This year at WWDC we had a ton of new updates for iOS 27! We'll discuss that at more in this all new episode of Same Brain with our guest host Joe Cirillo



0:00:00 - Intro

0:27:25 - Who is Joe?

2:51:01 - Justine wanted to be a programmer

3:58:12 - Let's talk vibe coding

6:51:26 - Snack break

8:01:05 - The new Siri

11:21:08 - Apple world knowledge

12:22:29 - New AI camera features

14:17:24 - New child protection features

17:24:26 - New way to do shortcuts

19:50:00 - Seeing WWDC for the first time

24:00:23 - Justine's Pokopia addiction

28:07:22 - Outro