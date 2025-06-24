What’s Your Horizon?

"Time is what we want most but what we use worst." — William Penn

Each passing year changes and shortens my horizon, just like it does yours.

And that changes how one approaches life. Does one buy a new house at age 73 and consider a 30-year mortgage? Or does someone engage in the opposite behavior, refraining from buying green bananas?

If you'd like to be a part of a free online retirement community, join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/399117455706255/?ref=share