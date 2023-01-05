StrollerCoaster: A Parenting Podcast

Does everyone you know give you different parenting advice? Are you overwhelmed trying to find the most credible sources for innovative parenting tips? Let us d... More
Turning the Page: The New Way to Raise a Reader
We know reading is so important to a child’s life, from the stories we tell them as infants to teaching them how to read themselves. But how does reading work inside a child's brain and what effect does it have on brain development? We talk to Dr. David Pearson, a reading expert with 40 years of experience, and take a science-driven deep dive into reading to demystify how it works. Then we hear a story from Emily Varod about the power that books had to help her kids overcome the challenges they face from day to day.
Physical Activity Is Even More Important than You Think!
“Time to go out and play!” It’s something we as parents tell our children when we need a break and they need some exercise. But as we learn in this episode, the benefits go MUCH deeper than that. We’ll sit down with Angela Hanscom, an occupational therapist who noticed a startling trend in her young patients and came up with some solutions that can make a huge difference in every child’s life. Then we hear a story from Ramsey Hootman about how her son’s connection with the outdoors actually transformed him for the better. This one gives physical activity an entire new level of importance!
BONUS For Kids! Rock Soup
Olivia loves to cook with her grandma, especially her delicious mac and cheese. But, today Grandma is making Rock Soup! What ingredients do you need for this rockin' dish? Well you'll just have to listen to find out! Our 9-year old director leads his cast of amazing improv actors as they perform a one-of-a-kind version of the classic children's story 'Stone Soup'. It's full of musical surprises, cool sound effects and unexpected twists and turns! It's "story time" like you've never heard it before! Perfect for kids! And parents too!
Let’s Make it Easier to Travel with Kids!
The Travel Episode! From going to the grocery store to flying with your toddler, we get into what it’s like to take your kids from point A to Point B. Traveling with your family can be a beautiful and enriching experience… or an absolute disaster. To help us make the best choices, we talk to Jessica Averett, a world traveler and creator of Bring the Kids, a website dedicated to family travel. Jessica has journeyed to over 40 countries with her family of 5 and has a ton of great tips and tricks for packing the family up and heading out on an adventure. Then we hear a feel-good story from Dustin Moore about how he and his wife got an unexpected surprise on their first flight with their newly adopted baby. This one is going to get you excited for new adventures with your kids!
What to Say When Your Kid Says, “It’s not Fair!”
“It’s Not Fair!” If that’s a phrase that makes you cringe, you’ve got to hear today’s episode. It will change everything. First, Lynn talks with Dr. Jessica Sommerville - a developmental psychologist who has lots of experience with fairness. Then we’ll hear a story from Katie Cloyd - a mom of three whose take on fairness will really make you think! And finally, a relaxing time out to transport you to the Amazon Rainforest for a moment of calm. Enjoy!
Does everyone you know give you different parenting advice? Are you overwhelmed trying to find the most credible sources for innovative parenting tips? Let us do that! StrollerCoaster is a podcast for parents that allows you to sit down with childhood development experts and parents from around the world who are answering your biggest parenting questions and providing solutions you can actually use. Created by Munchkin Inc. (The Most Loved Baby Lifestyle Brand in the World) and hosted by CNN and NBC news anchor Lynn Smith, we cover topics from social emotional learning, to feeding your kids, to understanding your own parenting experiences, and so much more.
Plus, we even have a podcast for kids! StrollerCoaster StoryTime is a short-form podcast with a modern take on your favorite children's stories. It's full of surprises, cool sound effects and unexpected twists and turns, and you can find these episodes right here in the StrollerCoaster feed.
So, whether you’re a parent to be, or a parent of three, hop on board the StrollerCoaster, because raising little humans can be quite a ride.