Jeff Stanfield & Andy Shaver are joined by Dr. Philip Lavretsky, who is a professor in the Biology department at the University of Texas at El Paso. The guys discuss the diluted genes of the Atlantic Flyway mallard and how they have become not only genetically different from pure blood mallards but also behaviorally different from wild birds. They also discuss the dichotomy of the conservation argument, and how science could allow for the reintroduction of the Woolly Mammoth, the Passenger Pigeon, and the Labrador duck.

Jeff Stanfield & Andy Shaver are joined by Army Special Forces Veteran and Paralympian, Seth Jahn. Seth has fought for his country in several different war zones and on the soccer field in the Olympic Games. They discuss the modern day slave trade and Seth’s fight bring people to freedom. They look at the double standard in the media, getting cancelled, the hidden agenda on America’s children, getting shot on a rescue mission, and defending our nation.

About The Big Honker Podcast

The Big Honker Podcast is your ultimate authority on all things waterfowl hunting!! The show's hosts are Jeff Stanfield, owner of Stanfield Hunting Outfitters and Andy Shaver, head guide at Stanfield Hunting Outfitters. You will not find a duo more knowledgeable about the hunting industry than these two! Join them as they give you an all access pass into what most hunters dream about, which is to hunt for a living! Not only will they be giving you a peek behind the curtain on what its like to run one of North America's largest outfitters but each episode will be filled with discussions on topics such as scouting, decoy spreads, migration and hatch reports, product reviews, retriever training, calling tips and techniques, as well as tactics they use everyday to make each hunt a success... Couple that with the occasional tall tale from past hunts and special guests interviews from waterfowl industry leaders this show will be a fun ride and a must listen for everyone from the most hardcore hunter to the hunter that only hits the field twice a year.