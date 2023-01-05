From the Streets to the Stock Market. Every Tuesday we bring financial Empowerment to those who feel like they don't have the Power. We are Trailblazing our way... More
THE NOISE OF UNCERTAINTY | Wallstreet Trapper (Episode 41) Trappin Tuesday's
THE NOISE OF UNCERTAINTY | Wallstreet Trapper (Episode 41) Trappin Tuesday's

The discomfort and anxiety that can arise when one is faced with a situation where the outcome is uncertain or unpredictable. This can occur in various aspects of life, including personal relationships, career choices & financial decisions. To manage the noise of uncertainty, it can be helpful to focus on what is within one's control and take steps to address those areas. This may involve seeking out more information, setting realistic goals, and taking action toward achieving them.
5/4/2023
3:24:04
JOE BIDEN'S NEW CREDIT LAW ? | Wallstreet Trapper (Trappin Tuesday's)
JOE BIDEN'S NEW CREDIT LAW ? | Wallstreet Trapper (Trappin Tuesday's)

Collective value refers to the shared benefits and advantages that are generated by groups of people working together towards a common goal or purpose. It can arise from various forms of collaboration, such as cooperation between individuals, teamwork in organizations, or collective action in communities. By pooling their resources, expertise, and efforts, people can create collective value that is greater than the sum of their individual contributions.
5/2/2023
18:04
ARE YOU OVERPAYING FOR STOCKS ? | Wallstreet Trapper (Trappin Tuesday's)
ARE YOU OVERPAYING FOR STOCKS ? | Wallstreet Trapper (Trappin Tuesday's)

Collective value refers to the shared benefits and advantages that are generated by groups of people working together towards a common goal or purpose. It can arise from various forms of collaboration, such as cooperation between individuals, teamwork in organizations, or collective action in communities. By pooling their resources, expertise, and efforts, people can create collective value that is greater than the sum of their individual contributions.
5/1/2023
14:27
HOW DO YOU NAVIGATE? - Monday Motivation | Wallstreet Trapper (Trappin Tuesday's)
HOW DO YOU NAVIGATE? - Monday Motivation | Wallstreet Trapper (Trappin Tuesday's)

Poverty is a difficult circumstance that can leave individuals feeling helpless and trapped. However, it's important to remember that there are steps that can be taken to avoid becoming a victim of poverty. While poverty can be a challenging obstacle to overcome, with the right mindset and approach, it is possible to avoid becoming a victim of it.
5/1/2023
14:15
GET IN POSITION | Wallstreet Trapper (Trappin Tuesday's)
GET IN POSITION | Wallstreet Trapper (Trappin Tuesday's)

Collective value refers to the shared benefits and advantages that are generated by groups of people working together towards a common goal or purpose. It can arise from various forms of collaboration, such as cooperation between individuals, teamwork in organizations, or collective action in communities. By pooling their resources, expertise, and efforts, people can create collective value that is greater than the sum of their individual contributions.
