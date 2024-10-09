The Official Yellowstone Podcast

Swooning Over Spencer Dutton

Spencer Dutton is coming home… to the Yellowstone podcast. Brandon Sklenar joins Jen and Jefferson to talk about Spencer's motivations for "coming back to life" and returning to the ranch. Is his return motivated by love and the responsibility to protect his family? Does vengeance permeate the same way down the Dutton line? Plus, we hear how Alex and Spencer come together and find trust in each other on and off the screen.