About Skytalkers

The top women-hosted Star Wars podcast sharing insider behind the scenes content, cast interviews and exploring Star Wars stories from the very beginning of the iconic franchise to its latest release.... and everything in between. Hosted by Charlotte and Caitlin, life-long best friends, Skytalkers want to be a part of your Star Wars experience, whether you’ve been a fan for forty years or a few months. @skytalkerpod www.skytalkers.com.