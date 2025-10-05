The Topline crew breaks down the fastest growing startups of 2025. Chapters: 02:20 Welcome to Top Line 02:57 Discussion on AI Company Investments 08:47 Fastest to $10 Million in Revenue 09:53 Debate on AI Market Sustainability 15:58 AI’s Impact on Business Strategies 29:58 Fastest to $50 Million in Revenue 33:16 PLG vs. Sales-Led Growth 34:08 Choosing the Right Business Model 37:03 Fastest to $100 Million in Revenue 38:07 Revenue Milestones and AI Companies 42:00 Challenges with AI Accuracy 45:35 Fastest to $500 Million 50:29 Fastest to $1 Billion, $5 Billion, $10 Billion 56:37 Final Thoughts and Investment Picks Thanks for tuning in! Catch new episodes every Wednesday. Subscribe to Topline Newsletter. Tune into Topline Podcast, the #1 podcast for founders, operators, and investors in B2B tech. Join the free Topline Slack channel to connect with 600+ revenue leaders to keep the conversation going beyond the podcast!
--------
58:05
--------
58:05
This Controversial Industry is Secretly Creating Billionaires
Special purpose vehicles are the biggest underworld in startups. They’re creating more opportunity to invest in some of the biggest companies in the world. That doesn’t mean they don’t come with risk. Peter Walker from Carta gives us a full breakdown. 00:00 Too Good to Be True? 01:05 Deep Dive into SPVs 04:03 The Growth and Impact of SPVs 06:04 Understanding SPVs in Venture Capital 23:31 The AI Bubble and Its Implications 32:43 Will Startups Shut Down? 33:52 Hiring and Firing in Startups 39:09 Private Equity vs. Venture Capital 44:28 AI’s Role in Business Strategy 55:03 Navigating Uncertainty and Capital Management 58:23 Concluding Thoughts and Advice for Entrepreneurs Thanks for tuning in! Catch new episodes every Wednesday. Subscribe to Topline Newsletter. Tune into Topline Podcast, the #1 podcast for founders, operators, and investors in B2B tech. Join the free Topline Slack channel to connect with 600+ revenue leaders to keep the conversation going beyond the podcast!
--------
1:01:34
--------
1:01:34
We Obsessed Over Palantir's $370B Strategy (Nobody Talks About THIS)
We went DEEP studying Palantir so you don't have to. We uncover how its stock keeps growing, how the company handles sales and marketing, and to understand why it’s such a cultural phenomenon. Thanks for tuning in! Catch new episodes every Sunday Don’t miss GTM2025 — the only B2B tech conference exclusively for GTM executives. Use code TOPLINE for 10% off your GA ticket. Subscribe to Topline Newsletter. Tune into Topline Podcast, the #1 podcast for founders, operators, and investors in B2B tech. Join the free Topline Slack channel to connect with 600+ revenue leaders to keep the conversation going beyond the podcast! Chapters: 00:00 Introduction and Palantir's Enigmatic CEO 00:53 Welcome to Top Line 03:39 Diving into Palantir’s Business 09:52 Palantir’s Government and Commercial Ventures 22:41 The Role of Sales in Palantir’s Success 32:33 Sales Culture and Treatment 34:00 The Role of Salespeople in Product-Led Companies 35:01 Challenges and Opportunities in Sales 38:12 Palantir’s Go-To-Market Strategy 45:06 Salesforce vs. Palantir: Market Cap Battle 46:33 HubSpot’s Potential and Challenges 55:29 AI Predictions and Impact on Business 59:17 AI in Personal and Professional Life 01:03:58 Conclusion and Final Thoughts
--------
1:04:24
--------
1:04:24
‘Every Person On My Team Codes Now’ - Inside $250M Founder’s AI Coding Experiment
AJ Bruno, the CEO of $21M SaaS startup Quota Path, explains his company-wide experiment to make all of his employees vibe code. The results were shocking. Thanks for tuning in! Catch new episodes every Sunday. Don’t miss GTM2025 — the only B2B tech conference exclusively for GTM executives. Use code TOPLINE for 10% off your GA ticket. Subscribe to Topline Newsletter. Tune into Topline Podcast, the #1 podcast for founders, operators, and investors in B2B tech. Join the free Topline Slack channel to connect with 600+ revenue leaders to keep the conversation going beyond the podcast! Chapters: 00:00 The Future of AI in Startups 00:52 Introduction to Top Line 05:08 Vibe Coding Fridays Explained 13:32 The Impact of AI on Company Culture 29:57 The Role of Managers in Modern Companies 33:36 Challenging Traditional Management Practices 34:13 The Role of Senior Managers and Getting Hands Dirty 35:38 The Value of Middle Management 45:54 The Impact of AI on Management Roles 52:20 The Bubble of AI Revenue Reporting 1:00:58 Predictions for the Future of Labor
--------
1:04:42
--------
1:04:42
Meet The 27-Year-Old Building $1.5B AI Employees (Decagon CEO)
Jesse Zhang is the CEO of Decagon, the $1.5B startup creating AI agents to transform customer service. Jesse talks to us about the future of AI agents, the limits of automation, and the AI startup landscape. Thanks for tuning in! Catch new episodes every Sunday and Thursday. Don’t miss GTM2025 — the only B2B tech conference exclusively for GTM executives. Use code TOPLINE for 10% off your GA ticket. Subscribe to Topline Newsletter. Tune into Topline Podcast, the #1 podcast for founders, operators, and investors in B2B tech. Join the free Topline Slack channel to connect with 600+ revenue leaders to keep the conversation going beyond the podcast! 0:00 Meet Jesse 4:19 Are We in a Bubble? 10:50 AI Implementation Challenges and Use Cases 16:07 Selling AI to Enterprise 27:02 Model Capabilities and Business Logic 37:11 Business Model and Pricing Strategy 48:09 Competition and Company Culture 56:56 Building and Scaling the Company
The #1 podcast for founders, operators, and investors in B2B tech. Tune in every week to hear Sam Jacobs, AJ Bruno and Asad Zaman discuss and debate the trends, news, and developments impacting the B2B tech world. Enjoy the hot takes, strong opinions, and dry humor.