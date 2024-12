Pod Yourself A Gun - A Rewatch Podcast

Mad Yourself A Man 101: Smoke Gets in Your Eyes, with David J Roth

A term coined in the mid 2020's to describe a Mad Men rewatch podcast hosted by Vince Mancini and Matt Lieb.They coined it. That's right. The boys, or in this case, men, are back in podtown to watch another prestige TV show and somehow, some way, find a connection between one of television's greatest achievements and what it sounds like when you're eating that butt. Returning to help Matt and Vince kickoff with season one episode one, "The Smoke Gets in Your Eyes" is 1st Team All-Pod-Yourself guest, host of The Distraction and It's Christmastown podcasts, and Defector.com founder, David J. Roth.Mad Men? More like bad men. These boys do not know how to behave themselves around the freakin' chicks, man. If you think it's bad to call them "freakin' chicks," you will really not like how the ad men at Sterling & Cooper talk to the new secretary, Peggy. Don't worry though, Joan is there to teach her how to respond to the constant sexual harassment (learn to like it or go back to Queens). It's Don's show though. He's handsome, charming, and sort of scrawny-fat-fit. He's gonna smoke cigarettes (regardless of what his wife reads in those magazines she loves so much) and more importantly, he's going to come up with some killer taglines to sell you nylons and cigarettes and lead-based paints.