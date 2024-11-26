Take Command: A Leadership Podcast

From Distraction to Focus: The Reset Mindset Journey
About the Guest:You’ll always find this guest asking new questions because that’s just who Penny Zenker is. Penny says her career path has been a “crazy old maze,” taking her from accounting and finance to building and selling a multi-million-dollar company, to becoming a keynote speaker and executive coach. But she couldn’t have done any of it without her “focusology” practice. “The name of the game is how to be more intentional in a time where everybody is vying for our attention,” she says. After her dad’s accidental death when she was nineteen, Penny started asking “Why me?” but quickly changed her tune to ask: “What does this mean?” She says this mindset helped her “be more conscious of my words, the questions that I ask myself, and what I really want.” And Penny has made all of it happen. Listen in to hear Penny’s story.What You Will Learn:Strategies to bring together “attention and intention and give it direction”How to work through insecurities to perform at the highest levelLessons in why following fear won’t get you anywhereDirections for dynamically reassessing your direction in favor of the futureThis episode has it all—insightful questions, fun moments, and many, many pearls of wisdom. Penny encourages listeners to learn to step back, gain perspective, and take those lessons to realign for the future. She’ll tell you all about how when you listen to this episode of the Take Command podcast.
Please rate and review this Episode!We'd love to hear from you! Leaving a review helps us ensure we deliver content that resonates with you. Your feedback can inspire others to join our Take Command: A Dale Carnegie Podcast community & benefit from the leadership insights we share.
Beyond Profits: People-First Leadership
About the Guest:Say hello to Bob Chapman, CEO of the internationally renowned Barry-Wehmiller, a machinery industry company with over 12,000 employees in over 100 countries. Bob’s first title at the company was “Somebody He Could Trust”—meaning he was tasked with helping his father (the owner) make business decisions. But all did not go as planned. “I worked with my dad for six years, was put in the position of VP of finance, and I think it was October of ’75, he had a severe heart attack and died. The next day I was president of the company at age thirty, and the first people I met were the bankers, who immediately pulled our loans.”Bob goes on to detail the many ups and downs of the company after his sudden rise to the top. He says he went from “phenomenal success to traumatic decline and then a phenomenal recovery.” And phenomenal it is. Today, Barry-Wehmiller is a $3.6 billion company. Bob attributes that to many factors, including his creative approaches, his tenacity in the face of crisis, and his focus on people as the main drivers of success. What You Will Learn:Strategies into how common sense, creativity, and a positive attitude can replace book smarts and accoladesInsights into why we need “leaders, coaches, and mentors,” not “managers, bosses, and supervisors.”Lessons in why it isn’t enough to get people on the same bus; the bus needs to be able to support the people getting on itStories of the quick rise, epic fall, and monumental comeback of the Barry-Wehmiller CompanyJoin Joe Hart and Bob Chapman as they discuss weathering the ups and downs of business while always keeping people front and center. More than anything, Bob wants leaders to understand the importance and responsibility they have as business leaders to give employees a “grounded sense of hope,” meaning “they can decide to raise a child, buy a home, educate their kids, or save for their retirement. That is your fundamental responsibility.” Learn more about how to fulfill your responsibilities as a leader when you tune in to this insightful episode.
Leadership in Motion: Strategies for Building Purpose-Driven Teams
About the Guest:Meet Bill Kramer, CEO of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Bill carries a deep appreciation for art, but despite his mother being an artist, he didn’t see it as a viable career path. So, he earned a BA in actuarial sciences and went to work supporting creatives behind the scenes. After stints at Columbia University and the Sundance Institute, he joined the Academy and has helped to take it to new heights ever since, starting with coordinating the building of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. Bill knows a lot about leadership and how to inspire a team with a greater purpose. Listen in to hear more about Bill’s journey to being a leader.What You Will Learn:How to balance the competing needs and desires of employees and clientsWhy “everyone's role should feel purpose-driven and connected to a greater vision”How to enter with humility, especially when there are more aspects of the job to learnWhy you have to be intentional about nurturing yourself outside the officeBill drops some major knowledge in this episode—so it’s not to be missed. You’ll discover more about the Academy and its mission, see how Bill is helping fulfill that mission by being a good leader, and absorb new leadership tips for your own work. Press play and be ready to be transported into a masterclass of leadership.
Tech Tides: Key Lessons from Pivot or Die
About the Guest:Meet Gary Shapiro, CEO of the Consumer Technology Association. For the last 35 years, he’s been responsible for over 4,000 vendors and 130,000 guests each year at CES, the largest consumer electronics tradeshow on the planet. He’s a lawyer, a runner, a leader, and he was also awarded the Légion d'Honneur (Legion of Honor) by French President Emmanuel Macron in 2021. Not only that, Gary is already a New York Times and USA Today bestselling author with a new book, Pivot or Die, releasing October 2024. “We're all humans fundamentally,” Gary says. “I think, in a way, Covid inspired me to write Pivot or Die because Covid was something we in the world shared as humans.” Despite admitting it’s one of the leadership areas he’s always working on, Gary writes about the importance of empathy and strong human relationships to allow businesses to pivot on a dime when the time comes.Hear all about Gary’s new book and the leadership lessons he’s learned along the way that will make you a stronger leader in turn. What You Will Learn:Strategies for making sure everyone’s opinion is expressed, not just yoursInsights into why people are more than the sum of their business resultsLessons in how everything that goes wrong can become a learning opportunityThe importance of surrounding yourself with people who fill your weaknessesGary has certainly learned a thing or two in his time in the technology world. And he’ll tell you all about how leadership needs a clear vision, why not to berate yourself for your mistakes, and why being curious is the most important part of growth. After all—“If you ask a question, you're a fool for a second. If you don't ask, you're a fool for a lifetime.” Hear this and other amazing tidbits from Gary and Joe’s episode. Tune in today!
Leading with Love: A Hallmark of Excellence
About the Guest:It takes a lot to stand out among greatness, and Wonya Lucas’s family is home to some heavy hitters—from her dad, the first Black general manager in Major League Baseball, to her mom, whose bright idea in a Turner Broadcasting meeting turned into Cartoon Network, to her uncle, the late great Hank Aaron. But Wonya has made just as much a name for herself with her storied career. Wonya graduated with an engineering degree from Georgia Tech before going to work for Westinghouse for many years. But engineering wasn’t enough. After a stint at Wharton to earn dual Finance and Marketing degrees, Wonya continued on her path of greatness, eventually earning positions such as EVP/GM at The Weather Channel, CMO of Discovery Communications, and president and CEO of Hallmark Media. Today, Wonya serves on the boards of many companies and organizations, always striving to bring her dual-brained personality to tackle any problem.What You Will Learn:Strategies for staying grounded and accessible as a leaderInsights into how the tiniest voice can have the biggest impactLessons in how marketing is about showing different types of loveStories of how staying intellectually curious about people can lead to opportunityJoin Joe and Wonya as they discuss leadership, family, purpose, and the role we all play in developing the community around us. Wonya offers a very clear first and second step, both learned from her father, to being a great leader. And who wouldn’t want to follow in her amazing shoes? Tune in today so you don’t miss a single drop of wisdom.
Embark on a journey of real-life business insights and inspiring personal growth narratives. Welcome to Take Command: A Dale Carnegie Podcast, where we seek to uncover what leadership means in today’s world. Hosted by Joe Hart, CEO of Dale Carnegie, we’ll be talking to diverse leaders across various industries to help unlock your potential for success. We’ll be sharing real-life insights into leadership—which in turn can help spark the next level of your growth as a leader.