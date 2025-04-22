Salt Lick with David McMillan & Lesley Chesterman

The Dégel

David and Lesley are warming up as podcast partners while temperatures rise in southern Québec, and the defrost (dégel) brings with it a heavy workload at the farm. Among the topics related to vineyard management, David praises organic winemaking but warns of the bureaucracy needed for certification. He also goes through the various wild animals he must keep away from the grapes including coyotes, deer and a mythical subspecies of bobcat that locals swear isn't, as reported, extinct. For Salt Lick's first news segment, Lesley watched the entire Meghan Markle (Meghan Sussex?) cooking series on Netflix so you don't have to, and has mixed feelings; the pair discuss post-pandemic developments with Québec's onerous wine and spirits regulations, and how necessary alcohol sales are to the success of many restaurants; Québec is also tackling restaurant no-shows with legislation but David is wary of yet more government overreach. Next on Salt Lick: Flour and breadmaking with the show's first guest, Dawn Woodward of Evelyn's Wholegrain Bakery in Toronto. Follow David & Lesley on Instagram. Salt Lick is a TNKR Media Original Production.