Pod Yourself A Gun - A Rewatch Podcast

Kids These Days On the pod this week, our guest is a copywriter who wears suits, so he’s basically Don Draper. Comedian and podcaster Allen Strickland Williams joins Matt and Vince to talk about Mad Men season one episode four, “New Amsterdam.”You listen to the podcast because it’s good. Because it feels better than unbuttoning your collar. Because you deserve it. You listen to the podcast because it’s what piggies do, but I want you to be very clear about this, you were banned from the Patreon. I wanted you out, Allen wanted you out, and you would be, if it weren’t for Matt and Vince. They thought you deserved another chance. Now, I know your generation went to college instead of serving, so I’ll illuminate you, these men are your commanding officers. You live and die in their shadows. Listen to the episode, meet the perfect little pervert Glen, and the disgusting big pervert from Bethlehem Steel, and don’t let Matt & Vince down. We’ll give you a lock of Matt’s hair if you leave a five-star review on Apple Podcasts. Email us at [email protected]
