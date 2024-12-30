The Ransomed Bodies Project is for everyday people who are sick of the "fads" and the "gimmicks" in the fitness industry and are ready to create a healthy lifes...

In this episode, I share how to go from belly fat to belly flat in 8 weeks

In this episode, I share my thoughts on Nutrient Dense Foods vs. Ultra Processed Foods, Boosting Your Metabolism, & more

In this episode, I share my thoughts on 7 ways to supercharge your mind.

In this episode, I share my thoughts on 6 habits to dominate 2025!

In this episode, I share my thoughts on how to overcome weight loss struggles during perimenopause.

The Ransomed Bodies Project is for everyday people who are sick of the "fads" and the "gimmicks" in the fitness industry and are ready to create a healthy lifestyle without restrictive dieting. This podcast will give you the tools to lose weight, build muscle, and regain your health while navigating your busy lifestyle. This podcast is for the full-time mom, entrepreneur, busy professional, or anyone who is looking to get in better shape sustainably. For more info on online fitness coaching, DM "TRANSFORM" on Instagram @trizzlemanfitness