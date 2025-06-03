Setting The Pace: A Pacers Podcast

Bob Kravitz Previews the NBA Finals between the Pacers and Thunder
On today's show, Alex Golden is joined by Bob Kravitz to discuss the Pacers run to the NBA Finals, what the keys are to taking down this giant of a Thunder team and so much more. Bob also reflects on the life of the late great, Jim Irsay, as he attended his private ceremony for him today.
--------
36:16
Chad Buchanan Talks Indiana Pacers NBA Finals Run
On today's episode of Setting The Pace, fresh off seeing his team conquer the Eastern Conference Championship, Pacers GM, Chad Buchanan joins Alex and Facci for an in-depth conversation about this Indiana Pacers' run to their first NBA Finals in 25 years. Chad praises the efforts of so many, highlights how special this group is and more.Feelings in the moment after last night's winHow much Coach Carlisle has meant to this groupPascal Siakam and Tyrese Haliburton trades that got them the talent to get hereHappiness for Myles Turner and TJ McConnellJarace Walker injury updateBennedict Mathurin's first playoff run: the good and the badThe impact Andrew Nembhard and Aaron Nesmith have had on this seriesStrength in Numbers: How deep this team is and how they've been able to utilize a deep rotationChad's favorite moment in the Eastern Conference PlayoffsHis thoughts on the upcoming matchup against OKCMORE
--------
52:00
Bonus Episode: Pacers Fans React to Indiana making the NBA Finals
Bonus Episode: Alex and Facci share what this moment of making the NBA Finals means to them, and then they share videos/audio clips from fans on what this Pacers run to the NBA Finals means to them!
--------
14:23
The Indiana Pacers Are Heading to the NBA Finals!
Alex Golden, LIVE at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, is joined by Facci to recap one of the greatest moments in Indiana sports history. Pascal Siakam and Tyrese Haliburton lead the Indiana Pacers back to the NBA Finals for the 1st time in 25 years, by defeating the Knicks 125-108 in Game 6. The guys discuss what reaching the NBA Finals means to them and they recap the game!
--------
36:05
Will Pacers Close Out Series at Home? (Game 6 Preview)
On today's show, Alex Golden is joined by Pacers Fan, Kami, to discuss his trip to Indiana from Atlanta this week, what he thought of the city, his food review on Culver's and Long's Bakery and what the atmosphere was like in Gainbridge for Games 3 + 4 and the Game 5 Watch Party.Shortly after, Kami and Alex discuss what the Pacers need to do in Game 6 to come out successfully with a win, discuss what players have struggled this series and why, how they can overcome their struggles and impact this series and MORE! The guys conclude the show giving their Game 6 predictions and discussing how to stop New York.