Powered by RND
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsTV & FilmSkytalkers
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Skytalkers
radio.net
Sleep timer
Alarm
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Skytalkers

Charlotte Errity & Caitlin Plesher
TV & FilmAfter Shows
Skytalkers
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 378
  • Andor Season 2: Episodes 4, 5, & 6 Discussion
    Charlotte and Caitlin are back to discuss Andor Season 2, Episodes 4, 5, and 6! We’re now halfway through the season and there is so much to unpack! In this week’s discussion we cover:  The relationship between Cassian and Bix.  The return of Saw Gerrera and his influence on those around him.  A showdown between Mon Mothma and Orson Krennic!  What does the reunion between Vel and Cinta mean for their involvement in the Rebellion?  …all this and more!  Join our Patreon community and unlock bonus episodes + more! Our website! Follow us on Twitter/X @skytalkerspod Follow us on TikTok @skytalkers Follow us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram @skytalkerspodcast Follow Charlotte on Twitter/X @crerrity Follow Caitlin on Twitter/X @caitlinplesher Email us! [email protected] Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:48:18
  • Andor Season 2: Episodes 1, 2, & 3 Discussion
    Welcome to Skytalkers coverage of Andor Season 2! We’re so excited to be back discussing and analyzing one of our favorite Star Wars TV shows with the first arc of Andor Season 2: "One Year Later"; "Sagrona Teema"; and "Harvest"! Tune in to hear:  Our first impressions returning to the world of Andor.  Does the show do a good job of re-contextualizing where all our characters are?  How is Bix handling the events of Season 1?  What do we think about Cassian’s character development in this first arc?  …all that and more!   Visit CozyEarth.com and use our code SKYTALKERS for 40% off best-selling sheets, towels, pajamas, and more. And if you get a post-purchase survey, let them know you heard about Cozy Earth from Skytalkers. Join our Patreon community and unlock bonus episodes + more! Our website! Follow us on Twitter/X @skytalkerspod Follow us on TikTok @skytalkers Follow us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram @skytalkerspodcast Follow Charlotte on Twitter/X @crerrity Follow Caitlin on Twitter/X @caitlinplesher Email us! [email protected] Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    2:06:09
  • Diego Luna and Adria Arjona Interview (ANDOR)
    Recording while we are in Japan, we were able to chat in a roundtable interview with Diego Luna (Cassian Andor) and Adria Arjona (Bix Caleen) and talk about Star Wars: Andor Season 2! Thanks to our fellow interviewers and to Disney and Lucasfilm for the opportunity.  Visit CozyEarth.com and use our code SKYTALKERS for 40% off best-selling sheets, towels, pajamas, and more. And if you get a post-purchase survey, let them know you heard about Cozy Earth from Skytalkers. Join our Patreon community and unlock bonus episodes + more! Our website! Follow us on Twitter/X @skytalkerspod Follow us on TikTok @skytalkers Follow us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram @skytalkerspodcast Follow Charlotte on Twitter/X @crerrity Follow Caitlin on Twitter/X @caitlinplesher Email us! [email protected] Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    16:15
  • Why We Love Star Wars
    With some new listeners we wanted to reintroduce ourselves and talk about why we love Star Wars, and our “Star Wars story”! Tune in to hear:  Where did we each first watch Star Wars?  What does that “Star Wars feeling” mean to us?  What opinions on Star Wars do we have that have changed over the years?  …and so much more!  Visit CozyEarth.com and use our code SKYTALKERS for 40% off best-selling sheets, towels, pajamas, and more. And if you get a post-purchase survey, let them know you heard about Cozy Earth from Skytalkers. Join our Patreon community and unlock bonus episodes + more! Our website! Follow us on Twitter/X @skytalkerspod Follow us on TikTok @skytalkers Follow us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram @skytalkerspodcast Follow Charlotte on Twitter/X @crerrity Follow Caitlin on Twitter/X @caitlinplesher Email us! [email protected] Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    56:02
  • The Clone Wars Rewatch: “Senate Spy”, “Landing at Point Rain”, “Weapons Factory”, “Legacy of Terror”, and “Brain Invaders”
    Welcome to the latest rewatch episode in our Clone Wars series, the Geonosis Arc (204-208): “Senate Spy”, “Landing at Point Rain”, “Weapons Factory”, “Legacy of Terror”, and “Brain Invaders”! These were some of our favorite episodes when they first aired and we are so excited to discuss them today! This week on the podcast:  What did fans think about these episodes when they first aired?  How do these episodes talk about Anakin and his attachment to Padmé and Ahsoka?  The Clone Wars origin of fan-favorite Barriss Offee and the infamous square she cuts with her lightsaber!  …and much, much more!  Visit CozyEarth.com and use our code SKYTALKERS for 40% off best-selling sheets, towels, pajamas, and more. And if you get a post-purchase survey, let them know you heard about Cozy Earth from Skytalkers. Join our Patreon community and unlock bonus episodes + more! Our website! Follow us on Twitter/X @skytalkerspod Follow us on TikTok @skytalkers Follow us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram @skytalkerspodcast Follow Charlotte on Twitter/X @crerrity Follow Caitlin on Twitter/X @caitlinplesher Email us! [email protected] Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:12:42

More TV & Film podcasts

Trending TV & Film podcasts

About Skytalkers

The top women-hosted Star Wars podcast sharing insider behind the scenes content, cast interviews and exploring Star Wars stories from the very beginning of the iconic franchise to its latest release.... and everything in between. Hosted by Charlotte and Caitlin, life-long best friends, Skytalkers want to be a part of your Star Wars experience, whether you’ve been a fan for forty years or a few months. @skytalkerpod www.skytalkers.com.
Podcast website
TV & FilmAfter Shows

Listen to Skytalkers, Pop Culture Happy Hour and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.16.2 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 5/3/2025 - 3:26:10 AM