The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt | The Messy Podcast
Listen to The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt | The Messy Podcast
The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt | The Messy Podcast

The Messy Podcast
Explore the impact of our screen-obsessed world on childhood with The Messy Podcast! In our latest episode, we dive into Jonathan Haidt's bestseller, The Anxious Generation
  • S1E14 | Bring Childhood Back to Earth | The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt | The Messy Podcast
    The podcast examines the radical transformation of childhood into something inhumane:a phone-based existence. It explores how this shift relates to the surge in mental illness, particularly among Gen Z, and touches upon the disruption of society more broadly.Key areas of focus include:The rapid transformation of childhood that occurred between 2010 and 2015 and its connection to mental health challenges faced by Gen Z.The potential impact of a chemical released in the early 2010s into the drinking water or food supply of North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand, which may disproportionately affect girls and have little impact on the mental health of people over 30. This idea is referred to as "The Great Rewiring".The diffusion of digital technology into children's lives and the collective inaction and lack of understanding surrounding its potential negative effects.Strategies and reforms to roll back the phone-based childhood, such as no smartphones before high school, no social media before 16, phone-free schools, and more unsupervised play and childhood independence.The podcast encourages listeners to "speak up" about the negative impacts of phone-based childhoods and to join the movement to bring childhood back to earth. It provides resources and advice for parents, schools, and Gen Z. Additional topics are discussed on the host's Substack, After Babel, including advice for Gen Z, growing up under constant surveillance, what universities and employers can do, how social media affects boys, how pornography affects girls, and more.
    --------  
    20:37
  • S1E13 | What Parents Can Do Now | The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt | The Messy Podcast
    Here is a description for your podcast, based on the source you provided:The podcast explores the shift in parenting styles, contrasting the "carpenter" approach with the "gardener" approach. It delves into how contemporary families have become more mobile and smaller, which has caused a decline in local wisdom and has led to reliance on experts. The podcast promotes the idea of parents creating a secure, loving, and safe space that allows children to grow and explore, instead of trying to mould them.The podcast offers suggestions for parents of children of all ages:For parents of young children (ages 0-5), the podcast will discuss the importance of real-world experiences, including plenty of playtime, social diversity, and a secure loving base. It will cover limiting screen time and promoting interaction with other children and the real world.For parents of children in elementary and middle school (ages 6-13), the podcast will cover ways to encourage social learning and real-world experiences. It will also cover how to reduce overprotection and encourage off-line activities like walking to school, free play, and camping. Additionally, the podcast will explore how to help parents navigate the challenges of screen time, social media, and the delay of social media accounts until the age of 16.For parents of teens (ages 13-18), the podcast will explore how to increase their mobility, rely on them at home, encourage them to find part-time jobs, find ways for them to nurture and lead, consider a high school exchange program, encourage bigger thrills in nature, and take a gap year after high school. The podcast will also discuss how to transition teens from smartphones to basic phones, and how to monitor their social media use.The podcast aims to help parents become more confident and competent by engaging with the real world and letting teens grow more confident and competent by engaging with the real world. It encourages parents to allow their children more unsupervised free play, delay giving them their first smartphone, and increase their engagement with the real world and embeddedness in communities. The podcast will teach you how to raise children to become independent, confident, and less anxious.
    --------  
    16:46
  • S1E12 | What Schools Can Do Now | The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt | The Messy Podcast
    This podcast explores ways schools can address the increase in mental health issues and disengagement among students by focusing on two key strategies: becoming phone-free and increasing opportunities for unstructured free play.The podcast will examine how aphone ban throughout the entire school day, where students store their phones in lockers or pouches, can reduce social comparison and the pull to the virtual world, and how it can lead to improved academic performance. It will also look into the ineffectiveness of policies that only ban phones during class time, which may incentivize students to hide phone use during class and increase use after class.The podcast will also delve into the importance ofunstructured free play, highlighting the benefits of a "Play Club" with loose parts and minimal adult supervision, which can foster social skills and reduce anxiety. The podcast will discuss how free play can help students develop crucial skills such as creativity, innovation, critical thinking, and collaboration. Additionally, the podcast will cover how schools can improve recess by giving students more of it, creating better playgrounds, and reducing rules. The podcast will also explore the concept of adventure playgrounds, including junk playgrounds and nature playgrounds.The podcast will also discuss the"Let Grow Project", a homework assignment that asks children to do something they have never done before on their own, to increase their sense of competence and parents' willingness to give children more autonomy. The podcast will also touch on the issue of declining engagement among boys, and how schools can address this by offering more vocational training and hiring more male teachers.The podcast will investigatethe evidence and research that show how technology, particularly smartphones, can interfere with learning and contribute to mental health issues. It will also examine how the decline in test scores in the United States can be linked to the increased use of smartphones.Ultimately, the podcast will propose that by going phone-free, becoming play-full, and implementing programs like the Let Grow Project, schools can create a healthier environment for children and reverse the trend of increasing anxiety and depression in schools.
    --------  
    16:46
  • S1E11 | What Governments and Tech Companies Can Do Now | The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt | The Messy Podcast
    This podcast explores how tech companies and governments can act to better protect children and adolescents in the digital age.Key topics include:The addictive nature of social media: Social media platforms employ design features that exploit vulnerabilities in human psychology, creating "social-validation feedback loops" that encourage users to spend more time on their apps. These techniques include "pull to refresh" mechanisms, infinite scroll, and the use of algorithms to deliver content designed to keep users engaged.The "race to the bottom of the brain stem": Tech companies compete for users’ attention by using increasingly aggressive methods to grab their attention and keep them hooked. The advertising-driven business model turns users into the product, and personalization of content further enhances the power of social media companies.The mental health crisis among teens: The constant need for validation and the addictive nature of social media are contributing to a mental health crisis among teenagers.The ineffectiveness of current regulations: Current laws such as the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA), which sets the age of internet adulthood at 13, are insufficient to protect children and adolescents. The age of 13 was a political compromise and is too young, according to the author, who argues for raising the age of internet adulthood to 16.The need for government intervention: Governments need to change policies to better protect children online, including enacting laws that require companies to treat minors differently than adults, and that include an extra duty of care.The Age Appropriate Design Code (AADC): The AADC, first enacted in the U.K., is an example of legislation that requires companies to design their services in the best interests of children. The code sets default privacy settings for minors as private, and platforms must be transparent about their privacy policies.Age Verification: The podcast discusses various methods of age verification, such as using government-issued IDs, and also the problems with such methods. Alternative age verification methods that would allow for anonymous use of websites are discussed, such as the use of blockchain technology or having a network of people vouch for each other.Device-based verification: The podcast also looks at the use of a device based age verification, where parents can mark their child's phones, tablets and computers as belonging to an underage user.The need for more real-world experience: The podcast emphasizes the importance of encouraging children to spend time in the real world and engage in play, by making sure there are more play opportunities in schools, and also through changing zoning laws to create more mixed-use spaces where people of all ages can interact.The importance of vocational education: The podcast also suggests that vocational programs can help young people, especially boys, as they transition to adulthood.The podcast also calls for governments to narrow neglect laws and give parents the confidence to allow their children some unsupervised time without fear of legal intervention.
    --------  
    12:37
  • S1E10 | Preparing for Collective Action | The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt | The Messy Podcast
    This podcast will discusscollective action problems and how they relate to childhood and technology.Collective action problems occur when individuals act in their own self-interest, which leads to a negative outcome for everyone.An example of this is when kids want to get smartphones and social media accounts because their peers have them.Parents feel pressure to give their children smartphones to fit in, even though they may not want to.This leads to a "stable but unfortunate equilibrium" where everyone has a smartphone, and children are not having a play-based childhood.The podcast will cover howcollective action problems can be overcome.Four main types ofcollective response are discussed:The podcast will also discuss how technology companies and schools can work together to reverse the transition from play-based to phone-based childhood.The podcast will also discuss the importance of giving children independence and the need to protect them from online harms.The podcast will cite research that explores these issues.The podcast recognizes that the psychological principles that will be discussed are not universally applicable.The podcast acknowledges the challenges in making changes and the need to try new policies and measure the outcomes.The podcast aims to promote healthier childhoods.
    --------  
    15:13

Explore the impact of our screen-obsessed world on childhood with The Messy Podcast! In our latest episode, we dive into Jonathan Haidt’s bestseller, The Anxious Generation, and discuss how smartphones, social media, and overprotective parenting have rewired childhood—fueling a youth mental health crisis. Join us as we uncover practical solutions to reclaim free play and real-world connections for healthier, happier futures. Tune in now!
