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6 episodes
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About Stan Wars
Each week Olivia Lopes and Ian Slater dig into the big pop culture debates of our time, dissecting the various arguments within the entertainment world as we try to determine who is right and who is wrong.
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Stan Wars
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Stan Wars: Podcasts in Family