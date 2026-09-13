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99 episodes
- This year at WWDC we had a ton of new updates for iOS 27! We'll discuss that at more in this all new episode of Same Brain with our guest host Joe Cirillo
0:00:00 - Intro
0:27:25 - Who is Joe?
2:51:01 - Justine wanted to be a programmer
3:58:12 - Let's talk vibe coding
6:51:26 - Snack break
8:01:05 - The new Siri
11:21:08 - Apple world knowledge
12:22:29 - New AI camera features
14:17:24 - New child protection features
17:24:26 - New way to do shortcuts
19:50:00 - Seeing WWDC for the first time
24:00:23 - Justine's Pokopia addiction
28:07:22 - Outro
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About Same Brain
iJustine and Jenna -- Two sisters. Same Brain. Talking about tech, video games, food and probably more food.Podcast website
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