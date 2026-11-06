fal co-founder and CTO Gorkem Yurtseven breaks down the explosive demand driving their $1.65B raise at a $16B valuation. He explains why frontier LLMs are rapidly converging with 3D gaming and VFX pipelines, and shares his prediction for when we will see the first AI-assisted, feature-length animated film. Check out our sponsor Lovable: https://lovable.dev. Turn ideas into software people love.

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Timestamps:

(00:00) Introduction

(01:08) Growth Behind The $16B Valuation

(02:33) The Falling Cost Of Video Tokens

(04:31) Rise Of Creative AI Agents

(07:27) Hollywood Merging With Gaming Tech

(08:34) New Markets Unlocked By Video AI

(10:36) First AI Feature Film Within One Year

(12:10) Solving The Compute Crunch

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Note: This podcast is not investment, legal, or tax advice, and is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies and securities discussed; do your own research before acting on anything you hear.