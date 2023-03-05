Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
The Best Audio Storytelling 2022

Podcast The Best Audio Storytelling 2022
Pushkin Industries
Society & Culture
Available Episodes

2 of 2
  • Foreword by David Sedaris
    Finally an annual collection of the best nonfiction audio stories pulled from podcasts, radio, and audiobooks, featuring a foreword by bestselling author, and audio fan, David Sedaris and curated by Pushkin Industries Executive Editor Julia Barton. Subscribe to Pushkin+ to hear the full audiobook: https://apple.co/409b0NL This year’s collection includes pieces from:  Author Jason Reynolds KCRW Radio Race “Newbie” Award winner: Ezra and Eve Austin (aka “Mass of Kugel”) Investigative podcast Will Be Wild Critically-acclaimed investigative podcast Stolen: Surviving St. Michael’s History podcast One Year: 1986 NPR’s Morning Edition Science podcast Terrestrials Actor Lake Bell Planet Money Rumble Strip The New York Times Award-winning podcast Ear Hustle Richard’s Famous Food Podcast See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/17/2023
    6:01
  • Opening Credits
    Finally an annual collection of the best nonfiction audio stories pulled from podcasts, radio, and audiobooks, featuring a foreword by bestselling author, and audio fan, David Sedaris and curated by Pushkin Industries Executive Editor Julia Barton. Subscribe to Pushkin+ to hear the full audiobook: https://apple.co/409b0NL This year's collection includes pieces from:  Author Jason Reynolds KCRW Radio Race "Newbie" Award winner: Ezra and Eve Austin (aka "Mass of Kugel") Investigative podcast Will Be Wild Critically-acclaimed investigative podcast Stolen: Surviving St. Michael's History podcast One Year: 1986 NPR's Morning Edition Science podcast Terrestrials Actor Lake Bell Planet Money Rumble Strip The New York Times Award-winning podcast Ear Hustle Richard's Famous Food Podcast
    4/17/2023
    0:23

About The Best Audio Storytelling 2022

Finally an annual collection of the best nonfiction audio stories pulled from podcasts, radio, and audiobooks, featuring a foreword by bestselling author, and audio fan, David Sedaris.

The Best Audio Storytelling is a new collection of thirteen of the year’s best nonfiction audio stories from podcasters, radio journalists, authors, independent creators, and more.

The stories within this anthology transport you to a lush garden, to life in prison, to a cruise ship bar, and even into outer space. Curated by Pushkin Industries Executive Editor Julia Barton, a longtime editor of podcasts and radio, with a foreword by lifelong audio junkie David Sedaris, The Best Audio Storytelling is a celebration of the most innovative and powerful audio storytelling of the year.

This year’s collection includes pieces from: 

  • Author Jason Reynolds
  • Award-winning podcast Ear Hustle
  • NPR
  • The New York Times
  • Critically-acclaimed investigative podcast Stolen
  • Actor Lake Bell
  • Richard Parks III
  • Rumble Strip
Podcast website

