"Time is what we want most but what we use worst." — William Penn

Each passing year changes and shortens my horizon, just like it does yours.

And that changes how one approaches life. Does one buy a new house at age 73 and consider a 30-year mortgage? Or does someone engage in the opposite behavior, refraining from buying green bananas?

If you'd like to be a part of a free online retirement community, join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/399117455706255/?ref=share
Eat the Frog First
"If it's your job to eat a frog, it's best to do it first thing in the morning. And if it's your job to eat two frogs, it's best to eat the biggest one first." - Mark Twain
Power Dressing
In our media-driven world, perception is a powerful emotion. The type and style of clothing worn are common tools that media influencers use to enhance perception. The style and type of clothing a person wears send a powerful message.
Why Not Now?
I've always been busy, juggling multiple projects simultaneously and completing projects efficiently. Because each day was fully scheduled, I used time as effectively as possible. When I quit working full-time, this changed!
Investing: Singles vs Home Runs
Picking a big winner while investing is a basic universal desire of virtually every investor. Most investors hope to invest in a Penny Stock that will eventually return millions of dollars in profits.
Retiring With Enough focuses on Simplifying Retirement through three main paths to a happy retirement: Money, Purpose and Freedom. Dr. Guidry maintains a CRPC™ (Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor) designation and has over 70 years of life experience with over 50 years investing experience as a DIY (Do It Yourself) investor.