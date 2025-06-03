Setting The Pace: A Pacers Podcast

Chad Buchanan Talks Indiana Pacers NBA Finals Run

On today's episode of Setting The Pace, fresh off seeing his team conquer the Eastern Conference Championship, Pacers GM, Chad Buchanan joins Alex and Facci for an in-depth conversation about this Indiana Pacers' run to their first NBA Finals in 25 years. Chad praises the efforts of so many, highlights how special this group is and more.Feelings in the moment after last night's winHow much Coach Carlisle has meant to this groupPascal Siakam and Tyrese Haliburton trades that got them the talent to get hereHappiness for Myles Turner and TJ McConnellJarace Walker injury updateBennedict Mathurin's first playoff run: the good and the badThe impact Andrew Nembhard and Aaron Nesmith have had on this seriesStrength in Numbers: How deep this team is and how they've been able to utilize a deep rotationChad's favorite moment in the Eastern Conference PlayoffsHis thoughts on the upcoming matchup against OKCMORE