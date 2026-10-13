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123 episodes
#123 From Losing $250K to Building a Crypto Education Business with Stewart Crown09/20/2026 | 43 mins.In this episode, Roy sits down with Stewart Crown, a trader, coach, and RG146-certified educator who watched $250,000 AUD of his own crypto portfolio collapse to $23,000 before building a $4 million client-results business teaching others not to repeat his mistakes. Stewart traces his path from discovering Bitcoin through a friend's tip about the Silk Road in 2013, to mining on a CPU for 20 cents a day, to walking out of a corporate job mid-shift after a $500,000 month. They dig deep into the psychology of losing money — Stewart compares it directly to the stages of grief — and Stewart shares his hard line on scam recovery, including why he can't help once crypto reaches an external wallet, and how to actually vet a recovery service before paying anyone upfront. The conversation covers his approach to separating investing from trading, why chasing pre-listing coin announcements no longer works the way it did four years ago, a blunt take on Sam Bankman-Fried and FTX, a lesser-known fact about USDT's ability to freeze accounts, and where AI genuinely helps versus where it doesn't in his trading process. He closes by introducing his own product, GridBotBuilder, built around algorithmic grid-bot trading.
Timestamps
0:02 – Introducing Stewart Crown
1:12 – Discovering Bitcoin in 2013 through a friend and the Silk Road
5:42 – The psychology of losing money, and why it mirrors the stages of grief
7:26 – Scam recovery: what can and can't be retrieved, and how scammers operate
9:31 – A note on seed phrase recovery services
10:21 – Vetting recovery services and avoiding upfront-fee scams
12:21 – How Stewart brings on new students, from experienced traders to complete beginners
16:02 – Strategies for taking profits: holding vs. scaling out
17:53 – Making held assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum work through staking
19:45 – Why sniping pre-listing coin announcements no longer works like it did four years ago
21:12 – FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried, and why crypto exchanges shouldn't be run like fractionalized banks
25:34 – Crypto claims platforms and market manipulation ("the cabals of crypto")
27:51 – Navigating scammers on Telegram and Discord, and which platforms Stewart actually uses for clients
29:52 – NFTs, tokenization, and why the concept didn't disappear, just got renamed
32:32 – Real estate tokenization and why government involvement may be necessary for it to work
33:12 – A lesser-known fact about USDT's ability to freeze and seize funds
34:17 – KYC, surveillance, and speculation about accounts being targeted once they grow
36:21 – Where AI genuinely helps in trading, and where it falls short
40:19 – Introducing GridBotBuilder and how algorithmic grid-bot trading works
41:08 – Pricing structure and early results from the new program
41:56 – Where to find Stewart
About Stewart Crown
Stewart Crown is a trader, coach, and RG146-certified educator who dropped out of school, walked out of a corporate job mid-shift, and never looked back. Over 12 years he's lived through every major crypto market cycle and now teaches a Seven Income Streams framework to help ordinary people build wealth without the guru hype.
Connect with Stewart:
🌐 Website: https://stewartcrowncrypto.com/
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stewartcrowncrypto/
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/stewart-crown-a08040125/
🔗 About Your Host (Roy Coughlan)
🎙️ Explore more podcasts: Find all podcasts at the PodFather Network
🌐 Website: https://roycoughlan.com/
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#CryptoPodcast #Bitcoin #CryptoTrading #GridBots #CryptoScams #FTX #DeFi #Cryptocurrency #TradingPsychology #CryptoEducation
#122 NFTease: Building a Sitcom Around Crypto's Culture Clash — with Niki J. Borger09/06/2026 | 45 mins.In this episode, Roy sits down with award-winning actor, writer, and producer Niki J. Borger, creator and star of the upcoming sitcom NFTease. Niki traces her path from growing up in Germany with only 10% depth perception, to becoming a musical theatre performer, to transitioning into Hollywood film and eventually producing her own work — including a five-minute short film shot for $367 on two iPhones that went on to earn 20 festival selections, 7 nominations, and 4 awards. They dig deep into NFTease itself: the premise of three insecure NFT-startup founders forced to partner with a group of "influencers" who turn out to be something else entirely, how the show plans to build its audience through social media before shooting the full series, and the investor structure behind it. Niki also opens up candidly about the realities of the acting industry — vanishing residuals, non-union commercial rates, and her strong stance on AI, consent, and protecting an actor's likeness — before closing with a full cast rundown for the show's eight core characters.
Timestamps
0:02 – Introducing Niki J. Borger and NFTease
0:47 – From Germany to Hollywood: growing up with 10% depth perception and finding dance
5:35 – The $367 short film shot on two iPhones that won 20 selections and 4 awards
7:54 – How film festivals actually work — selections, nominations, and a virtual award from Malaysia's Crown Prince
13:34 – Into NFTease: the premise, the plan to shoot the full series (not just a pilot)
16:09 – The investor structure: 120% return before profits split between cast, crew, and investors
17:26 – Minimum investment levels and ways to get involved beyond investing
17:59 – Smart contracts, blockchain, and why the show kept the name NFTease
19:26 – Creating actual NFTs for the show and building in royalties
20:56 – Casting 6,000 applicants down to a core cast
24:29 – Life on a film set: the machinery of production and what a delay actually costs
27:54 – The reality of life as a touring actor, including a documentary theatre project in Russia and Ukraine
29:59 – Green screens, motion capture, and a long, candid take on AI, consent, and protecting an actor's likeness
40:27 – Full character and cast rundown for NFTease
44:21 – Where to find Niki and NFTease online
About Niki J. Borger
Niki J. Borger is an award-winning actor, writer, and producer, known for her original performances in the Extravaganza One Act Fest in Los Angeles, her award-winning short films "Because I Could" and "A Portrayal of a Subtle Suicide," and her collection of original one-act plays "In-Between: Eight Gender-Neutral One-Act Plays Between Life and Death." Her work has been screened around the world, and she has performed in Europe, Russia, North America, and South America. Niki is fluent in four languages and currently travels the world before returning to her base in California to film NFTease — her upcoming sitcom series.
Connect with Niki & NFTease:
🌐 Website: https://firewolfent.com/nftease/
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/_nftease_
🎵 TikTok: @nftease
🔗 About Your Host (Roy Coughlan)
🎙️ Explore more podcasts: Find all podcasts at the PodFather Network
🌐 Website: https://roycoughlan.com/
🤝 Need help running your business? If you are looking for a Virtual Assistant and get reliable support for your daily operations.
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🤝 Connected Leaders Academy: A Private Networking Group in 50 US States & 47+ Countries with 700+ Members: https://connectedleaders.academy
#NFTease #NFTs #Web3 #Crypto #Blockchain #Filmmaking #IndieFilm #SAGAFTRA #ArtistRights #CryptoPodcast #Hollywood #SmartContracts
#121 Frank Hepworth | Regulation, DeFi Portfolios, and Why Institutions Buy the Top08/09/2026 | 45 mins.Welcome to The Crypto Podcast. You can find all our episodes on thecryptopodcast.org. My guest today spent years inside the room where crypto's rules actually get written. As a regulatory crypto attorney, he's advised leading exchanges on exactly what they could and couldn't legally offer, and he helped launch the first crypto ETFs on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Now he's on the other side of the table as CEO of Yield School and founder of New Market Trading, helping everyday investors get access to the primary markets that most retail traders never know exist. Please welcome Frank Hepworth.
In this episode, Roy and Frank cover the regulatory landscape shaping crypto today, including the Genius Act, the pending Clarity Act, and why Frank believes Europe's MiCA legislation forced crypto into traditional finance and backfired. Frank explains how New Market Trading uses smart contract technology so clients retain full self-custody while still getting professional portfolio management, why institutional ETF buyers have been buying the top and selling the bottom like retail investors, and how he evaluates which crypto assets are worth investing in using a commodity-versus-business framework. The conversation closes with a detailed, refreshingly honest breakdown of why real estate tokenization is far less advanced than people assume, and why native on-chain companies, not tokenized off-chain assets, are where Frank believes the space is actually heading.
⏱️ TIMESTAMPS
0:02 - Welcome to The Crypto Podcast, intro to Frank Hepworth
0:48 - Frank's path into crypto and law simultaneously, starting in 2017
3:03 - Getting hired by a top law firm during the 2020-2021 bull run
4:53 - The Genius Act, the Clarity Act, and why Frank thinks MiCA backfired
11:47 - How Yield School teaches DeFi investing vs. how New Market Trading manages it
13:44 - How the smart contract investment account makes theft technologically impossible
17:45 - Helping US clients set up checkbook IRAs for tax-exempt crypto investing
24:56 - Why big institutions have been buying the top and selling the bottom
27:42 - How Frank decides which crypto assets are worth investing in: commodity vs. business framework
31:00 - Where NFTs are headed, and why early blue-chip collections may hold value
32:12 - Why real estate tokenization is far less advanced than most people assume
37:17 - Cypherpunks who operate entirely outside the fiat system
41:20 - Frank's honest take on his role in launching the first Toronto Stock Exchange crypto ETF
41:38 - Where to find Frank Hepworth and connect with his team
About Frank Hepworth
Frank Hepworth is a former crypto regulatory attorney who advised leading exchanges on legal compliance and contributed to the listing documentation for the first crypto ETFs on the Toronto Stock Exchange. He is now CEO of Yield School, which teaches investors how to navigate decentralized finance directly, and founder of New Market Trading, which uses ERC-4337 smart contract technology to give clients professional portfolio management while retaining full self-custody of their crypto. Frank currently serves primarily US-based clients.
Connect with Frank Hepworth
🌐 newmarkettrading.com
𝕏 X (Twitter): @Frank_HEP
▶️ YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn: search Frank Hepworth
Roy
Website: https://roycoughlan.com/
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#CryptoPodcast #FrankHepworth #NewMarketTrading #YieldSchool #CryptoRegulation #DeFi #ClarityAct #GeniusAct #MiCA #SelfCustody #CryptoInvesting #InstitutionalInvesting #BitcoinETF #TokenizedRealEstate #NFTs #SmartContracts #CryptoNative #DigitalAssets #BlockchainInvesting #RoyCoughlan #PodfatherNetwork #CryptoPodcastOrg #ConnectedLeadersAcademy
#120 AI, Bitcoin Security & Self-Custody: How Casa Protects Your Wealth | Paul Brower07/17/2026 | 45 mins.In this episode of The Crypto Podcast, Roy sits down with Paul Brower, Director of Engineering at Casa — the gold standard in Bitcoin self-custody — where he leads a 12-person team building AI-first workflows to protect billions of dollars in Bitcoin. Before Casa, Paul spent seven years building the first FDA-approved digital pill software, was an early Bitcoin adopter since 2011 (including a Mt. Gox close call), and even spent three episodes on an MTV reality dating show.
Paul breaks down how Casa's multi-sig self-custody system works (2-of-3, 3-of-5), how attackers are now using AI-powered spearphishing and deepfakes to impersonate support staff, and how cryptographic PIN verification protects users from social engineering. He also covers key loss prevention (health checks, hardware redundancy, YubiKeys vs. Trezor/Ledger), Casa's inheritance system for passing on Bitcoin securely, the risks of giving AI agents access to financial accounts, and why physical air-gapped hardware remains one of the strongest defenses against an increasingly AI-powered threat landscape.
Video Chapters
0:00 – Introduction & Welcome
0:23 – Meet Paul Brower: Director of Engineering at Casa
1:20 – Reality TV Detour: Paul's MTV Dating Show Story
2:12 – Why Psychology + Computer Science? Understanding How People Work
2:55 – Building the FDA-Approved Pill with a Potato Battery
12:15 – Career Path: From Pegasystems to Springpad to Casa
15:59 – Bitcoin Since 2011: The Mt. Gox Days & Surviving Every Crash
27:27 – The Problem with PayPal (and Why Bitcoin Is Different)
12:15 – What Is Casa and How Does It Work?
16:01 – Casa's Multi-Sig Setup Explained: 2-of-3 and 3-of-5 Vaults
16:01 – AI-Powered Spear Phishing: How Attackers Are Targeting Crypto Holders 21:21 – Seed Phrases, Floods, Kids, and Why You Need Redundancy
29:23 – Cold Wallets: Trezor vs Ledger vs YubiKey — What Casa Recommends
33:01 – Casa Inheritance Planning: What Happens to Your Bitcoin When You Die? 39:01 – KYC, Privacy & Buying Bitcoin Without Giving Up Your Identity
41:23 – AI Agents + Bitcoin: The Most Exciting Frontier in Crypto
Contact Details
🔗 About Your Host (Roy Coughlan)
Explore more podcasts: Find all podcasts at the PodFather Network
Website: https://roycoughlan.com/
Need help running your business? If you are looking for a Virtual Assistant and get reliable support for your daily operations.
Virtual Assistants: https://va.world/
Private Networking Group: Learn about a Private Networking Group in 50 US States & 42 Countries with 675+ Members https://connectedleaders.academy/
Brain Upgrade: https://brainupgrade.org/
Guest:
Paul Brower — Director of Engineering, Casa
🌐 paulbrower.codes
🌐 casa.io
#CryptoPodcast #Bitcoin #BitcoinSecurity #SelfCustody #Casa #MultiSig #CryptoSecurity #AIAgents #Spearphishing #DeepfakeScams #BitcoinInheritance #CryptoScams #DigitalAssetSecurity #BTC #CryptoNews
#119 Productive Crypto - Generate Cash Flow Without Selling Your Coins With Brandon Diggs06/14/2026 | 1h 7 mins.You bought Bitcoin early. You held through the crashes, the media panic, and you never sold. So why is your daily life exactly the same? Today's guest says there's a third option most crypto holders don't even know exists — and it doesn't involve selling a single coin. Brandon Diggs from Overseas DeFi joins the show to reveal what productive crypto actually looks like, and how you can turn your idle holdings into a monthly cash flow machine using Decentralised Finance.
Timestamp
Topic
00:00
Introduction — the third option most crypto holders don't know exists
01:15
Brandon's background and the mission of Overseas DeFi
03:30
The HODL mindset: Bitcoin from $0.01 to $69,000 and the 6.9 million X return
06:00
Getting paid to wait — treating crypto like a rental property
08:00
Navigating negative market sentiment and the "hot ball of money"
11:00
The two core narratives: currency debasement and blockchain migration
14:30
Why Bitcoin is harder money than gold (inflation rate comparison)
17:30
The $100 trillion store of value market and Bitcoin's position in it
20:00
Why the entire global financial system is migrating to blockchain rails
23:00
Ethereum vs. Bitcoin: smart contracts, tokenisation, and Layer 1 blockchains
26:30
Asset tokenisation is up 400% — and most of it is going to Ethereum
29:00
The level playing field: DeFi is equally accessible with $500 or $500,000
31:00
Step 1 — Taking self-custody of your assets
33:30
Brandon's Mt. Gox story: bought Bitcoin at $77 in 2013, lost 84% in the hack
37:00
Why leaving coins on Coinbase or Binance is still a risk
39:30
Step 2 — Buying and allocating assets (Bitcoin and ETH)
41:30
Step 3 — Collateralised lending: unlocking cheap borrowed capital
44:00
The DeFi carry trade: borrowing at 1–5% and earning 40–300% APR
47:00
Delta-neutral hedging: how to earn fees with zero price risk
50:00
A $5,000 portfolio example: borrowing $2,500 and earning 7% per month
52:30
Why DeFi beats day trading: consistency, lower stress, and less time
55:00
Narrow vs. wide liquidity ranges: yield vs. time commitment trade-off
57:30
How Brandon manages family accounts earning 40–60% APR in 30 mins/day
59:30
The Overseas DeFi app: AI agent, portfolio tracker, and TradingView integration
62:00
Security and scam prevention — "with great power comes great responsibility"
63:30
Capital gains strategy: borrow against your coins instead of selling them
65:00
How to off-ramp USDC as monthly cash flow while stacking ETH fees
66:15
Where to start: the free "Copy This Portfolio" YouTube series
67:00
Outro
Contact & Resources
Listen to this episode on Podbean: thecryptopodcast.podbean.com
Explore more podcasts: Find all podcasts at the PodFather Network
Website: RoyCoughlan.com
Need help running your business? If you are looking for a Virtual Assistant and get reliable support for your daily operations.
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Learn about a Private Networking Group in 50 US States & 39 Countries with 640+ Members: connectedleaders.academy
Connect with Brandon Diggs:
•Website: OverseasDeFi.com
•YouTube: @OverseasDeFi
#CryptoPodcast #DeFi #Bitcoin #Ethereum #PassiveIncome #CryptoInvesting #DecentralisedFinance #ConcentratedLiquidity #OverseasDeFi #BrandonDiggs #YieldFarming #CryptoEducation #RoyCoughlan #PodFatherNetwork #VAWorld #BrainGymFitness
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About The Crypto Podcast
Here I interview people around the World that share their tips about Crypto and Blockchain technology. We discuss NFT's , regulation as well as the best Crypto investments. I ask my guests how to avoid blockchain fraud as well as what wallets and Exchanges do they use and why.We also discuss Mining in the Crypto World.Join my SKOOL PodFather Community https://www.skool.com/podfather/aboutAccording to Listennotes this Podcast is now in the Top 1% of Podcasts. Thank you to all my listeners.Podcast website
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