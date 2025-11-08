Speaking Out for the Blind Episode 371- ACB Lions

ACB Lions- August 29th, 8PM Eastern (ACB Media 1) and repeats throughout the next seven days (go to https://speakingoutfortheblind.weebly.com/ for more details) The American Council of Blind Lions give potential Lions Club members across the U.S. the chance to share experiences and ideas. The potential members also learn how to be more active in their local Lions Clubs. Debbie Deatherage, American Council of Blind Lions President, will join us to talk more about this affiliate. For more info related to this week’s show, go to: https://speakingoutfortheblind.weebly.com/list-of-episodes-and-show-news/for-more-information-episode-371-acb-lions Ways to Connect to Speaking Out for the Blind Amazon Alexa enabled device (RECOMMENDED) “Alexa, Ask ACB Media to play Media 1”. (1 = stream number). PC / browser access (RECOMMENDED): Visit acbmedia.org at http://www.acbmedia.org/1 (1 = stream number). The site has a built-in media player and there is no need to install or use a media player on your device. Hit the play button and the stream will begin playing immediately. Smart device Access (RECOMMENDED): Download “ACB Link” from your app store. Find “Radio” along the bottom of the screen, then “Menu” in the top left corner. Select “Live Streams” and then choose “ACB Media 1 - Mainstream.” Double tap the play button. Victor Reader Stream Access: Navigate to “Internet radio library” in the “online bookshelf”. Locate the Humanware playlist. From the playlist, select ACB Media 1 (1 = stream number) and hit play. Alternate Dial-In access Dial 1 (518) 906-1820. Listen to the menu prompts and press 1. IMPORTANT NOTE The ACB Radio Tuner is no longer supported. If you used the tuner in the past, you may access all ACB Media streams from acbmedia.org (see above) If you are using alternate ways to access ACB Media streams than those above (such as Tune In or Winamp using acbradio.org URL’s, we kindly ask that you use one of the methods above. Facebook page is at Speaking Out for the Blind and X (formerly Twitter) page is at SpeakOutfortheBlind (you may also access this at SpeakOutBlind).