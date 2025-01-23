Welcome to the official SpearmintLOVE podcast! The podcast where we spill about the business and take a break from the brand side to chat! Hosted by the CEO and...

Today we're excited to introduce two amazing new cohosts to the podcast—Julia and Katelyn! Join us as we dive into their lives, from their hobbies to their experiences as newlyweds, and discover how they came to find Spearmint.

About Spill with Spearmint

Welcome to the official SpearmintLOVE podcast! The podcast where we spill about the business and take a break from the brand side to chat! Hosted by the CEO and employees of SpearmintLOVE, we go beyond product launches, marketing trends, and corporate jargon. Whether we're sharing behind-the-scenes moments, interviewing special guests, or just having a laugh, it’s all about creating a space where real life and work meet. Join us for some fun, light-hearted banter with the team that makes SpearmintLOVE tick!Follow us on IG: @spearmintbabyspearmintlove.com