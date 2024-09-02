Roommates Show with Jalen Brunson & Josh Hart

“You’re Oversharing Dad”… Rick Brunson Embarrasses Jalen & Roasts Josh In This Hilarious Episode
Make sure you subscribe so you never miss an episode of The Roommates Show. 00:00 - Teaser00:39 - Intro00:56 - Start01:58 - Donte Altercation04:31 - Rick's first impressions of Josh / doesn't like the shinanigans06:52 - Josh not liking Rick07:55 - Did Jalen and Erica look at Temple? Recruiting09:36 - Bet365 Segment + Ad12:59 - Show continue13:30 - When to be a dad and when to be a coach15:10 - Relationship between Thibs and Rick on mentality17:14 - Josh strongest weakest link on the team / Josh MOOD when Losing21:32 - Josh Velcro wraps story23:25 - Josh Requesting to be on the 2nd unit (unwilling to shoot)25:24 - Rick's approach to evaluating the entire team26:19 - Balancing being a coach/father28:23 - Rick's difficulty when first starting out as a coach29:50 - Dad mode when Jalen's on the court30:57 - Tommy John Segment + Ad34:51 - Did retiring help Brunson become a better player ?(more free time)35:40 - The 2 Hardest Jobs in the NBA36:09 - Mo Cheeks making Rick quit basketball38:19 - Has Jalen ever beat Rick in 1v140:52 - I'm the study guide41:17 - NBA Players taking the game for granted44:17 - What is making players have this entitled mentality in the NBA??45:21 - Vacation Workouts47:21 - What Josh wants out the NBA/ his career48:17 - Do you guys use Sportradar Synergy for film study etc?50:07 - Mark Cuban Talk52:57 - Best basketball minds Rick has been around54:46 - Did you ever push Jalen too hard?55:06 - Embarrassing high school game01:01:44 - Macys Segment + Ad01:05:14 - Jalen approach to raising his kids01:09:03 - Funny Story about Erica missing the 2 FT's01:11:29 - The story of Josh and Jalen fighting in college from Rick's perspective01:14:51 - Rick emphasizing he was not a crazy father when Jalen was growing up01:16:17 - Coach Wright telling Rick him not to do workouts after the game01:18:00 - Relationship between Leon Rose and Rick01:22:34 - Seeing Jalen and Sam work together and their growth since they were little01:24:36 - Jalen x Dragon Ball Z story01:25:17 - Zip Recruiter + Mando + Chase ad01:28:02 - Picture me scrolling01:34:54 - Fan Question01:37:31 - Fanfix Reminder
1:38:05
Jalen & Josh Get Heated Over Their Secret 1v1 + The Craziest Knicks Collab Revealed by Ronnie Fieg
On today's episode of The Roommates Show the guys welcome Ronnie Fieg. Together they talk about Josh and Jalen secretly playing 1 on 1, how it feels to play in MSG, Josh's unseen workout against Cavs star Donovan Mitchell that was so bad they had to hide the evidence and Ronnie putting Jay-z, Nas and Wu-tang onto hot sneakers early in his career. Make sure you subscribe so you never miss an episode of The Roommates Show.00:00:00 - Teaser00:00:37 - Intro00:00:55 - Start00:07:20 - Where KITH started00:10:07 - Bet365 Ad00:10:55 - Bet365 NFL Weekly Picks00:13:49 - Biggest Lessons working retail?00:16:26 - KITH New York jersey pics to popup00:17:52 - Jalen n Josh 1v100:21:29 - Was that worse than your Donovan Mitchell Workout?00:23:01 - "Pray to god I don't play on ring night"00:23:35 - Ronnie loves Watches00:27:56 - Knicks Creative Director / Greatest career achievement00:31:31 - 1st order of business when you got the role?00:34:45 - "there's the knicks and then there's every other team"00:36:06 - Knicks Alumni / Collection00:37:40 - Tommy John (MVP Moments)00:42:05 - Tommy John Ad00:43:22 - What does the Garden feel like? Playing00:45:27 - "People turn into Jordan in the Garden"00:46:22 - The Aura of the Garden00:49:57 - KITH x Taylor Made Collab00:52:39 - How Ronnie picks his collabs00:55:31 - Potential KITH Collabs?00:57:36 - KITH kith residences and Heely's?00:59:11 - Collab Talk / Honoring the brand your collabing with01:00:12 - KITH x Armani01:00:47 - 2024 Olympics01:02:17 - USA Basketball Collab / KD01:04:29 - KITH night01:08:17 - PICTURE ME SCROLLIN01:10:26 - Did it take time to HIT big shots JB?01:11:10 - Photo of Fat Joe x Sprewell x Melo01:11:41 - Fan questions01:14:10 - Gametime Ad01:15:24 - Chase Ad01:15:47 - KITH Collection01:19:16 - How long was the design process?01:21:55 - Fanfix
1:22:29
Deuce McBride Opens Up On Breakout Season, Knicks Changes & Shares Untold Stories W/ Jalen & Josh
Today, Jalen & Josh welcome their Knicks teammate Deuce McBride! Together they talk about first impressions, Ant Edwards, Steph Curry, and more. Make sure you subscribe so you never miss an episode from the ROOMMATES SHOW presented by bet365.Chapters:00:00:00 - Intro00:00:18 - Start00:02:13 - Josh's Dad Fav player is Deuce00:02:53 - Deuce HS Football / College Offers / NFL00:04:39 - Ant Edwards trying out for NFL00:05:35 - 1st impression of the guys / the Knicks00:07:17 - Where does Deuce come from?00:08:29 - Deuce Favorite number00:09:37 - Favorite Donut00:11:38 - Bet365 Ad Read00:12:26 - Bet365 Segment (week9)00:14:10 - Deuce nice apartment / commuting to practice00:20:56 - Interesting Practice Stories? Graduating College?00:25:37 - Matt was top 100 in freshman year00:26:19 - What was it like declaring?00:28:10 - Macys Segment + Ad Read00:33:57 - What was your pre-draft process like00:38:49 - Tommy John Segment + Ad Read00:42:48 - Talk about your first 2 years in the league00:49:56 - Who's the most annoying player on the team and funniest?00:50:42 - Which Teammate have you learned the most from?00:51:54 - Y'all look at twitter after a game?00:53:21 - DoorDash Commercial00:58:10 - Gametime Ad00:59:25 - Zip Recruiter Ad01:00:17 - Athletic Greens01:01:53 - Picture me Scrollin01:02:07 - Deuce Football highlights & injury01:04:14 - Deuce Tunnel Walk01:04:35 - Runway Deuce01:06:08 - Tik Tok01:07:26 - Fan Questions01:11:42 - Chase Ad01:12:04 - Show Resume
1:14:27
Jalen & Josh Get Real About The Knicks, Share A Hilarious KAT Story & Debate About Halloween Candies
Today, Jalen & Josh share their takes and predictions for the new NBA Season. Together they talk about Halloween, ring night, Lonzo Ball's return, and more. Make sure you subscribe so you never miss an episode from the ROOMMATES SHOW presented by bet365.Chapters:0:00 - Teaser00:00:25 - Start00:00:46 - Playing on Ring Night00:03:53 - Playing on Christmas Day00:06:05 - Picture me scrollin00:06:18 - Kat at the Billie Eilish Concert00:07:31 - Knicks Bench00:10:29 - Josh the Streamer00:11:40 - Bet365 Ad00:12:28 - Macys Ad00:13:29 - Zip Recruiter Ad00:14:33 - Matt getting Married00:16:15 - Vacation Spots00:18:54 - Dressing up for Halloween00:20:00 - Dressing Josh's kids as Ice Spice x Sexy Redd00:21:20 - Worst Halloween Candy?00:23:15 - Jalen Brumkin00:25:21 - Best and Worst Halloween Costume00:27:37 - Brandon Ingram Costume00:28:08 - Bet365 (NFL Week)00:29:55 - Macys Mode of One Custom Segment00:30:07 - Reuniting Aaron Rodgers w/ Davante Adams00:31:49 - Coach Tony Bennett Retires00:34:06 - Tommy John Custom Segment00:34:11 - WNBA - Sabrina Ionescu / Breanna Stewart00:35:52 - Yankees Still Cooking00:36:21 - Lonzo Ball Debut00:38:02 - JJ Redick debut as coach00:40:21 - Yankees / Mets00:42:41 - Gametime Ad00:43:56 - Chase Ad00:44:17 - Austin Wells / Anthony Rizzo Celly00:47:06 - KD Flako Tweet00:47:26 - Nembhard - Guardians saving season00:48:17 - Maintaining communication with Teammates
49:39
The KAT Episode! Jalen & Josh React To The Trade, Losing Donte & Julius + KAT’s New Nickname
Today, brand new Knick KAT joins Jalen and Josh for this HUGE episode. Together they go over the big trade, losing Donte & more. Make sure you subscribe so you never miss an episode from the ROOMMATES SHOW!
About Roommates Show with Jalen Brunson & Josh Hart
The next big podcast just moved in! Join New York Knicks stars Jalen Brunson & Josh Hart and co-host Matt Hillman as they discuss basketball, current topics, and what it’s like to make the big leagues with your best friends by your side. Roommates is filmed from Room 311, where immaculate vibes are curated and shared with the world. Room 311 is inspired by the trio’s favorite comedy Step Brothers and incorporates real elements from the college dorm room where the friendship and foundation for excellence was forged. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.