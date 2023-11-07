Pod Yourself A Gun - A Rewatch Podcast

Powered by RND
Frotcast LLC
Comedians Matt Lieb and Vince Mancini watch every episode of The Sopranos, The Wire (and other future shows) and talk about it with friends, fans, actors, write...
  • Mad Yourself A Man 105: 5G, with Laremy Legel
    Did it All for the NewkieWriter and Pod Yourself a friend, Laremy Legel joins Matt & Vince to talk about Mad Men season one episode five, “5G.”Don’t worry, the title of the episode is a reference to a hotel room number in the episode, not the secret government plan to make you gay. Don’s half brother, Adam Whitman comes to visit after seeing Don’s photo in Advertising Age after he wins a Newkie Award. At first Don is like, lol I dunno what you’re talking about bro, then he’s like, okay it me, Dick, but I’m glad your mom is dead and I don’t want to be your freakin’ bro, bro. It’s cold, almost as cold as a Vermont morning, which is the setting for a short story Cosgrove gets published in <em>The Atlantic,</em> driving the rest of the ad boys crazy with jealousy. Tell us what makes you greasy and calm in a five-star review on Apple Podcasts. Email us at [email protected]; leave us a voicemail at 415-275-0030Support the Pod: become a patron at patreon.com/Frotcast and get more bonus content than you could ever want. Sign up for the Pod Yourself a Shoutout tier to hear Vince give you a shout out on the show, like this weeks shoutouts for Stacks, Jerry, Franks, Hot Plate, The Gentile, Swish, Grapes, Australopithecus, Zatarans, & Marathon.-Description by Brent Flyberg  Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    1:39:05
  • Mad Yourself A Man 104: New Amsterdam, with Allen Strickland Williams
    Kids These Days On the pod this week, our guest is a copywriter who wears suits, so he’s basically Don Draper. Comedian and podcaster Allen Strickland Williams joins Matt and Vince to talk about Mad Men season one episode four, “New Amsterdam.”You listen to the podcast because it’s good. Because it feels better than unbuttoning your collar. Because you deserve it. You listen to the podcast because it’s what piggies do, but I want you to be very clear about this, you were banned from the Patreon. I wanted you out, Allen wanted you out, and you would be, if it weren’t for Matt and Vince. They thought you deserved another chance. Now, I know your generation went to college instead of serving, so I’ll illuminate you, these men are your commanding officers. You live and die in their shadows. Listen to the episode, meet the perfect little pervert Glen, and the disgusting big pervert from Bethlehem Steel, and don’t let Matt & Vince down.    We’ll give you a lock of Matt’s hair if you leave a five-star review on Apple Podcasts. Email us at [email protected]; leave us a voicemail at 415-275-0030Support the Pod: become a patron at patreon.com/Frotcast and get more bonus content than you could ever want. Sign up for the Pod Yourself a Shoutout tier to hear Vince give you a shout out on the show, like this weeks shoutouts for The Rocket, The Swede, One-Eighty, Golly, Grainsmith, Jailbird, The Klansman, Bourgeois, Hungry, & Taters. -Description by Brent Flyberg  Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    1:47:51
  • Mad Yourself A Man 103: The Marriage of Figaro, with Frotcast Brendan
    He’s Not Dick Whitman, He’s a Dickwit, ManYou know him, you love his deep voice, Brendan from the Frotcast is on the pod this week to talk to Matt and Vince about Mad Men season one episode three, “The Marriage of Figaro.”Slimy Pete Campbell returns from his honeymoon in Niagara to find that those cads at Sterling Cooper have played a devious prank, putting a Chinese-American family (not the words they use) in his office! Jim Halpert could never. It’s a source of constant amusement for the office. No one does racist quips better than a bunch of 60s copywriters.The Mystery of Don’s second identity unravels a tiny bit more when a Korean war buddy on the train calls him Dick Whitman. If you’ve seen the whole show already, you're like, yeah yeah he’s not Don Draper, he’s Dick Whitman, but if this is your first time watching, you’re like, lol who names their kid Dick Whitman?Tell us your alcohol of choice to get bombed on while building a playhouse for your kids in a five-star review on Apple Podcasts. Email us at [email protected]; leave us a voicemail at 415-275-0030Support the Pod: become a patron at patreon.com/Frotcast and get more bonus content than you could ever want. Sign up for the Pod Yourself a Shoutout tier to hear Vince give you a shout out on the show.-Description by Brent Flyberg  Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    1:41:57
  • Mad Yourself A Man 102: Ladies Room, with Brent Flyberg
    The Ladies are in the Room and They’re Going Mad, ManPour yourself a big glass of rye and stop spying on your wife through her psychiatrist because comedian, host of the Oh Hell Yeah podcast, handsome devil, and producer of Mad Yourself a Man, Brent Flyberg joins Matt & Vince to dissect Mad Men season one episode two of Mad Men, “Ladies Room.”As noted on the pod, the second episode is often the worst episode of any tv show. “Ladies Room” is no exception. Don’t get me wrong, it still looks good, and Don says some funny stuff like “Who is this moron flying around in space? He pisses his pants,” but also Paul is saying nonsense like, “that drape is sadder than a map.” Maps are sad? What kind of commie babble is that, Kinsey?It’s kind of a Betty episode – she’s having panic attacks and almost killing her kids in a car accident because she saw a divorced woman. She was out there just walking around like some kind of human being. Can you imagine? Tell us how you would fix your hysterical wife in a five-star review on Apple Podcasts. Email us at [email protected]; leave us a voicemail at 415-275-0030Support the Pod: become a patron at patreon.com/Frotcast and get more bonus content than you could ever want. Sign up for the Pod Yourself a Shoutout tier to hear Vince give you a shout out on the show.-Description by Brent Flyberg  Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    1:20:12
  • Mad Yourself A Man 101: Smoke Gets in Your Eyes, with David J Roth
    A term coined in the mid 2020’s to describe a Mad Men rewatch podcast hosted by Vince Mancini and Matt Lieb.They coined it. That’s right. The boys, or in this case, men, are back in podtown to watch another prestige TV show and somehow, some way, find a connection between one of television’s greatest achievements and what it sounds like when you’re eating that butt. Returning to help Matt and Vince kickoff with season one episode one, “The Smoke Gets in Your Eyes” is 1st Team All-Pod-Yourself guest, host of The Distraction and It’s Christmastown podcasts, and Defector.com founder, David J. Roth.Mad Men? More like bad men. These boys do not know how to behave themselves around the freakin’ chicks, man. If you think it’s bad to call them “freakin’ chicks,” you will really not like how the ad men at Sterling & Cooper talk to the new secretary, Peggy. Don’t worry though, Joan is there to teach her how to respond to the constant sexual harassment (learn to like it or go back to Queens). It’s Don’s show though. He’s handsome, charming, and sort of scrawny-fat-fit. He’s gonna smoke cigarettes (regardless of what his wife reads in those magazines she loves so much) and more importantly, he’s going to come up with some killer taglines to sell you nylons and cigarettes and lead-based paints. Tell us why you love smoking in a five-star review on Apple Podcasts. Email us at [email protected]; leave us a voicemail at 415-275-0030Support the Pod: become a patron at patreon.com/Frotcast and get more bonus content than you could ever want. Sign up for the Pod Yourself a Shoutout tier to hear Vince give you a shout out on the show.-Description by Brent Flyberg  Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    1:40:50

About Pod Yourself A Gun - A Rewatch Podcast

Comedians Matt Lieb and Vince Mancini watch every episode of The Sopranos, The Wire (and other future shows) and talk about it with friends, fans, actors, writers, TV critics, and anyone who loves TV as much as them.
