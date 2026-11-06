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Stan Wars

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Stan Wars
Latest episode

6 episodes

  • Stan Wars

    An Update | Stan Wars #6

    11/03/2026 | 43 mins.
    We give a brief update as to why there was no episode last week. We also discuss Halloween, Phoebe Bridgers latest tour, and we play a music guessing game.
  • Stan Wars

    Unpacking Disney Channel's MESSIEST Love Triangle | Stan Wars #5

    10/14/2026 | 1h 45 mins.
    Today we dig into one of the biggest Disney feuds in history along with the latest drama surrounding Kelly Clarkson and a toy store.
  • Stan Wars

    We Fight Over Everything That Happened At the VMAs... | Stan Wars #4

    09/30/2026 | 1h 7 mins.
    Today we test Olivia's Selena Gomez knowledge, discuss the most influential pop album, argue over the VMAs, and more!
  • Stan Wars

    Taylor Swift vs Olivia Rodrigo DEBATE | Stan Wars #3

    09/24/2026 | 1h 43 mins.
    Today we debate the highly controversial songwriting credits debacle between Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift, which led to a frost between the two that last to this DAY.
  • Stan Wars

    Fictional Popstar Tier List | Stan Wars #2

    09/10/2026 | 1h 25 mins.
    We discuss Olivia Rodrigo's Daisy Chain Fields festival, Beyonce's bee box, and design our own fictional popstar music festival.
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About Stan Wars
Each week Olivia Lopes and Ian Slater dig into the big pop culture debates of our time, dissecting the various arguments within the entertainment world as we try to determine who is right and who is wrong.
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