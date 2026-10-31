Quinn and Thorsten answer the responses to The Company of the Future. Some teams stopped doing pull requests; others said their security team would never allow it, and asked Amp to meet people where they are. They explain why, in 2026, meeting people where they are means falling behind, and how a team of 21 makes big architectural changes without RFCs: self-hosted Orbs, worked out in one Slack thread and a customer visit, and macOS Satellites, which launched an hour before they recorded. They also cover how culture keeps slop off main, adopting customers instead of filing tickets, why they don't hire their way out of priorities, removing features, why Thorsten no longer looks at unit tests, the unseen cost of code review, and why you've got to get the tokens.