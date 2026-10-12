strAIght talk: AI tips for Amazonians

Telling your team to "experiment with AI" without a structure usually leads to scattered pilots that fizzle out. One leader built a model that loads both ends: a dedicated Tiger team reimagining one high-value workflow while the broader org gets protected time to skill up and share what's working. On this episode, our guest walks through the full framework, how the two sides feed each other, and why getting to a disappointment fast is more valuable than waiting months for a polished demo. His biggest tip: pick one workflow where the pain is obvious, give a single owner two weeks, and ship something working. Guest: Ishit Vachhrajani, Director of Tech, AI, and Executive in Residence, AWS Marketing

The Working Backwards AI tool was built to be your toughest thinking partner for product ideation. The tool walks you through five customer questions, generates personas who react to your idea, and brings in domain experts to test your thinking. Over half of users say their final idea was different from what they started with. Guest: Phil Nachbar, Principal Product Manager, Working Backwards

Beth Galetti, SVP of People Experience and Technology, hadn't written code in 25 years. Then she built a live website with AI on a transatlantic flight and challenged every person in her organization to build something in two hours or less. Over 1,000 did. Guest: Beth Galetti, SVP, People Experience and Technology, Amazon

She hadn't coded in 25 years. One flight later, she had a live website and a challenge for all of PXT

What if your documents got VP-level feedback before the actual review? On this episode of strAIght talk, hear how one builder turned a decade of leadership feedback into an AI-powered review tool now used by over a thousand colleagues each week. Guest: Isabela Huggins, Sr. Manager, Ops & Enablement, Global Logistics

Alexa for Shopping combines product expertise with personal context to help customers find, compare, and buy what they need. A Senior Manager on the team explains the AI behind the experience and where it's headed next. Guest: Brandon Knapp, Sr. Manager Product Manager Technical, Alexa for Shopping

About strAIght talk: AI tips for Amazonians

About strAIght talk: AI tips for Amazonians

About strAIght talk: AI tips for Amazonians