Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
587 episodes
- Taika Waititi tackles Kazuo Ishiguro’s AI novel with Jenna Ortega as a robot companion praying to the sun to be chosen, and it should have been a perfect match. It wasn’t. We talk the candy colored Friend Store, Natasha Lyonne’s den mother energy, the “Jojo Rabbit” comparison, and why a film about mortality and obsolescence ends up so obvious and tonally confused.
- Ti West’s A24 horror comedy drops a crew of scrappy adult filmmakers onto a Texas farm owned by a very unhappy elderly couple, and it’s as wicked as it sounds. We talk Mia Goth in two roles, the 1970s grindhouse spirit, the slow burn tension that West does better than almost anyone, and what the film has to say about youth, sex and getting old.
- Paul Bettany returns as Vision in Marvel’s “VisionQuest,” a “WandaVision” follow-up about an android trying to understand his own feelings. We talk about why a Victorian mansion full of AI assistants, including a scruffy James Spader as Ultron, is the show’s best idea, and why the convoluted lore leaves viewers as emotionally disconnected as its hero.
- From Venice to Telluride to TIFF and NYFF, this fall’s festivals introduced a fresh wave of performers poised for stardom. We meet seven standouts, including Mathilde Arcel’s shape-shifting Volpi Cup win, Eldar Isgandarov stealing scenes in two of the year’s best films, and Caleb Hearon’s move from internet comedy to leading man.
- Laika’s sixth feature is its biggest swing yet, a 130 minute stop motion fairytale about a Portland girl chasing a murder of crows into a forbidden wilderness to save her baby brother. We get into the handmade textures, Carey Mulligan’s villain, the surprisingly intense PG-13 opening, and why a story built from borrowed fantasy parts still feels like a new standard.
More TV & Film podcasts
Trending TV & Film podcasts
About Stay Through the Credits
We’re Dan and Julia, and we cannot watch a movie without arguing about it. Stay Through the Credits is what happens when two people with very different taste share one couch (or one mic). One of us cries at everything. One of us says “it’s fine, it’s just a movie” and then thinks about it for three days. Guess which is which. Every week we talk about the films and shows we can’t stop thinking about: the masterpieces, the guilty pleasures, the endings that ruined our night, and the hidden gems we’ll bully you into watching. No film-school gatekeeping. No pretending we liked the boring one.Podcast website
Listen to Stay Through the Credits, The Rewatchables and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Stay Through the Credits
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.