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Raising An Agent

Amp Inc
Technology
Raising An Agent
Latest episode

17 episodes

  • Raising An Agent

    Culture Stops Slop

    10/30/2026 | 1h
    Quinn and Thorsten answer the responses to The Company of the Future. Some teams stopped doing pull requests; others said their security team would never allow it, and asked Amp to meet people where they are. They explain why, in 2026, meeting people where they are means falling behind, and how a team of 21 makes big architectural changes without RFCs: self-hosted Orbs, worked out in one Slack thread and a customer visit, and macOS Satellites, which launched an hour before they recorded. They also cover how culture keeps slop off main, adopting customers instead of filing tickets, why they don't hire their way out of priorities, removing features, why Thorsten no longer looks at unit tests, the unseen cost of code review, and why you've got to get the tokens.
  • Raising An Agent

    The Company of the Future

    10/20/2026 | 1h 10 mins.
    Quinn and Thorsten sit down together in San Francisco to answer the question they get asked most: how does the Amp team work? They walk through a week at Amp, from Thorsten's Sunday post and the single Monday meeting to writing down goals in silence. They explain why Amp has no quarterly goals, no departments and no territory, and how feature flags and the work in progress, orb good and orb bad channels keep a team of 21 in sync. They also cover reviewing changes with agents, pushing to main without mandatory code review, and why they think more companies will soon work like this.
  • Raising An Agent

    Stop Boxing In Your Agent

    09/25/2026 | 56 mins.
    Quinn and Thorsten record a late-night Hot Take Thursday. They start with a company that capped each engineer at €50 of tokens a week, then talk about why cheap models end up costing more and why some people will be priced out of frontier models. They explain how agents now ship, monitor and fix production, not just write code, and why code review and other old processes get in the way. They also cover not waiting on your agents, simple evals in Orbs, why Amp has runners, and the hot takes Thorsten left out of his post.
  • Raising An Agent

    What Is the Computer For Now?

    09/11/2026 | 53 mins.
    Quinn and Thorsten discuss what they can hand off to agents now, from coordinating work across projects to following up with users after a fix ships. They explain how they test agent behavior and use production data to improve performance, then talk about Amp's recent outages and the work to improve reliability. With more of their work happening in Orbs, they ask what the personal computer is still for, and why changing how you work matters as much as changing models.
  • Raising An Agent

    When Tokens Flow Like Electricity

    08/27/2026 | 48 mins.
    Quinn and Thorsten predict that intelligence will get cheap and tokens will be everywhere, then ask what that does to software. They debate build versus buy in the age of agents, why Orbs are worth paying for while Thorsten one-shot a bug tracker, and why developers should do X instead of building software to do X. They also explain the two Amps, why building Amp feels like owning a house instead of renting, and how they plan to bring the Amp way to more teams.
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About Raising An Agent
A "diary of excitement" documenting the journey of building Amp.
Podcast website
Technology

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