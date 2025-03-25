Open app
Sports
ROOST: A Turkey Hunting Show
ROOST: A Turkey Hunting Show
WOODSIDE Media
add
This is ROOST. A turkey hunting show hosted by Ben O'Brien and Sam Soholt that's driven to explore the obsession—the craft, the chase, the food, the conservatio...
More
Sports
Wilderness
Society & Culture
Philosophy
Available Episodes
5 of 36
S4 E4: Texas Youth Hunt: A Young O'Brien’s First Bird(s)
Ben and Sam are joined by 8-year-old James for a father/son hunt that this ROOST crew will never forget.
--------
1:13:24
S4 E3: An Ode to Overlanding: Turkey Tours and Camping Gear
The boys both have new trucks and they’re kitting them out for the Western Turkey Tour this year. Learn about how they’re getting organized and what gear they’re looking to buy.
--------
56:40
S4 E2: Why Turkey Tactics are Different Out West
Learn about how Ben and Sam change up their tactics based on the terrain, weather and vast amount of public land available to them out West.
--------
54:36
S4 E1: Why We Love Western Turkey Hunting
From access to cost to the beauty of spring, Sam and Ben wax poetic about why they love turkey hunting out West.
--------
48:44
S3 E13: Western Turkey Tour - The Last Bird, Same as the First
We say goodbye to the season with one last go at the Merriam’s we love to hate.
--------
49:10
Show more
More Sports podcasts
The Ryen Russillo Podcast
Sports
Throwbacks with Matt Leinart & Jerry Ferrara
Sports, Society & Culture, News, Sports News
KSR
Sports
New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce
Sports, Comedy
The Dan Patrick Show
Sports, Comedy, Society & Culture
Pardon My Take
Sports, Football
The Bill Simmons Podcast
Sports
Unfiltered Soccer with Landon Donovan and Tim Howard
Sports, Soccer, News, Sports News
Club Shay Shay
Sports, Football, News, Sports News
The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz
Sports
Trending Sports podcasts
Jim Cornette’s Drive-Thru
Sports, Wrestling, History
The Ringer NFL Show
Sports
32 Thoughts: The Podcast
Sports, Hockey
Locked On Orioles - Daily Podcast On The Baltimore Orioles
Sports, Baseball
Nothing Major
Sports, Tennis, News, Sports News
What's Wright? with Nick Wright
Sports, News, Sports News
The Official SDFC Podcast
Sports, Soccer
Chasing Scratch: A Golf Podcast
Sports, Golf
The Ringer NFL Draft Show
Sports, Fantasy Sports
The Mark Titus Show
Sports, Basketball
Purple Daily - A Minnesota Vikings Podcast
Sports, Football, News, Sports News
Don, Hahn & Rosenberg
Sports
The Shotgun Start
Sports, Golf
THE Podcast: Ohio State Football News
Sports, Football, News, Sports News
The Athletic FC Podcast
Sports, Soccer
The Morning After STL
Sports, Comedy, News, News Commentary
The Phillies Show
Sports, Baseball
Felger & Massarotti
Sports
One Shining Podcast with Tate Frazier
Sports
KG Certified
Sports, Basketball
Hammer Territory: an Atlanta Braves show
Sports, Baseball
The Sheet with Jeff Marek
Sports, Hockey
Podcast Doesn't Exist
Sports, Baseball, Comedy
Locked On Lakers - Daily Podcast On The Los Angeles Lakers
Sports, Basketball
The Ringer NBA Show
Sports
F1 Explains
Sports, Leisure, Automotive, Health & Wellness, Fitness
The Jim Rome Show
Sports, Football, News, Sports News
NFL: Move the Sticks with Daniel Jeremiah & Bucky Brooks
Sports, Football
The Michael Kay Show
Sports
Brock and Salk
Sports
About ROOST: A Turkey Hunting Show
This is ROOST. A turkey hunting show hosted by Ben O'Brien and Sam Soholt that's driven to explore the obsession—the craft, the chase, the food, the conservation—and the bird at the center of it all. #FortheBird
ROOST: A Turkey Hunting Show: Podcasts in Family
WALLOW: An Elk Hunting Show
Sports, Wilderness
WOODSIDE with Ben O'Brien
Sports, Wilderness, Society & Culture, Philosophy
HUNTER & VEGAN
Sports, Wilderness, Society & Culture, Philosophy
