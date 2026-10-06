In this episode of The Room Podcast, we sit down with Ann Crady Weiss, co-founder and CEO of Hatch, to trace the path from her Silicon Valley upbringing and early career in law and technology to building one of the most recognizable names in sleep. Ann shares how her family’s connection to Intel shaped her entrepreneurial ambition, what she learned at Wilson Sonsini and Yahoo, and how the acquisition of her first startup prepared her to build again.

Hatch began with a personal problem and evolved from a baby-focused hardware company into a broader sleep platform for children and adults. Ann explains how customer behavior led the team into the adult market, why emotional design and organic love became central to the brand, and how Hatch balances slower hardware cycles with a software-led organization and a growing library of bedtime content.

The conversation also covers Hatch’s appearance on Shark Tank, the long relationship with True Ventures, an early move into Costco, and the discipline of building with real unit economics. Ann shares what she has learned as both a founder and venture partner, why timing and luck matter more than entrepreneurs often admit, and why Hatch emphasizes better sleep habits, phone-free routines, and contactless tracking rather than scores or constant monitoring—even as AI changes how products are built.

Learn more about Ann Crady Weiss on LinkedIn and check out Hatch on their website.

(04:13) Ann’s Silicon Valley childhood and family connection to Intel

(05:05) How Ann’s uncle joined the early Intel team

(05:35) Did Ann always think she would become a founder?

(06:54) How law, Wilson Sonsini, and Yahoo shape Ann’s early career

(08:59) The acquisition of Ann’s first startup and the path to Hatch

(10:45) The personal need and original product behind Hatch

(12:47) Why Hatch expanded from baby products into the adult sleep market

(14:53) How founders can pursue a large opportunity without losing focus

(16:22) Building emotional connection through product and brand design

(18:14) What founders should understand about hardware iteration

(19:30) The Hatch Sleep Clock and a different approach to sleep tracking

(22:47) Pitching on Shark Tank and partnering with Chris Sacca

(26:03) True Ventures and the first investors to believe in Hatch

(29:27) Setbacks, Costco, and lessons from expanding too early

(32:09) Building a sustainable business with real unit economics

(34:05) Hatch+ content and the case for phone-free sleep

(37:37) Building customer trust and protecting bedroom privacy

(39:29) How Hatch differs from wearables and other sleep trackers

(41:05) What Ann has learned as a founder and venture partner

(44:24) The future of sleep technology in the age of AI

(46:47) Building products that make people feel calmer, not monitored

(48:17) What’s next for Hatch

(49:33) A woman who profoundly shaped Ann’s life and career

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