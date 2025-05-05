Hobbies aren’t a “waste of time”, they’re how we remember who we are. In this episode, Erin & Tam dive into the powerful connection between hobbies and healing. Whether you’re in burnout, boredom, or just missing you, this conversation is a gentle reminder that healing doesn’t have to be heavy, it can look like paint, paper, plants, or play.
18:02
Hobby Hopping: The Joy of Being a Dabbler
You don’t need to stick with one hobby to be “serious” about self-care. In this episode, Erin & Tam talk about trying, quitting, dabbling, and circling back to hobbies. Because joy counts, even if the project’s half-finished.
13:02
Why Is It So Hard to Start a Hobby as a Millennial Mom?
Why is something as simple as starting a hobby so hard once you become a mom? In this episode, Erin & Tam dig into the real reasons millennial moms struggle to make space for joy, like mental load, mom guilt, hustle culture, and the pressure to be “productive” at all times.
17:35
How Hobbies Make Millennial Moms More Successful
Erin & Tam chat about how millennial moms use the celebrity hobby hack to ignite focus circuits, lower stress hormones, and spark the creative thinking that fuels promotions, calmer bedtimes, and unstoppable confidence.
11:56
Morel Hunting: A Spring Hobby
Tam digs into morel mushroom hunting, a mindful, seasonal hobby that invites moms to slow down, get outside, and enjoy a little reset in the woods.
The Art of Hobbyness is the go-to podcast for millennial moms looking to reignite creativity and make self-care a priority. Join Erin and Tam each week for fun, relatable conversations around empowering moms to explore new hobbies, find fulfillment beyond the hustle, and embrace happiness through creativity.