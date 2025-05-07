Episode 7 - From Heartbreak to Hormones – A Deep Dive into Testosterone
In Episode 7 of Talk with Turek, Dr. Paul Turek opens the conversation not with science, but with soul. He shares the stories of two patients whose heartbreaking journeys—unrelated to testosterone—underscore the fragility, resilience, and raw humanity at the heart of family-building. These deeply emotional narratives reveal the unseen weight men carry in the face of loss, infertility, and uncertainty. It’s a poignant reminder: behind every chart and test result is a person seeking hope.From this place of vulnerability and empathy, Dr. Turek and co-host Rob Clyde transition into a powerful and myth-busting exploration of testosterone—often misunderstood, often misused, and increasingly commercialized as a cure-all for aging and low energy. They take on “Vitamin T” with clarity, nuance, and compassion.A central theme? Stress. Dr. Turek unpacks how chronic stress—a silent epidemic among men—can wreak havoc on testosterone levels, sexual health, and overall wellbeing. The episode explores how stress-related hormonal dysregulation in younger men is on the rise, and how this is often misdiagnosed or mismanaged with quick-fix testosterone therapy, which can do more harm than good.Also in this episode:The truth behind testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) and why it can lead to 95% infertility rates in men using it.How normal testosterone levels are essential for sperm production—and how low levels aren't always the root of the problem.Why sex drive is not solely hormonal—it's also deeply tied to mental state, lifestyle, and emotional connection.A breakdown of anabolic steroids vs. natural testosterone and what the data says about longevity.How sleep, exercise, and stress management are some of the most powerful tools for hormonal balance—no prescription needed.The artistry and misconception of bodybuilding: what the outside world sees vs. what’s happening internally.Advances in sperm retrieval techniques, including how sperm mapping can protect long-term testosterone production, unlike blind microdissection techniques that risk harming testicular function.From bedroom performance to boardroom burnout, this conversation is about more than hormones—it’s about reclaiming agency over one’s health, identity, and future.If this episode moved you or taught you something new, please like, comment, and subscribe. Share it with someone navigating testosterone therapy, infertility, or just trying to make sense of their body in a noisy world. Let’s continue to normalize these conversations—with honesty, empathy, and science.
Episode 6 - Unpacking the Role of Age in Men's Fertility & Sexual Health
Join Hosts Dr. Paul Turek and Rob Clyde in this candid episode of Talk with Turek Podcast, where they delve into the impact of aging on male fertility, sexual health, and overall wellness. This conversation explores critical but often overlooked topics such as erectile dysfunction, the influence of paternal age on offspring, the connection between sex drive and morning wood, and the role of masturbation in male health.In this episode they explore the often-overlooked effects of aging on men’s fertility and sexual health. While changes such as erectile dysfunction, reduced libido, and morning wood may be viewed as natural consequences of getting older, these changes can also serve as important markers for other underlying health conditions.As men age, many face challenges related to fertility, sexual function, and libido, yet these topics are rarely discussed openly. Dr. Turek and Rob shine a light on the profound ways in which aging affects male fertility and sexual health, from the decline in sperm quality to the complexities of erectile dysfunction. They also examine how paternal age influences the health of offspring, emphasizing the importance of understanding these impacts in today’s world.The episode goes beyond just the physiological aspects, tackling the emotional and psychological dimensions of aging as they relate to male sexual health. The hosts discuss how societal pressures, body image, and stress contribute to the challenges men face with erectile dysfunction and diminished sex drive. They also explore the science behind morning wood, erections, and how hormonal changes over time influence these responses.Masturbation, often a misunderstood aspect of male sexuality, is also addressed, as it plays a critical role in understanding sexual health and the effects of aging. Dr. Turek and Rob offer expert insights into how maintaining a healthy sexual lifestyle can help combat some of the challenges aging men may face, and why seeking medical advice is crucial for tackling these issues head-on.Our mission is to normalize the conversation around male sexual health, break down stigmas, and encourage men to take charge of their health. By continuing to discuss topics like male fertility, erectile dysfunction, and sexual wellness openly, we hope to empower men to seek the help they need.
Episode 5 - Breaking the Silence on Male Fertility: A Conversation With Khaled Kteily
Breaking the Silence on Male Fertility: A Conversation With Khaled KteilyWe’re excited to bring you another compelling episode of Talk With Turek, where we dive into the critical issues surrounding men’s sexual health and fertility. This week, we’re joined by Khaled Kteily, CEO of Legacy, whose mission is to change the outdated notion that fertility is solely a women’s issue. He is committed to making male fertility a priority by providing easy, accessible at-home solutions like sperm testing and sperm freezing that empower men to take control of their fertility journey and overall health.In this episode, Dr. Paul Turek and Rob Clyde, patient and producer, add their signature humor and explore more serious topics including:Changing the global perspective on infertility as solely a women’s issue and advocating for men’s proactive participation in their fertility and overall health.How Legacy’s affordable, at-home sperm testing kits and sperm freezing solutions make it easier for men to understand, monitor and participate in their reproductive health.The importance of seeking care from a qualified reproductive urology practice when needed and understanding when to take action.The economic and societal benefits of addressing male fertility issues early on, including the long-term impact on family planning and overall health.Preventative measures like sperm testing and freezing should be normalized and embraced by men, particularly as many remain unaware of their fertility status until it’s too late.Key Insights:Sperm quality is not only critical for fertility but can also serve as a bio-marker for overall health, with regular semen analysis acting as a health check for men—a perspective long championed by Dr. Turek.Raising awareness about male fertility testing is essential for future generations, especially given the ongoing decline in birth rates, which is influenced by multiple societal and health factors.This episode is a must-watch for men of all ages, whether you're on a fertility journey or simply want to understand your health better. Tune in for valuable insights into the evolving landscape of male fertility and why early awareness and action are key to a healthier future.A few interesting facts about our guest: I've lived through an earthquake, a volcanic eruption, and a bombing I've lived in 9 cities I have more frozen sperm than anyone in the country Khaled Kteily BioKhaled Kteily is the CEO of Legacy (www.givelegacy.com), a digital fertility clinic for men helpingchange the outdated view that fertility is a “women’s issue”. Legacy is a graduate of Harvard's Innovation Labs and Y Combinator, has raised almost $50M from top-tier investors likeFirstMark Capital & Bain Capital Ventures, as well as celebrities like Justin Bieber and DJ Khaled.The company works with leading insurers (e.g. UnitedHealthcare, Aetna, Cigna, etc.), leading military partners (e.g. Navy SEALs) and leading clinics (e.g. Memorial Sloan Kettering) in addition to its Direct to Consumer offering.Khaled previously worked at the World Economic Forum (Davos) in Geneva, Switzerland and as a healthcare consultant at Oliver Wyman in Toronto, Canada. He studied public policy at the Harvard Kennedy School, where he received a full scholarship and graduated with distinction, and graduated with a triple concentration from McGill University in Montreal, Canada.Khaled is a member of the Young Presidents Organization (YPO), is an Aspen Ideas Health Scholar, and has been awarded 40 under 40 (Arab America Foundation). He was recently selected by the World Government Summit as one of the top 100 Arab Pioneers. He serves on the boards of the Harvard Kennedy School's Center for...
Episode 4 - The Great Penis Debate : Myths vs. Facts
The Great Penis Debate: Myths vs. Facts – New Episode of "Talk With Turek" PodcastIn this episode of the Talk With Turek podcast, Dr. Paul Turek and co-host Rob Clyde dive headfirst into a topic many are curious about but few discuss openly: the penis. We’re calling it The Great Penis Debate—an episode where myths are busted, facts are clarified, and no question is too awkward or off-limits.Dr. Turek, a renowned men’s health expert, and Rob, known for his relatable wit, tackle everything you’ve ever wanted to know about the penis. Whether you’re looking for scientific insight, expert advice, or just plain curiosity, this episode has something for everyone.What’s on the Table?Here’s a sneak peek at the hot topics discussed:Penis Shape & Size: What’s “normal,” and does size really matter?Remodeling the Penis at Home: Can you safely make changes to your penis on your own?Adding Length: What works, what doesn’t, and what’s outright dangerous.Curvature of the Penis: From natural bends to Peyronie’s disease—when should you be concerned?Breaking Your Penis: Yes, it’s possible—but how does it happen, and can it be fixed?For Partners, TooThis episode isn’t just for men—it’s a must-listen for partners as well! Understanding these topics can foster better communication, dispel myths, and lead to a healthier, more confident relationship.Dr. Turek’s expertise combined with Rob’s candid approach makes this a conversation worth tuning into, whether you’re a patient, a partner, or just someone who’s curious about the science and reality of men’s health.Don’t Miss OutTune in now to The Great Penis Debate and walk away informed, entertained, and maybe even a little more confident. Catch this episode on YouTube or your favorite podcast platform—Talk With Turek is here to educate, debunk myths, and tackle the topics others won’t.
Episode 3 - Transforming Fertility (Why Men Matter!) - Dr. Janet Choi, Progyny
Why Men Matter in the Reproductive Journey!We’re excited to bring you another compelling episode of our podcast “Talk With Turek”, where we delve deep into the critical topics of men’s health and fertility. This week, join Reproductive Urologist, Master Micro-Surgeon, and Men's Fertility Expert Dr. Paul Turek, Co-Host and Producer Rob Clyde, and Dr. Janet Choi, Reproductive Endocrinologist and Chief Medical Officer of Progyny, as they tackle these important issues. Expect Dr. Turek and Rob’s trademark witty and often hilarious banter, musing on life and the nuances of male fertility and sexual health.In this important episode, our expert trio discusses Progyny’s innovative approach to integrating men into their employee benefits program, highlighting how this inclusion enhances natural pregnancy rates and assisted reproductive outcomes. They emphasize the importance of prioritizing male partners in fertility assessments, revealing both economic advantages and increased success rates.The significance of addressing male factor fertility cannot be overstated, especially in states where infertility benefits are often overlooked. Progyny is leading a paradigm shift by ensuring both partners receive the necessary support.Dr. Turek and Dr. Choi clarify that while improving the quality of women’s eggs is a challenge, sperm quality can be modified, presenting a unique opportunity for better outcomes. They introduce Dr. Turek's pioneering FNA/Sperm Mapping technique—akin to a GPS for the testicles—which facilitates guided sperm retrieval. This innovative method preserves testosterone levels and minimizes unnecessary invasive procedures, achieving a 99% retrieval success rate at the Turek Clinic for men with a positive map.This episode is a must-listen for anyone interested in the future of men’s health and fertility, packed with groundbreaking insights and actionable advice. We encourage you to talk to your employer about employee benefits for fertility.Tune in now and join the conversation!Spotify, Apple, Amazon, YouTubeFollow us on Instagram:@talkwithturek@turekclinicTo schedule a consultation with Dr. Turek and his team today, simply click here to get started. Guest Bio:Dr. Janet M. Choi is a board-certified reproductive endocrinologist and serves as the Chief Medical Officer for Progyny where she brings her expertise to ensure Progyny provides the highest quality fertility, family building and women’s health services to our members and continues to raise the bar as the industry leader.Dr. Choi has written, published, and lectured extensively on infertility, onco-fertility, and fertility preservation. She is an active member of the American Society for Reproductive Medicine, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, as well as the New York Obstetrical Society. She has been selected as one of New York Magazine’s Top Doctors as well as a New York Super Doctor annually since 2018; a Castle Connolly Exceptional Woman in Medicine every year since 2019; and has been annually listed with Castle Connolly’s “Top Doctors” since 2015.Prior to Progyny, Dr. Choi was the medical director of CCRM New York for the last 7 years. Before CCRM, she was an assistant clinical professor in Obstetrics and Gynecology at Columbia University Medical Center and served as the Director of Onco-fertility and...
