About Pod Yourself A Gun - A Rewatch Podcast

Comedians Matt Lieb and Vince Mancini watch every episode of The Sopranos, The Wire (and other future shows) and talk about it with friends, fans, actors, writers, TV critics, and anyone who loves TV as much as them.