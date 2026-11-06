Today we debate the highly controversial songwriting credits debacle between Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift, which led to a frost between the two that last to this DAY.

Today we test Olivia's Selena Gomez knowledge, discuss the most influential pop album, argue over the VMAs, and more!

Today we dig into one of the biggest Disney feuds in history along with the latest drama surrounding Kelly Clarkson and a toy store.

We give a brief update as to why there was no episode last week. We also discuss Halloween, Phoebe Bridgers latest tour, and we play a music guessing game.

About Stan Wars

About Stan Wars

About Stan Wars