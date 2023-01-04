[VIDEO] Justine's Untold Blood Clot Story (1 Year Later) with Becki and Chris

One year ago today, Justine went to the emergency room for a blood clot in her shoulder. She spent 5 days in the ER/ICU, and during that time she consulted with our friend Chris who is an interventional radiologist and who specializes in these exact procedures and diagnosis. We sat down a year later to catch up with our friends Becki and Chris at Camera Camp, and talk about that crazy day one year ago . --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/samebrain/support