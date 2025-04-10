The Clone Wars Rewatch: “Senate Spy”, “Landing at Point Rain”, “Weapons Factory”, “Legacy of Terror”, and “Brain Invaders”
Welcome to the latest rewatch episode in our Clone Wars series, the Geonosis Arc (204-208): “Senate Spy”, “Landing at Point Rain”, “Weapons Factory”, “Legacy of Terror”, and “Brain Invaders”! These were some of our favorite episodes when they first aired and we are so excited to discuss them today! This week on the podcast:
What did fans think about these episodes when they first aired?
How do these episodes talk about Anakin and his attachment to Padmé and Ahsoka?
The Clone Wars origin of fan-favorite Barriss Offee and the infamous square she cuts with her lightsaber!
…and much, much more!
