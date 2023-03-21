The Confronting Christianity Podcast

Should Someone in a Same-Sex Marriage Who Becomes a Christian Get Divorced? with Rachel Gilson and J. D. Greear

Rebecca McLaughlin is joined by Rachel Gilson and JD Greear to answer the question, what does someone do when they become a Christian and they are married to someone of the same sex?Questions Covered in This Episode:Rachel, can you share a little of your story?Why do you think it's important for people to hear from people like Rachel on this topic?How would you respond to someone who would think that the Bible is wrong on this one because they can’t believe that God wouldn’t want someone to not be happy?JD, why would you choose to address this issue in your book?What about somebody that becomes a Christian and they are married to someone of the same sex? Isn’t it worse for them to get a divorce?How do we help and care for people in this specific situation?What can be helpful and unhelpful in this conversation?Guest Bio:Rachel Gilson is on the leadership team for theological development and culture for Cru. She is the author of Born Again This Way: Coming Out, Coming to Faith, and What Comes Next. Rachel has a Master of Divinity from Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary and is pursuing a Ph.D. from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary. She is married to Andrew and has a daughter.J.D. Greear is the pastor of The Summit Church, in Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina. Pastor J.D. Greear has authored several books, including but not limited to; Essential Christianity, What Are You Going to Do with Your Life?, Gaining by Losing, Stop Asking Jesus into Your Heart. Pastor J.D. completed his Ph.D. in Theology at Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary. He has served as a member of the Board of Directors of Chick-fil-A since January 2022 and recently served as the 62nd president of the Southern Baptist Convention. Pastor J.D. and his wife Veronica are raising four awesome kids: Kharis, Alethia, Ryah, and Adon.Resources Mentioned:1 Corinthians 7:12–13, Matthew 19:1-12, Ephesians 5:22-33, Matthew 13:44-46“Mere Christianity” by C.S. Lewis“Essential Christianity” by JD GreerFollow Us:Instagram | TwitterOur Sister Shows:Knowing Faith | The Family Discipleship Podcast | Starting PlaceConfronting Christianity is a podcast of Training the Church. For ad-free episodes and more content check out our Patreon