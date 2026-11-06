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427 episodes
- Extrapolate co-founder and former xAI researcher Qasim Wani argues recursive self-improvement is fundamentally a data bottleneck rather than a model training problem. He breaks down why today’s frontier models fail at automated AI research, how agents accidentally leak commit patches to reward-hack tasks, and why building high-quality environments is the true path to superintelligence. Check out our sponsor Lovable: https://lovable.dev. Turn ideas into software people love.
MTS is a live news and interview show covering technology, business, politics, and culture as it happens.
Follow MTS:
X | https://twitter.com/MTSlive
YouTube | https://www.youtube.com/@mtsituation
Spotify | https://open.spotify.com/show/4HUNNmV1pjV7CW6Lphm1rM
Apple | https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/mts/id1891088763
Substack | https://mtslive.substack.com/
Interested in sponsoring the show? sponsors@mts.now
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Brought to you by:
Mongo DB - Anyone can prototype an agent. Learn how to get them into production on September 30th in New York - register at https://www.mongodb.com/events/mongodb-local/nyc
Lovable - Turn ideas into software people love with Lovable. Start today at https://lovable.dev/
Larridin - Finally prove what your AI investment is worth. Head to https://larridin.com/ today to start measuring your AI’s bottom line.
Neon (by Databricks) - Get up to $100K in credits for your startup at https://neon.com/mts
ElevenLabs - AI that communicates at human level across every channel and modality. https://elevenlabs.io/mts
Arena - Measuring AI performance in the real world. https://arena.ai/
Kong - The AI connectivity platform. Connect APIs, LLMs, agents, and systems with serious security and governance. https://konghq.com
Today’s stream is sponsored by VCX, the public ticker for private tech. Head over to http://getvcx.com to learn more
Blitzy - Autonomous software development for enterprise codebases. Ship 5x faster. https://blitzy.com
AdQuick - Make your brand a billboard. Out-of-home advertising as easy to scale as digital. https://adquick.com
Chargebee - Billing and monetization infrastructure for the AI era. https://www.chargebee.com/
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Timestamps:
(00:00) Introduction
(01:01) Are We Entering RSI?
(05:38) What Is True RSI?
(07:43) Why Frontier Models Fail
(09:56) Do Models Need Omniscience?
(12:54) The Data Bottleneck Problem
(16:45) Risks of AI Self-Improvement
(18:56) Automating Lab Decisions Today
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Note: This podcast is not investment, legal, or tax advice, and is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies and securities discussed; do your own research before acting on anything you hear.
- Palisade Research Executive Director Jeffrey Ladish analyzes METR’s report showing AI capabilities accelerating twice as fast as historical trends, driven by algorithmic efficiency and autonomous AI development. He discusses recursive self-improvement timelines, why Anthropic must un-redact internal evaluations, and how close autonomous agents are to compromising digital infrastructure. Check out our sponsor Lovable: https://lovable.dev. Turn ideas into software people love.
MTS is a live news and interview show covering technology, business, politics, and culture as it happens.
Follow MTS:
X | https://twitter.com/MTSlive
YouTube | https://www.youtube.com/@mtsituation
Spotify | https://open.spotify.com/show/4HUNNmV1pjV7CW6Lphm1rM
Apple | https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/mts/id1891088763
Substack | https://mtslive.substack.com/
Interested in sponsoring the show? sponsors@mts.now
–
Brought to you by:
Mongo DB - Anyone can prototype an agent. Learn how to get them into production on September 30th in New York - register at https://www.mongodb.com/events/mongodb-local/nyc
Lovable - Turn ideas into software people love with Lovable. Start today at https://lovable.dev/
Larridin - Finally prove what your AI investment is worth. Head to https://larridin.com/ today to start measuring your AI’s bottom line.
Neon (by Databricks) - Get up to $100K in credits for your startup at https://neon.com/mts
ElevenLabs - AI that communicates at human level across every channel and modality. https://elevenlabs.io/mts
Arena - Measuring AI performance in the real world. https://arena.ai/
Kong - The AI connectivity platform. Connect APIs, LLMs, agents, and systems with serious security and governance. https://konghq.com
Today’s stream is sponsored by VCX, the public ticker for private tech. Head over to http://getvcx.com to learn more
Blitzy - Autonomous software development for enterprise codebases. Ship 5x faster. https://blitzy.com
AdQuick - Make your brand a billboard. Out-of-home advertising as easy to scale as digital. https://adquick.com
Chargebee - Billing and monetization infrastructure for the AI era. https://www.chargebee.com/
–
Timestamps:
(00:00) Introduction
(00:44) METR AI Acceleration Report
(03:57) Public vs Internal Model Trends
(08:10) The Deployment Gap Reality
(10:36) Epoch Capabilities Index Discrepancies
(12:38) Pacing Compute vs Software Efficiency
(17:44) Political Will for AI Moratoriums
(21:09) Generalization and Missing Social Skills
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Note: This podcast is not investment, legal, or tax advice, and is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies and securities discussed; do your own research before acting on anything you hear.
- Ruby Justice Thelot explores the cultural and technological counter-currents to modern hyper-digitization, from the death of Detroit techno pioneer Juan Atkins to the failure of tech-fashion house Coperni. He analyzes the corporate aesthetics overtaking social platforms and breaks down data behind the resurgence of analog media alongside the explosive commercial rise of paratechnology designed to lock users out of their screens.
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https://x.com/being_on_line
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Brought to you by:
Mongo DB - Anyone can prototype an agent. Learn how to get them into production on September 30th in New York - register at https://www.mongodb.com/events/mongodb-local/nyc
Lovable - Turn ideas into software people love with Lovable. Start today at https://lovable.dev/
Larridin - Finally prove what your AI investment is worth. Head to https://larridin.com/ today to start measuring your AI’s bottom line.
Neon (by Databricks) - Get up to $100K in credits for your startup at https://neon.com/mts
ElevenLabs - AI that communicates at human level across every channel and modality. https://elevenlabs.io/mts
Arena - Measuring AI performance in the real world. https://arena.ai/
Kong - The AI connectivity platform. Connect APIs, LLMs, agents, and systems with serious security and governance. https://konghq.com
Today’s stream is sponsored by VCX, the public ticker for private tech. Head over to http://getvcx.com to learn more
Blitzy - Autonomous software development for enterprise codebases. Ship 5x faster. https://blitzy.com
AdQuick - Make your brand a billboard. Out-of-home advertising as easy to scale as digital. https://adquick.com
Chargebee - Billing and monetization infrastructure for the AI era. https://www.chargebee.com/
–
Timestamps:
- Congressman Sam Liccardo breaks down the incoming Democratic majority’s agenda for artificial intelligence, from federal preemption and bipartisan safety standards to the pushback against frontier AI research pauses. He also outlines why mandatory kill switches remain technically unworkable and how Congress can leverage hyperscalers to rebuild the U.S. power grid while protecting local communities. Check out our sponsor Lovable: https://lovable.dev. Turn ideas into software people love.
MTS is a live news and interview show covering technology, business, politics, and culture as it happens.
Follow MTS:
X | https://twitter.com/MTSlive
YouTube | https://www.youtube.com/@mtsituation
Spotify | https://open.spotify.com/show/4HUNNmV1pjV7CW6Lphm1rM
Apple | https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/mts/id1891088763
Substack | https://mtslive.substack.com/
Interested in sponsoring the show? sponsors@mts.now
–
Brought to you by:
Mongo DB - Anyone can prototype an agent. Learn how to get them into production on September 30th in New York - register at https://www.mongodb.com/events/mongodb-local/nyc
Lovable - Turn ideas into software people love with Lovable. Start today at https://lovable.dev/
Larridin - Finally prove what your AI investment is worth. Head to https://larridin.com/ today to start measuring your AI’s bottom line.
Neon (by Databricks) - Get up to $100K in credits for your startup at https://neon.com/mts
ElevenLabs - AI that communicates at human level across every channel and modality. https://elevenlabs.io/mts
Arena - Measuring AI performance in the real world. https://arena.ai/
Kong - The AI connectivity platform. Connect APIs, LLMs, agents, and systems with serious security and governance. https://konghq.com
Today’s stream is sponsored by VCX, the public ticker for private tech. Head over to http://getvcx.com to learn more
Blitzy - Autonomous software development for enterprise codebases. Ship 5x faster. https://blitzy.com
AdQuick - Make your brand a billboard. Out-of-home advertising as easy to scale as digital. https://adquick.com
Chargebee - Billing and monetization infrastructure for the AI era. https://www.chargebee.com/
–
Timestamps:
(00:00) Introduction
(00:32) Democratic Majority’s Tech Priorities
(01:01) Congress’s Top Three Priorities
(03:21) Full Frontier AI Pause
(04:42) Data Center Moratoriums and Energy
(07:23) Closing Thoughts
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Note: This podcast is not investment, legal, or tax advice, and is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies and securities discussed; do your own research before acting on anything you hear.
- fal co-founder and CTO Gorkem Yurtseven breaks down the explosive demand driving their $1.65B raise at a $16B valuation. He explains why frontier LLMs are rapidly converging with 3D gaming and VFX pipelines, and shares his prediction for when we will see the first AI-assisted, feature-length animated film. Check out our sponsor Lovable: https://lovable.dev. Turn ideas into software people love.
--
https://x.com/gorkem
--
MTS is a live news and interview show covering technology, business, politics, and culture as it happens.
Follow MTS:
X | https://twitter.com/MTSlive
YouTube | https://www.youtube.com/@mtsituation
Spotify | https://open.spotify.com/show/4HUNNmV1pjV7CW6Lphm1rM
Apple | https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/mts/id1891088763
Substack | https://mtslive.substack.com/
Interested in sponsoring the show? sponsors@mts.now
–
Brought to you by:
Mongo DB - Anyone can prototype an agent. Learn how to get them into production on September 30th in New York - register at https://www.mongodb.com/events/mongodb-local/nyc
Lovable - Turn ideas into software people love with Lovable. Start today at https://lovable.dev/
Larridin - Finally prove what your AI investment is worth. Head to https://larridin.com/ today to start measuring your AI’s bottom line.
Neon (by Databricks) - Get up to $100K in credits for your startup at https://neon.com/mts
ElevenLabs - AI that communicates at human level across every channel and modality. https://elevenlabs.io/mts
Arena - Measuring AI performance in the real world. https://arena.ai/
Kong - The AI connectivity platform. Connect APIs, LLMs, agents, and systems with serious security and governance. https://konghq.com
Today’s stream is sponsored by VCX, the public ticker for private tech. Head over to http://getvcx.com to learn more
Blitzy - Autonomous software development for enterprise codebases. Ship 5x faster. https://blitzy.com
AdQuick - Make your brand a billboard. Out-of-home advertising as easy to scale as digital. https://adquick.com
Chargebee - Billing and monetization infrastructure for the AI era. https://www.chargebee.com/
–
Timestamps:
(00:00) Introduction
(01:08) Growth Behind The $16B Valuation
(02:33) The Falling Cost Of Video Tokens
(04:31) Rise Of Creative AI Agents
(07:27) Hollywood Merging With Gaming Tech
(08:34) New Markets Unlocked By Video AI
(10:36) First AI Feature Film Within One Year
(12:10) Solving The Compute Crunch
–
Note: This podcast is not investment, legal, or tax advice, and is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies and securities discussed; do your own research before acting on anything you hear.
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MTS is a live news and interview show covering technology, business, politics, and culture as it happens. Welcome to the situation room. https://x.com/MTSlivePodcast website
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