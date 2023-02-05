Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
  • There's No "I" In We, Or Is There?
    What's Up Real Ones?!  In this week's episode we share our personal experiences on how facing and overcoming trials in our relationship ultimately shifted our perspectives on what it means to make sacrifices in your marriage. Which lead us to the
    5/2/2023
    1:00:45
  • Money and Marriage
    What's Up Real Ones?! In this week's episode, we got a chance to sit down and discuss all things finance with Rasmey personality, Jade Warshaw.  Listen as she shares her story of how she was able to pay off almost half a million dollars worth of debt and become debt free. She now coaches others alongside her husband to help them get out of debt and become financially free!
    4/24/2023
    1:04:51
  • Values Before Vision
    What's Up Real Ones!?  Do you and your spouse get tested for STD's?  In this episode we discuss a multitude of things from testing while married, giving the ring back if you call off your proposal and if you prefer for your partner to have a clear vision or solid values? 
    4/21/2023
    40:52
  • Friday Quickie: Skillful Communication
    4/7/2023
    4:19
  • Dating Is Practicing Divorce
    What's Up Real Ones?!   In this week's episode we wanted to unpack a clip we saw on social media that stated "dating is practicing for divorce". This definitely caught our attention and opened our eyes to see that maybe our habits formed in previous relationships can determine if we stay married or get divorced.
    4/6/2023
    57:47

Devon is a positive psychology instructor at the University of Pennsylvania. He specializes in dyadic relationships, including romantic relationships and parenting. Asha is a certified relationship coach with a specialization in dating, marriage, and separation issues. Together, they provide evidence-based interventions to improve relationship/marriage satisfaction.
