In this episode, Roy sits down with Stewart Crown, a trader, coach, and RG146-certified educator who watched $250,000 AUD of his own crypto portfolio collapse to $23,000 before building a $4 million client-results business teaching others not to repeat his mistakes. Stewart traces his path from discovering Bitcoin through a friend's tip about the Silk Road in 2013, to mining on a CPU for 20 cents a day, to walking out of a corporate job mid-shift after a $500,000 month. They dig deep into the psychology of losing money — Stewart compares it directly to the stages of grief — and Stewart shares his hard line on scam recovery, including why he can't help once crypto reaches an external wallet, and how to actually vet a recovery service before paying anyone upfront. The conversation covers his approach to separating investing from trading, why chasing pre-listing coin announcements no longer works the way it did four years ago, a blunt take on Sam Bankman-Fried and FTX, a lesser-known fact about USDT's ability to freeze accounts, and where AI genuinely helps versus where it doesn't in his trading process. He closes by introducing his own product, GridBotBuilder, built around algorithmic grid-bot trading.



Timestamps



0:02 – Introducing Stewart Crown

1:12 – Discovering Bitcoin in 2013 through a friend and the Silk Road

5:42 – The psychology of losing money, and why it mirrors the stages of grief

7:26 – Scam recovery: what can and can't be retrieved, and how scammers operate

9:31 – A note on seed phrase recovery services

10:21 – Vetting recovery services and avoiding upfront-fee scams

12:21 – How Stewart brings on new students, from experienced traders to complete beginners

16:02 – Strategies for taking profits: holding vs. scaling out

17:53 – Making held assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum work through staking

19:45 – Why sniping pre-listing coin announcements no longer works like it did four years ago

21:12 – FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried, and why crypto exchanges shouldn't be run like fractionalized banks

25:34 – Crypto claims platforms and market manipulation ("the cabals of crypto")

27:51 – Navigating scammers on Telegram and Discord, and which platforms Stewart actually uses for clients

29:52 – NFTs, tokenization, and why the concept didn't disappear, just got renamed

32:32 – Real estate tokenization and why government involvement may be necessary for it to work

33:12 – A lesser-known fact about USDT's ability to freeze and seize funds

34:17 – KYC, surveillance, and speculation about accounts being targeted once they grow

36:21 – Where AI genuinely helps in trading, and where it falls short

40:19 – Introducing GridBotBuilder and how algorithmic grid-bot trading works

41:08 – Pricing structure and early results from the new program

41:56 – Where to find Stewart



About Stewart Crown



Stewart Crown is a trader, coach, and RG146-certified educator who dropped out of school, walked out of a corporate job mid-shift, and never looked back. Over 12 years he's lived through every major crypto market cycle and now teaches a Seven Income Streams framework to help ordinary people build wealth without the guru hype.



Connect with Stewart:

🌐 Website: https://stewartcrowncrypto.com/

📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stewartcrowncrypto/

🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/stewart-crown-a08040125/



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