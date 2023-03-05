A podcast for all things mama. No matter what stage of motherhood you are in, we're here for you! More
Miscarriage with Madeline Custer
In this week's episode, Carly and Taylor chat with Madeline Custer about her miscarriage story. If you have walked through a miscarriage, the hope is that this episode provides hope and comfort for you. Taylor and Carly always want you to know that no matter what you are walking through in regards to motherhood, they are here for you. They are always available to chat through direct messages on Instagram or via email. What Madeline is loving:1. Healthy Eating On The Go Bars2. Barefaced SPF
5/17/2023
55:17
Toddlers On The Mic
HAPPY MOTHERS DAY from Spill, Mama + our littles!!!To: the mothers who have lost a child, those that are expecting, those who have lost their mom, those who are longing to be a mom, those who are mother and father, those who chose to be mother figures, those who adopt and become a mother, mothers and children with love filled relationships, and mothers and children with strained relationshipsWe love you and hope you have an amazing day. Thank you for being a part of our family <3
5/12/2023
8:22
Preparing for a Newborn and Motherhood
You guys asked for it, so here it is!! Taylor and Carly are chatting through the ins and outs of preparing for newborn/motherhood life and what that has looked like for each of them. Whether you're expecting your first or fourth baby, this episode is for you! The Womanly Art of Breastfeeding Motherlove Nipple Cream What Carly is loving- Pillows and pillowcases- Ripple Pea Kids' MilkWhat Taylor is loving- Face Ice Roller- Clear Storage Trays- Pizza/Movie Night in the sunroom
5/3/2023
56:38
NICU Chat with Carrie Lewis, BSN-RN
In this week's episode, Carly & Taylor chat with NICU nurse, Carrie Lewis, about all things NICU. Carrie walks us through topics like: common reasons for NICU admission, tips for surviving your NICU stay, and how to love on your mom friends while their baby is at the hospital. You won't want to miss this episode!!What Carrie is Loving:1. Laser hair removal2. Lessons in Chemistry 3. Doona Stroller/Carseat
4/19/2023
56:52
Mental Load of Motherhood
In this week's episode, we are chatting about the mental load of motherhood! We acknowledge it is a loaded discussion as motherhood looks different for everyone. Join us as we talk through what the mental load is like for each of us, and what Instagram followers had to say about the topic!What Carly is loving-Balloon Pump-Wyze Video DoorbellWhat Taylor is loving-The Home Base Candles-Jeni's Ice Cream