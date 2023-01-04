Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Podcast Same Brain
Podcast Same Brain

iJustine and Jenna
iJustine and Jenna -- Two sisters. Same Brain. Talking about tech, video games, food and probably more food. Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.c...
Technology
Available Episodes

5 of 72
  • :(
    We've been gone for awhile. This is a sad podcast but we tried our best. --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/samebrain/support
    8/6/2023
    40:07
  • [VIDEO] Talking all things sneakers, golf and content with Jacques Slade!
    While we were at Camera Camp last week we had the chance to catch up with our friend Jacques Slade! --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/samebrain/support
    4/9/2023
    54:07
  • [VIDEO] Justine's Untold Blood Clot Story (1 Year Later) with Becki and Chris
    One year ago today, Justine went to the emergency room for a blood clot in her shoulder. She spent 5 days in the ER/ICU, and during that time she consulted with our friend Chris who is an interventional radiologist and who specializes in these exact procedures and diagnosis. We sat down a year later to catch up with our friends Becki and Chris at Camera Camp, and talk about that crazy day one year ago . --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/samebrain/support
    4/1/2023
    54:52
  • [VIDEO] Spilling ALL the tea with Sara Dietschy
    In this episode we catch up our with friend Sara Dietschy! We talk about life updates, the Rivian R1S, and we spill ALL the secrets! --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/samebrain/support
    3/25/2023
    42:21
  • [VIDEO] Justine's Birthday Episode!
    Happy birthday Justine! --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/samebrain/support
    3/21/2023
    32:32

About Same Brain

iJustine and Jenna -- Two sisters. Same Brain. Talking about tech, video games, food and probably more food. Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/samebrain/support
