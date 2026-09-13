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Same Brain

iJustine and Jenna
Technology
Same Brain
Latest episode

99 episodes

  • Same Brain

    Recapping the Apple Event -- iPhone 18 and iPhone Duo!

    09/12/2026 | 37 mins.
    Recapping the Apple event -- iPhone 18, iPhone Duo, Apple Watch, AirPods and more!
  • Same Brain

    Inside Sony Kando: The FX5, Shutter Tag & Total Chaos

    09/05/2026 | 41 mins.
    We are in Vermont for Sony Kando 2026 chatting all things cameras, FX5, and what we are up to!
  • Same Brain

    WE'RE BACK! New Hobbies, New iPhones, Iceland and More!

    08/24/2026 | 44 mins.
    Catching up! New Hobbies, New iPhones, Iceland and More!
  • Same Brain

    WWDC 2026 and a Mystery Co-Host!

    06/12/2026 | 29 mins.
    This year at WWDC we had a ton of new updates for iOS 27! We'll discuss that at more in this all new episode of Same Brain with our guest host Joe Cirillo

    0:00:00 - Intro
    0:27:25 - Who is Joe?
    2:51:01 - Justine wanted to be a programmer
    3:58:12 - Let's talk vibe coding
    6:51:26 - Snack break
    8:01:05 - The new Siri
    11:21:08 - Apple world knowledge
    12:22:29 - New AI camera features
    14:17:24 - New child protection features
    17:24:26 - New way to do shortcuts
    19:50:00 - Seeing WWDC for the first time
    24:00:23 - Justine's Pokopia addiction
    28:07:22 - Outro
  • Same Brain

    Bringing Back Google Glass & Why We Can't Remember Anything

    06/01/2026 | 41 mins.
    Reminiscing about the good days, the old school tech, and wondering why we can't seem to remember anything anymore.
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About Same Brain
iJustine and Jenna -- Two sisters. Same Brain. Talking about tech, video games, food and probably more food.
Podcast website
Technology

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