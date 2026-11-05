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1655 episodes
- Jeff Stanfield and Andy Shaver are joined by Logan Pyeatt for the Week 9 Pick ’Em contest of the NFL season.
The guys go game by game through the slate of this weeks games in the NFL, making their picks and debating which teams will come out on top. They also each select their lock of the week and take a shot at predicting an upset that could shake up the Week 9 slate.
This series is presented by Ducks Unlimited.
- Jeff Stanfield and Andy Shaver are joined by Gary Joe Koetter and Andrew Lindemann for another conversation filled with stories, laughs, and a look at all the things that rile up Gary Joe.
They share stories about pranks that didn’t quite go as planned, moments when a little harmless fun took an unexpected turn, and tell of Gary Joe interacting with his fans out in public.
- Jeff Stanfield and Andy Shaver break down the results of last night’s midterm elections and what the outcome says about the current political climate in America. The guys discuss what the results may be an indictment of, where both political parties go from here, and what lessons each side should take away from the election.
The conversation also turns to Texas and the potential political fallout from such a major loss. They examine what this could mean for the state moving forward, how the results might reshape the political landscape, and what comes next for the parties as they look toward the future.
- Jeff Stanfield and Andy Shaver revisit Jeff’s recent trip to the Northeast, where he checked a few bucket-list delis off his list and got to experience some of the iconic food stops he’s been wanting to visit.
The guys then wrap up with the story of a memorable duck hunt where two generations of waterfowl hunters shared the same special moment, each crossing a new duck species off their list on the very same morning.
- Jeff Stanfield and Andy Shaver are joined by retired high school football coach Lee Greeson for a conversation about the state of public education in Texas and the challenges facing schools across the state.
Drawing from his years in education, Lee shares his perspective on the issues facing Texas public schools and what it would realistically take to address them. The guys discuss the upcoming election, the role government can play in improving public education, and which changes are actually feasible when it comes to fixing the problems within the system.
The conversation also turns to the growing importance of each election cycle and why so many Americans feel that every election carries more weight than the one before it. They discuss the current political climate, the decisions voters face, and the issues that will help shape the future of Texas and the country.
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About The Big Honker Podcast
The Big Honker Podcast is your ultimate authority on all things waterfowl hunting!! The show's hosts are Jeff Stanfield, owner of Stanfield Hunting Outfitters and Andy Shaver, head guide at Stanfield Hunting Outfitters. You will not find a duo more knowledgeable about the hunting industry than these two! Join them as they give you an all access pass into what most hunters dream about, which is to hunt for a living! Not only will they be giving you a peek behind the curtain on what its like to run one of North America's largest outfitters but each episode will be filled with discussions on topics such as scouting, decoy spreads, migration and hatch reports, product reviews, retriever training, calling tips and techniques, as well as tactics they use everyday to make each hunt a success... Couple that with the occasional tall tale from past hunts and special guests interviews from waterfowl industry leaders this show will be a fun ride and a must listen for everyone from the most hardcore hunter to the hunter that only hits the field twice a year.Podcast website
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