The Reason Roundtable

Every Monday, the libertarian editors of the magazine of “Free Minds and Free Markets”—Matt Welch, Nick Gillespie, Katherine Mangu-Ward, and Peter Suderman—disc...
  • Why Socialists Are Cheering the Death of an Insurance CEO
    Plus: A listener asks the editors if libertarians are more prone to believing in conspiracy theories.
    1:03:02
  • Libertarians Answer Your Questions: Webathon 2024!
    The Reason Roundtable will answer all of your burning questions live on YouTube on December 4 at 1 p.m. (EST).
    1:03:16
  • Biden's Final Insult to Our Intelligence
    Plus: A listener asks the editors about the libertarian position on doctor-assisted suicide.
    1:02:35
  • Trump's Chaos Cabinet
    Plus: a listener asks the editors about fluoride in the water supply.
    1:04:46
  • How Elon Musk and DOGE Can Deliver on Smaller Government
    Plus: a listener asks the editors why it is acceptable to allow unrestricted border crossings into the United States without penalty.
    --------  
    1:00:17

Every Monday, the libertarian editors of the magazine of “Free Minds and Free Markets”—Matt Welch, Nick Gillespie, Katherine Mangu-Ward, and Peter Suderman—discuss and debate the week’s biggest stories and what fresh hell awaits us all.
