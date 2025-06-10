Powered by RND
The Crochet Baes

Jessica Sellenberg
LeisureCrafts
The Crochet Baes
  • Ep #072: What We're Stitching Up This Summer
    Grab your coffee and join Megs & Jess for another episode where we discuss what we're making this summer!
    1:27:28
  • Ep #071: Yarn & Yap
    Grab your coffee and join Megs & Jess for another episode where we yarn & yap after a recording break!
    1:08:32
  • Ep #070: Crochet Fails - The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly
    Grab your coffee and join Megs & Jess for another episode where we share some unfortunate but hilarious crochet fails, PLUS how to turn a crochet fail into a positive!Give Cuppa More Pages a follow on Instagram!
    1:18:13
  • Ep #069: 5 Ways To Dominate Your Market Prep Countdown
    Grab your coffee and join Megs & Jess for another episode where we share 5 ways to dominate your market prep countdown!
    58:03
  • Ep #068: Starting a Crochet YouTube Channel with Annie (hooksandheelers)
    Grab your coffee and join Megs & Jess for another episode where we interview Annie from hooksandheelers and hear about her experience with creating a successful crochet YouTube channel!CHECK OUT HOOKSANDHEELERS ON YOUTUBE!CHECK OUT ANNIE'S PATTERSN ON ETSY!
    1:08:00

About The Crochet Baes

Grab your hook, yarn, and cup of coffee and hang out with Jess and Megs as they discuss all things crochet! We’ll cover yarn, patterns, Q and A, the business side of crochet, and more (all while having WAY too much fun). Tune in every other week for fresh episodes!
LeisureCrafts

