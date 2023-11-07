Mara, Wesley and Keith are joined by Gerrick Kennedy, former Entertainment Reporter for the LA Times, cultural critic and author of the new book “Didn’t We Almost Have It All, In Defense of Whitney Houston”. Plus, our debate on the Super Bowl halftime show. Was it the greatest performance ever…or the NFL’s attempt to appease black fans (or both)?Follow us on Instagram and Twitter:@runtellthis_@Marascampo@WesleyLowery@K_Dot_Re Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
32:50
“A Second Civil War”
MSNBC’s Joy-Ann Reid joins Mara and Wesley for the first anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection. She shares why she believes we’re in a second civil war, and why the next ten months are crucial to the survival of our country’s democracy.Follow us on Instagram and Twitter:@runtellthis_@Marascampo@WesleyLowery@K_Dot_Re Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
39:43
NFL: “A White Man’s Country Club”
Mara, Wesley and Keith are joined by USA Today NFL reporter Tyler Dragon on new allegations of entrenched racism in the NFL in the wake of Coach Gruden’s emails coming to light. Plus, Wesley’s new reporting on why Black players were being paid less than white players in concussion settlements. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter:@runtellthis_@Marascampo@WesleyLowery@K_Dot_Re Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
40:43
Haiti in Crisis
Miami Herald Caribbean Correspondent Jacqueline Charles joins Mara, Wesley and Keith to break down the crisis in Haiti, and how thousands of migrants ended up at the US border. Plus, Wes’ on his big GQ interview with Will Smith. What did Will tell him about his marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith and whether or not they’re monogamous?Follow us on Instagram and Twitter:@runtellthis_@Marascampo@WesleyLowery@K_Dot_Re Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
40:41
“Another war might be right around the corner.”
Richard Brookshire and Isiah James from The Black Veteran’s Project join Mara, Wesley and Keith with their reflections on 20 years of war, including why they think the U.S. stayed in Iraq and Afghanistan so long, and how that could lead us into future military conflicts. Plus, Mara, Wesley and Keith share their personal memories of September 11th, 2001, and how that day shaped their careers as reporters. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter:@runtellthis_@Marascampo@WesleyLowery@K_Dot_Re Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Join veteran Black journalists Mara Schiavocampo, Wesley Lowery and Keith Reed for their unvarnished take on politics, social justice, current events and pop culture, as they seek to provide true perspective on race, news and more. These are the conversations you won’t hear in the mainstream news – but should. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.