Roommates Show with Jalen Brunson & Josh Hart

“You’re Oversharing Dad”… Rick Brunson Embarrasses Jalen & Roasts Josh In This Hilarious Episode

00:00 - Teaser00:39 - Intro00:56 - Start01:58 - Donte Altercation04:31 - Rick's first impressions of Josh / doesn't like the shinanigans06:52 - Josh not liking Rick07:55 - Did Jalen and Erica look at Temple? Recruiting13:30 - When to be a dad and when to be a coach15:10 - Relationship between Thibs and Rick on mentality17:14 - Josh strongest weakest link on the team / Josh MOOD when Losing21:32 - Josh Velcro wraps story23:25 - Josh Requesting to be on the 2nd unit (unwilling to shoot)25:24 - Rick's approach to evaluating the entire team26:19 - Balancing being a coach/father28:23 - Rick's difficulty when first starting out as a coach29:50 - Dad mode when Jalen's on the court34:51 - Did retiring help Brunson become a better player ?(more free time)35:40 - The 2 Hardest Jobs in the NBA36:09 - Mo Cheeks making Rick quit basketball38:19 - Has Jalen ever beat Rick in 1v140:52 - I'm the study guide41:17 - NBA Players taking the game for granted44:17 - What is making players have this entitled mentality in the NBA??45:21 - Vacation Workouts47:21 - What Josh wants out the NBA/ his career48:17 - Do you guys use Sportradar Synergy for film study etc?50:07 - Mark Cuban Talk52:57 - Best basketball minds Rick has been around54:46 - Did you ever push Jalen too hard?55:06 - Embarrassing high school game01:05:14 - Jalen approach to raising his kids01:09:03 - Funny Story about Erica missing the 2 FT's01:11:29 - The story of Josh and Jalen fighting in college from Rick's perspective01:14:51 - Rick emphasizing he was not a crazy father when Jalen was growing up01:16:17 - Coach Wright telling Rick him not to do workouts after the game01:18:00 - Relationship between Leon Rose and Rick01:22:34 - Seeing Jalen and Sam work together and their growth since they were little01:24:36 - Jalen x Dragon Ball Z story01:28:02 - Picture me scrolling01:34:54 - Fan Question