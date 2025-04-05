A podcast by Experimental Aircraft Association for those who build, restore, or fly for the love of it or are simply fascinated by the world of flight. The Gree...

This time on The Green Dot, hosts Chris and Holly are joined by Boom Supersonic's chief flight test engineer, Nick Sheryka, EAA 856196, to discuss the company's XB-1 demonstrator aircraft, which is part of the development of the Boom Overture supersonic airliner.

This time on The Green Dot, hosts Chris and Hal are joined by Ronak Dave, who is a flight director with NASA at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, and spoke at the EAA Aviation Museum as part of Space Day 2024.

This time on The Green Dot, hosts Hal and Chris are joined by Jeff Kilponen, EAA Lifetime 71124, who was a ferry pilot for the legendary Eagles Aerobatic Team, which was composed of Christen Eagle aircraft and featured air show pilots Charlie Hillard, Tom Poberezny, and Gene Soucy.

About EAA's The Green Dot - An Aviation Podcast

A podcast by Experimental Aircraft Association for those who build, restore, or fly for the love of it or are simply fascinated by the world of flight. The Green Dot features EAA news, general aviation topics, history, personal experiences from the hosts and a variety of guests, and anything fun, interesting, or cool in and around the world of flight.