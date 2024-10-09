Solicited Advice with Alison Roman

Hello and welcome to Solicited Advice: Holiday Edition. For the next few weeks, we’ll be answering all of your most pressing holiday-related questions, dilemmas and queries. This week, Alison is joined by cookbook author Andy Baraghani. From balancing dietary restrictions without going overboard, to handling tricky in-law dynamics, and even deciding when it’s time to trim the guest list—they've got you covered. And if you're wondering whether achieving crispy turkey skin is a myth: it might just be! Got a burning question for a future episode? Call us at 856-502-4816 for your chance to get some expert advice. Solicited Advice is proudly presented with distribution and revenue support from the Talkhouse network.
“Button Down Club” with Emilia Petrarca
This week Alison is joined by fashion journalist Emilia Petrarca. Together they advise callers on how to pack for vacation, why button downs reign supreme and why hosting a party is the perfect opportunity to pull out all the stops outfit-wise (cashmere underwear = party dress). Alison and Emilia find the balance between comfort and style, help you up your shoe game and discuss what “age-appropriate” even means. Call 856-502-4816 to solicit advice on a future episode. Solicited Advice is brought to you with distribution and revenue support from the Talkhouse network.
“How to Be a Good Adult Friend” with Jay Jurden
This week Alison is joined by comedian and writer Jay Jurden. They advise callers on handling friend breakups, how to make friends in your 30s and why you maybe should say yes to one (only one) happy hour drink with that coworker you'd rather...not. Jay and Alison also teach how to gracefully avoid social awkwardness, chat up someone in your run club and much, much more. Call 856-502-4816 to solicit advice on a future episode. Solicited Advice is brought to you with distribution and revenue support from the Talkhouse Network.
“Crying on Your Birthday” with Delia Cai
This week Alison is joined by internet darling, author of Central Places and the Deez Links newsletter (including the newsletter within a newsletter, Hate Reads), Delia Cai. They advise callers on everything from throwing a lowkey but not too lowkey birthday to why you should give your dinner guests a job. You’ll also learn their true feelings about Partiful, bodega flowers and how doing karaoke at the karaoke bar on Succession can go horribly wrong. Plus, Delia tells you her secret to getting invited to every party (hint…talk about a near death experience). Call 856-502-4816 to solicit advice on a future episode. Solicited Advice is brought to you with distribution and revenue support from the Talkhouse Network.
"Friends, Money, and Friends with Money” with Otegha Uwagba
This week Alison is joined by journalist and author of “We Need to Talk About Money” Otegha Uwagba to discuss finances. Is a lab grown diamond less meaningful than a mined one? What do I do about my friend’s constant comments about my finances? How do I help a friend budget? Why do women have to spend so much on grooming? And when is that fancy farmer’s market produce worth it? Together, Otegha and Alison explore how to navigate financial differences, the ever-expensive cost of big city living, making your jewelry anti-capitalist, and much more. Call 856-502-4816 to solicit advice on a future episode. Solicited Advice is brought to you with distribution and revenue support from the Talkhouse network.
