ROOST: A Turkey Hunting Show

WOODSIDE Media
  • S4 E4: Texas Youth Hunt: A Young O'Brien’s First Bird(s)
    Ben and Sam are joined by 8-year-old James for a father/son hunt that this ROOST crew will never forget. 
    --------  
    1:13:24
  • S4 E3: An Ode to Overlanding: Turkey Tours and Camping Gear
    The boys both have new trucks and they’re kitting them out for the Western Turkey Tour this year. Learn about how they’re getting organized and what gear they’re looking to buy.  
    --------  
    56:40
  • S4 E2: Why Turkey Tactics are Different Out West
    Learn about how Ben and Sam change up their tactics based on the terrain, weather and vast amount of public land available to them out West.  
    --------  
    54:36
  • S4 E1: Why We Love Western Turkey Hunting
    From access to cost to the beauty of spring, Sam and Ben wax poetic about why they love turkey hunting out West.  
    --------  
    48:44
  • S3 E13: Western Turkey Tour - The Last Bird, Same as the First
    We say goodbye to the season with one last go at the Merriam’s we love to hate.  
    --------  
    49:10

About ROOST: A Turkey Hunting Show

This is ROOST. A turkey hunting show hosted by Ben O'Brien and Sam Soholt that's driven to explore the obsession—the craft, the chase, the food, the conservation—and the bird at the center of it all. #FortheBird
