Speaking Out for the Blind Episode 375- Etiquette for meeting with visually impaired people
University of Utah’s Amanda Cornelius joins us. Amanda is the University Eye Center’s Social Worker. Amanda’s going to talk about the proper etiquette for meetings between sighted and visually impaired people.
For more info related to this week’s show, go to: https://speakingoutfortheblind.weebly.com/list-of-episodes-and-show-news/for-more-information-episode-375-etiquette-for-meeting-with-visually-impaired-people
Ways to Connect to Speaking Out for the Blind
Amazon Alexa enabled device (RECOMMENDED)
“Alexa, Ask ACB Media to play Media 1”. (1 = stream number).
PC / browser access (RECOMMENDED):
Visit acbmedia.org at http://www.acbmedia.org/1 (1 = stream number). The site has a built-in media player and there is no need to install or use a media player on your device. Hit the play button and the stream will begin playing immediately.
Smart device Access (RECOMMENDED):
Download “ACB Link” from your app store. Find “Radio” along the bottom of the screen, then “Menu” in the top left corner. Select “Live Streams” and then choose “ACB Media 1 - Mainstream.” Double tap the play button.
Victor Reader Stream Access:
Navigate to “Internet radio library” in the “online bookshelf”. Locate the Humanware playlist. From the playlist, select ACB Media 1 (1 = stream number) and hit play.
Alternate Dial-In access
Dial 1 (518) 906-1820. Listen to the menu prompts and press 1.
IMPORTANT NOTE
The ACB Radio Tuner is no longer supported. If you used the tuner in the past, you may access all ACB Media streams from acbmedia.org (see above)
If you are using alternate ways to access ACB Media streams than those above (such as Tune In or Winamp using acbradio.org URL’s, we kindly ask that you use one of the methods above.
Facebook page is at Speaking Out for the Blind and X (formerly Twitter) page is at SpeakOutfortheBlind (you may also access this at SpeakOutBlind).
--------
21:50
--------
21:50
Speaking Out for the Blind Episode 374- Space Camp for Blind and Visually Impaired Students
WAFF-TV in Huntsville, Alabama reports that the U.S. Space and Rocket Center just held its Space Camp for Interested Visually Impaired Students. The acronym for the camp is SCIVIS. SCIVIS coordinators worked with staff in modifying Aviation Challenge and Space Camp simulators and activities to accommodate various blind and visually impaired students. Here to talk about the recent Space Camp, along with next year’s event, is Dan Oates. Dan is the SCIVIS Coordinator.
For more info related to this week’s show, go to: https://speakingoutfortheblind.weebly.com/list-of-episodes-and-show-news/for-more-information-episode-374-space-camp-for-blind-and-visually-impaired-students
--------
21:21
--------
21:21
Speaking Out for the Blind Episode 373- Robot Guide Dog
According to Robotics and Automation News, a team at Georgia Tech is developing a robotic guide dog. Joining us to talk about the robotic guide dog will be Georgia Tech School of Interactive Computing Professor Bruce Walker and Assistant Professor Sehoon Ha.
For more info related to this week’s show, go to: https://speakingoutfortheblind.weebly.com/list-of-episodes-and-show-news/for-more-information-episode-373-robot-guide-dog
--------
23:42
--------
23:42
Speaking Out for the Blind Episode 372- Tooth-In-Eye Surgery
WABC-TV in New York is reporting on a new tooth-in-eye surgery. This surgery removes the patient’s tooth, putting a plastic lens into the tooth, and stitching the entire thing into the patient’s eye socket. The tooth-in-eye surgery is an unusual procedure done for patients with severe corneal blindness. Joining us to talk about the surgery will be ophthalmologist Dr. Greg Moloney and his patient Brent Chapman.
For more info related to this week’s show, go to: https://speakingoutfortheblind.weebly.com/list-of-episodes-and-show-news/for-more-information-episode-372-tooth-in-eye-surgery
--------
17:54
--------
17:54
Speaking Out for the Blind Episode 371- ACB Lions
ACB Lions- August 29th, 8PM Eastern (ACB Media 1) and repeats throughout the next seven days (go to https://speakingoutfortheblind.weebly.com/ for more details)
The American Council of Blind Lions give potential Lions Club members across the U.S. the chance to share experiences and ideas. The potential members also learn how to be more active in their local Lions Clubs. Debbie Deatherage, American Council of Blind Lions President, will join us to talk more about this affiliate.
For more info related to this week’s show, go to: https://speakingoutfortheblind.weebly.com/list-of-episodes-and-show-news/for-more-information-episode-371-acb-lions
