The Official Yellowstone Podcast

As the first season of “1923” draws to a dramatic close, Jefferson, Jen and Deadline entertainment writer Lynette Rice discuss everything that transpired during the finale. They also dig into what may come next for the entire Dutton clan, as well as the formidable Teonna Rainwater.
Swooning Over Spencer Dutton
Spencer Dutton is coming home… to the Yellowstone podcast. Brandon Sklenar joins Jen and Jefferson to talk about Spencer’s motivations for "coming back to life" and returning to the ranch. Is his return motivated by love and the responsibility to protect his family? Does vengeance permeate the same way down the Dutton line? Plus, we hear how Alex and Spencer come together and find trust in each other on and off the screen.
Romance on the Ranch
Love is in the air this week as Jeff surprises Jen with a special Valentine’s Day guest, her on-screen love interest Denim Richards (Colby). Richards discusses Colby and Teeter’s bunkhouse love story and why their alternative relationship works so well. They also swoon over other notable romantic relationships in the Yellowstone Universe, from Jimmy & Mia’s instant chemistry at the rodeo to Spencer & Alexandra’s whirlwind romance in 1923. Plus, we hear about Denim’s personal relationship with himself and how he manifests the kind of life he wants.
The Secrets Behind the Stunts
From riding and roping to epic brawls, Yellowstone’s stunt coordinator Jason Rodriguez breaks down the show's stunts. Hear from Jen and Jefferson about their favorite stunt sequences and what is it like putting their equestrian skills to work on set. Then Jason breaks down how the stunt team works with the show's producers, directors, and actors to create these realistic, pulse-pounding action sequences throughout Yellowstone and 1923.
Getting Representation Right with Mo Brings Plenty
Onscreen, Mo Brings Plenty plays Rainwater’s right-hand man on the Broken Rock Reservation, but off-screen he plays a much deeper role in the Yellowstone franchise as the coordinator for American Indian Affairs. Mo discusses how he works behind the scenes with Taylor Sheridan to ensure the series appropriately represents Native culture, from the American Indian Boarding School in “1923” to Kayce’s spiritual journey in Season 4 of “Yellowstone”.
Ever wonder what life is really like on Dutton Ranch? Saddle up and join co-hosts Jefferson White ("Jimmy") and Jen Landon ("Teeter") as they take you behind the scenes of season 5 on the only official Yellowstone podcast. They'll be joined by special guests, from cast members to celebrity super fans, to recap episodes and unpack the latest updates of the ever-expanding Yellowstone universe. New episodes every Sunday.
