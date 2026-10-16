Laika’s sixth feature is its biggest swing yet, a 130 minute stop motion fairytale about a Portland girl chasing a murder of crows into a forbidden wilderness to save her baby brother. We get into the handmade textures, Carey Mulligan’s villain, the surprisingly intense PG-13 opening, and why a story built from borrowed fantasy parts still feels like a new standard.

From Venice to Telluride to TIFF and NYFF, this fall’s festivals introduced a fresh wave of performers poised for stardom. We meet seven standouts, including Mathilde Arcel’s shape-shifting Volpi Cup win, Eldar Isgandarov stealing scenes in two of the year’s best films, and Caleb Hearon’s move from internet comedy to leading man.

Paul Bettany returns as Vision in Marvel’s “VisionQuest,” a “WandaVision” follow-up about an android trying to understand his own feelings. We talk about why a Victorian mansion full of AI assistants, including a scruffy James Spader as Ultron, is the show’s best idea, and why the convoluted lore leaves viewers as emotionally disconnected as its hero.

Ti West’s A24 horror comedy drops a crew of scrappy adult filmmakers onto a Texas farm owned by a very unhappy elderly couple, and it’s as wicked as it sounds. We talk Mia Goth in two roles, the 1970s grindhouse spirit, the slow burn tension that West does better than almost anyone, and what the film has to say about youth, sex and getting old.

Taika Waititi tackles Kazuo Ishiguro’s AI novel with Jenna Ortega as a robot companion praying to the sun to be chosen, and it should have been a perfect match. It wasn’t. We talk the candy colored Friend Store, Natasha Lyonne’s den mother energy, the “Jojo Rabbit” comparison, and why a film about mortality and obsolescence ends up so obvious and tonally confused.

About Stay Through the Credits

About Stay Through the Credits

About Stay Through the Credits