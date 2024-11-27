Bearily Bear Reimagined Fairy Tales

Send us a textStep into a magical world with a modern retelling of the 12 Dancing Princesses, reimagined as the 12 Ranis of India. Follow their enchanting adventures as they explore Indian culture through food and dazzling dances. Brought to life by Miral Sattar of Bearily Bear, this podcast is perfect for kids who love captivating tales with a cultural twist!Help us hit our goal of 3k: https://patreon.com/c/miralsattarHelp us hit our goal of 3k: https://patreon.com/c/miralsattar Want worksheets for your class or library? You can download them from https://www.bearilybear.com
--------
14:15
Princess Amira of Abeba
Send us a text

Join Princess Amira from Sudan in a magical modern retelling of the classic Snow Wh*te tale. Full of bravery, heart, and adventure, this story reimagines the beloved fairy tale through a fresh, empowering lens. Created by Miral Sattar of Bearily Bear, it's a perfect podcast for kids who love bold princesses and enchanting stories!"
--------
14:19
A Story of Little Red Riding Hood
Send us a text

In this modern retelling of Little Red Riding Hood from Bearily Bear, Red is no longer the helpless victim—she's the hero of her own story. I'm Miral Sattar, and in this version, Red is a brave, quick-witted young woman who sets out to visit her grandmother in the woods, determined to face whatever challenges come her way. When danger lurks, Red uses her intelligence and courage to outsmart the wolf and protect those she loves. Join us for a fresh, empowering take on this classic tale where Red takes charge and saves the day!
--------
8:07
The Three Wishes
Send us a text

In this modern retelling of The Three Wishes, a single dad and his son live in the forest, making a life together. The dad works as a lumberjack to provide for them, while the son is homeschooled. When they discover an unexpected opportunity to make three wishes, they must decide how to use them wisely. Tune in to hear how their story unfolds!
--------
7:37
A Story of Goldilocks and Three Bears
Send us a text

In Bearily Bear, we're giving a modern twist to Goldilocks and the Three Bears! I'm Miral Sattar, and in this reimagined version, Goldilocks is no longer just a curious girl—she's an adventurous, independent spirit on a journey of discovery with the three bears. Join us for a fresh take on this classic, where everyone has a voice, and the adventure is only beginning!
Welcome to Bearily Bear Stories, a modern retelling of outdated fairy tales! I’m Miral Sattar, a mother of three, and I rewrite classic tales with smart, problem-solving princesses who save themselves. In Bearily Bear, each story introduces diverse, confident characters and explores cultures from around the world—there are no damsels in distress here! Enjoy reimagined versions of beloved stories like The Smart Princess and the Pea, Sleeping Beauty from Morocco, Snow Whitefrom Sudan, and more, with each tale offering a unique cultural perspective. Join us for empowering adventures where princesses take charge and break the mold!