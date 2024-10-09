Solicited Advice with Alison Roman

"Friends, Money, and Friends with Money” with Otegha Uwagba

This week Alison is joined by journalist and author of “We Need to Talk About Money” Otegha Uwagba to discuss finances. Is a lab grown diamond less meaningful than a mined one? What do I do about my friend’s constant comments about my finances? How do I help a friend budget? Why do women have to spend so much on grooming? And when is that fancy farmer’s market produce worth it? Together, Otegha and Alison explore how to navigate financial differences, the ever-expensive cost of big city living, making your jewelry anti-capitalist, and much more. Call 856-502-4816 to solicit advice on a future episode. Solicited Advice is brought to you with distribution and revenue support from the Talkhouse network.