/?hl=enChris's LinksLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/chrismreynolds/See how much you could be making at https://turnkey.coach/5xCheck out our Coaching Kickstarter eBook to accelerate your coaching careerIf you're interested in improving your coaching practice and making 5x your current dollar-per-hour earnings, go to https://turnkey.coach/coaching-rediscovered/------------------------------------TIMESTAMPS:00:00:00 - Intro to Build Your Business Podcast00:00:28 - Purpose of the Podcast and Hosts' Experience00:02:00 - Value vs Cost in Professional Services00:05:10 - Expertise and the True Cost of Inexperience00:09:48 - Investing in Quality Services and Long-Term Value00:12:12 - Mispricing and the Market's Correction00:16:57 - Professional Services and Cost Efficiency00:21:35 - Online Coaching and Efficiency in Business Models00:26:19 - Transitioning from Personal Training to Online Coaching00:31:03 - Efficiency and Increasing Hourly Income00:33:23 - Scaling and Empire Building Opportunities00:35:39 - Differentiation in Pricing Strategy00:38:02 - Outro and Contact Information#BusinessGrowth #CoachingTips #ClientSuccessShow Notes (Streaming Platforms)Focusing solely on price can lower the value you receive, cost you money, and harm your business. As a business owner pricing your services, you do not want to be on the low-end of the available prices.Focus on Value Delivered not Price: Value EquationChris offers a simple example of why only looking at hourly rate makes no sense.Someone hired a business to perform a task, and that business offered a low hourly rate. After 150 hours, they had failed to complete the task.To fix this, they went to a different business with a higher hourly rate. That new business was unable to use the work the earlier business had performed, but after 30 hours they had completed the task.The "more expensive" solution ended up costing less, both in terms of time and money.Focus on Value Delivered not Price: Value Your TimeWith the example above, not only could the business have paid less if they had not only looked at the hourly rate, but they could have solved their problem much earlier, letting them make more money sooner.You cannot save money by attempting to learn everything a lawyer learned at law school and in his years of experience to serve as your own attorney. This is really true of any professional service you hire.Value your time, and focus on delivering value to your customers (and growing your business) as opposed to trying to spend time on what other professionals can do better than you.Focus on Value Delivered not Price: Fly From the Low Price GameAs a business owner, you do not want to have to offer low prices. Why?Because you will ultimately have your services judged on price, and this means a race to the bottom.You want to pursue customers who are looking at your value and expertise.You similarly want to seek out companies that offer great value to your business.Focus on Value Delivered not Price: Excellent Value Means High PriceThis means, of course, that you must pursue excellence. You must become excellent at what you do. You must seek and use companies that deliver great value.Of course, you should want to do this.Early on, you may offer lower prices, as you learn your craft and build credibility.Your prices should increase as you do this.Focus on the total value delivered not price.
#1: 6 Non-Negotiables to 10x Your Productivity
10x your productivity with these 6 non-negotiables. Building these habits into your daily routine increases your output & effectiveness.10x Your Productivity Habit #1: Work When Everyone Else SleepsWorking when everyone else sleeps gives you an edge over your competitors and gives you time to knock out urgent work and complete deep work without interruption.For Matt and Chris, the best time is early morning. Chris wakes up and immediately works on deep work. Matt knocks out urgent work, then transitions to deep work.If you are a night owl, that is okay. Take advantage of the late evening time when you are up anyway and your brain works at its best.10x Your Productivity Habit #2: Prepare to WorkTrain your brain to know work is coming by taking advantage of the Pavlov response.Create and perform the same series of tasks before you work, especially before you complete deep work.Chris does the following:Puts on noise-canceling headphonesPlays the same playlistWipes his nose with alcohol wipePuts on a nose strip to open up sinusesPuts eye drops in eyeballsPours gigantic cup of coffeeMatt's prep to work routine includes getting dressed for the day, making coffee, letting the dog out (skips on the road), sitting down in the same chair, and turning on the computer.There is a chance you already have one. You need to make it more intentional, and might add things (similar to Chris).10x Your Productivity Habit #3: Work with Absolutely No DistractionsDistractions destroy productivity, causing you to lose focus. They prevent you from completing deep work.Turn off your phone and computer notifications. Go to a room where you no you will not be disturbed.Then, when you are done with your deep work, you can respond to the notifications and urgent tasks all at once.10x Your Productivity Habit #4: Leverage Artificial DeadlinesCreate & hold yourself to artificial deadlines. Parkinson's Law describes how tasks will fill the time allotted to them. Barring extremes (giving yourself one second), you can get tasks done much faster than you think if you give yourself less time.For example, creating a PowerPoint slide that is not that important might take you two weeks (or even two months) if you let it. If you give yourself one hour, however, you'll find you can get it done in an hour.Chris uses time boxing, where he assigns a value to a task and then allots the time for the task. Bringing this intentionality of value makes how much time it should take more clear.Most people take too long to do things. Occasionally, for truly important, high-value work, they do not spend enough time on it when they really need to ensure high quality.10x Your Productivity Habit #5: Focus on 1 Task at a TimeYou've been lied to: multi-tasking is fake. People serially task (context switch), and they context switch poorly.Instead of bouncing from one task to another, performing both poorly, intentionally serially task. You focus on one thing at a time. When done, move onto the next thing.Matt and Chris both use the Pomodoro technique. This involves allocating a certain amount of time (try 25 minutes) to completely undistracted work on 1 task. You don't go to the bathroom, you don't get more coffee, you don't look at your phone.Then, take a break to complete those urgent tasks, go to the bathroom, and get more coffee.You will learn that you are incredibly distracted. That is okay. Do it badly and you will improve. You will be able to do longer pomodoros with greater focus over time.One tip Matt has for this is if something pops up into your head, such as the need to thaw meat for dinner or take out the garbage, quickly jot down a one-work reminder and keep work. For example, write down "meat" or "trash" and put it out of your mind. That way, you do not worry you forget about it, but spend no time on it. You do not context shift.10x Your Productivity Habit #6: Leverage the Eisenhower MatrixGeneral Eisenhower developed a quad chart based on the urgency and importance of tasks. Tasks can fall into the below categories:not urgent and not important - removeurgent but not important - delegate or automateurgent and important - pomodoro techniqueimportant but not urgent - create time for these and defendYou should remove tasks from category 1 and delegate or automated category 2 tasks.Use the pomodoro technique for category 3 tasks.You may use the pomodoro technique for category 4 tasks, but the most important thing is to build time for them by reducing the time you spend on other tasks. These tasks tend to not get done, but they are where the most value comes from, whether they are important tasks for you or your business.Barbell Logic LinksWebsite: https://barbell-logic.com/Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/barbell_logic/Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/barbelllogiccoaching/X: https://x.com/BarbellLogicMatt's LinksWebsite: https://ryanmattreynolds.com/Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/reynoldsstrong/?hl=enChris's LinksLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/chrismreynolds/See how much you could be making at https://turnkey.coach/5xCheck out our Coaching Kickstarter eBook to accelerate your coaching careerIf you're interested in improving your coaching practice and making 5x your current dollar-per-hour earnings, go to https://turnkey.coach/coaching-rediscovered/
#87 - Choose Hard Things with Cody McBroom (Legacy Episode)
Choose Hard Things: The Transforming Power of FitnessCody had been an overweight youth but decided to begin to take his health and fitness seriously. When he wedded his nascent health and fitness journey with a passion for learning as he changed his major in college, he never looked back and pursued a career as a strength and nutrition coach.Cody found that by simply doing hard things regularly and improving his health and fitness, he improved all other aspects of his life. Truly, embracing voluntary hardship can alter the course of your life for the better.The decision to do the hard things matters.Choosing Hard Things in Business & LifeCody, like Matt, saw the downsides of the in-person coaching model. He started an online coaching business in 2017, the year after Matt began Barbell Logic Online Coaching. He has focused on tailored nutrition and fitness coaching, prioritizing normal every day people looking to avoid the tragically-too-normal slide to obesity and disease.He has had to learn about business (again, embracing hard things) to help his business grow, which ultimately helps more people transform their lives.Choose hard things every day.
Are you a business owner or startup founder struggling to navigate the challenges of growth? Join seasoned entrepreneurs Matt and Chris Reynolds on the Build Your Business Podcast, where they share decades of experience to help you overcome obstacles and achieve lasting success.
We’ll simplify the startup process, provide actionable strategies for growth, and offer invaluable insights to help you.
What you'll gain:
Overcome your fears: Break through the anxiety and uncertainty that often hold entrepreneurs back.
Turn passion into profit: Learn practical strategies to monetize your ideas and grow a financially successful business.
Build a lasting legacy: Discover how to create a sustainable, thriving company that stands the test of time.
Tune in for expert advice, real-world success stories, and actionable insights that will take your business to the next level.
Whether you're just starting out or looking to scale, the Build Your Business Podcast will empower you to transform fear into freedom.