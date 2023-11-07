“Another war might be right around the corner.”

Richard Brookshire and Isiah James from The Black Veteran's Project join Mara, Wesley and Keith with their reflections on 20 years of war, including why they think the U.S. stayed in Iraq and Afghanistan so long, and how that could lead us into future military conflicts. Plus, Mara, Wesley and Keith share their personal memories of September 11th, 2001, and how that day shaped their careers as reporters.