Salt Lick with David McMillan & Lesley Chesterman

David and Lesley are warming up as podcast partners while temperatures rise in southern Québec, and the defrost (dégel) brings with it a heavy workload at the farm. Among the topics related to vineyard management, David praises organic winemaking but warns of the bureaucracy needed for certification. He also goes through the various wild animals he must keep away from the grapes including coyotes, deer and a mythical subspecies of bobcat that locals swear isn't, as reported, extinct. For Salt Lick's first news segment, Lesley watched the entire Meghan Markle (Meghan Sussex?) cooking series on Netflix so you don't have to, and has mixed feelings; the pair discuss post-pandemic developments with Québec's onerous wine and spirits regulations, and how necessary alcohol sales are to the success of many restaurants; Québec is also tackling restaurant no-shows with legislation but David is wary of yet more government overreach. Next on Salt Lick: Flour and breadmaking with the show's first guest, Dawn Woodward of Evelyn's Wholegrain Bakery in Toronto. Follow David & Lesley on Instagram. Salt Lick is a TNKR Media Original Production.
1:46:49
Welcome to the Salt Lick
In the inaugural episode of Salt Lick, acclaimed chef/restaurateur turned winemaker David McMillan joins food writer Lesley Chesterman to swap stories about Montréal's intense fine dining scene, while exploring their own rivalry and friendship. David discusses cofounding the iconic Joe Beef group of restaurants, as well as his recent departure and pivot toward agriculture. Lesley offers insight into David’s competitive streak, while they reflect on the impact classically-trained French chefs have had on Canadian food culture. Lesley also revists her first Montreal Gazette review of Joe Beef, one which left David shaken despite its positivity; the pair get into the pressures of restaurant reviews, and the shifting landscape of food criticism in the Instagram age. Follow David & Lesley on Instagram. Salt Lick is a TNKR Media Original Production.