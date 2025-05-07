Episode 5 - Breaking the Silence on Male Fertility: A Conversation With Khaled Kteily

Breaking the Silence on Male Fertility: A Conversation With Khaled KteilyWe’re excited to bring you another compelling episode of Talk With Turek, where we dive into the critical issues surrounding men’s sexual health and fertility. This week, we’re joined by Khaled Kteily, CEO of Legacy, whose mission is to change the outdated notion that fertility is solely a women’s issue. He is committed to making male fertility a priority by providing easy, accessible at-home solutions like sperm testing and sperm freezing that empower men to take control of their fertility journey and overall health.In this episode, Dr. Paul Turek and Rob Clyde, patient and producer, add their signature humor and explore more serious topics including:Changing the global perspective on infertility as solely a women’s issue and advocating for men’s proactive participation in their fertility and overall health.How Legacy’s affordable, at-home sperm testing kits and sperm freezing solutions make it easier for men to understand, monitor and participate in their reproductive health.The importance of seeking care from a qualified reproductive urology practice when needed and understanding when to take action.The economic and societal benefits of addressing male fertility issues early on, including the long-term impact on family planning and overall health.Preventative measures like sperm testing and freezing should be normalized and embraced by men, particularly as many remain unaware of their fertility status until it’s too late.Key Insights:Sperm quality is not only critical for fertility but can also serve as a bio-marker for overall health, with regular semen analysis acting as a health check for men—a perspective long championed by Dr. Turek.Raising awareness about male fertility testing is essential for future generations, especially given the ongoing decline in birth rates, which is influenced by multiple societal and health factors.This episode is a must-watch for men of all ages, whether you're on a fertility journey or simply want to understand your health better. Tune in for valuable insights into the evolving landscape of male fertility and why early awareness and action are key to a healthier future.A few interesting facts about our guest: I've lived through an earthquake, a volcanic eruption, and a bombing I've lived in 9 cities I have more frozen sperm than anyone in the country Khaled Kteily BioKhaled Kteily is the CEO of Legacy (www.givelegacy.com), a digital fertility clinic for men helpingchange the outdated view that fertility is a “women’s issue”. Legacy is a graduate of Harvard's Innovation Labs and Y Combinator, has raised almost $50M from top-tier investors likeFirstMark Capital & Bain Capital Ventures, as well as celebrities like Justin Bieber and DJ Khaled.The company works with leading insurers (e.g. UnitedHealthcare, Aetna, Cigna, etc.), leading military partners (e.g. Navy SEALs) and leading clinics (e.g. Memorial Sloan Kettering) in addition to its Direct to Consumer offering.Khaled previously worked at the World Economic Forum (Davos) in Geneva, Switzerland and as a healthcare consultant at Oliver Wyman in Toronto, Canada. He studied public policy at the Harvard Kennedy School, where he received a full scholarship and graduated with distinction, and graduated with a triple concentration from McGill University in Montreal, Canada.Khaled is a member of the Young Presidents Organization (YPO), is an Aspen Ideas Health Scholar, and has been awarded 40 under 40 (Arab America Foundation). He was recently selected by the World Government Summit as one of the top 100 Arab Pioneers. He serves on the boards of the Harvard Kennedy School's Center for...