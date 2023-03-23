Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Quilt Buzz

Podcast Quilt Buzz
Quilt Buzz
From modern quilt pattern designs to web-based design software, from creating an exchange for unwanted fabric to "local" online fabric shops, the quilting community is a vibrant place of ingenuity, entrepreneurship, and incredible creativity.
Available Episodes

5 of 84
  • Episode 083: Karen of @justgetitdonequilts
    Show Notes:0:38 - Toronto0:51, 1:04 and 1:06 - Just Get It Done Quilts YouTube Channel1:27 - Houston Quilt Market2:06 - Just Get It Done Quilts YouTube Channel3:02 - Row by Row4:19 - What's in the blue bag? YouTube video 5:41 and 5:51 - Just Get It Done Quilts YouTube Channel6:09 - QuiltCon7:10 - Jenny Doan, Missouri Star Quilt Co.YouTube channel7:15 - Angela Walters YouTube channel 7:17 - Midnight Quilt Show YouTube channel 8:46 and 8:47 - QuiltCon9:16 - Quilting Digest9:23 - Karen’s five beginner mistakes YouTube video 9:25 - Karen’s five sewing hacks with masking tape YouTube video 9:29 - Quilting Digest13:28 - Just Get It Done Quilts YouTube Channel14:59 - Brandy of Quilter on Fire (listen to episode 81 to learn more about her and her work)16:52 and 18:03 - Karen's Quilt Crew18:11 - Angie Wilson, Gnome Angel18:21 - 100 Days 100 sampler block pattern, Maple and Eucalyptus18:34 and 19:26 - Angie Wilson, Gnome Angel19:31 - Unleashing Your Sampler Superpowers20:25, 20:27 and 20:28 - Canberra20:28 - Townsville20:35 - Brisbane20:43 - 100 Days 100 sampler block pattern, Maple and Eucalyptus20:55 - Angie Wilson, Gnome Angel20:59 - Unleashing Your Sampler Superpowers21:04 - 100 Days 100 sampler block pattern, Maple and Eucalyptus21:08 - Karen’s 2023 decluttering challenge (Note: Karen uploads a new series annually and the prior episodes are removed. Be sure to subscribe to her newsletter to receive updates on the challenge)21:13, 21:28 and 21:30  - Just Get It Done Quilts YouTube Channel22:46, 23:56, 25:03, 25:31 25:44, 25:49 - Karen’s 2023 decluttering challenge (Note: Karen uploads a new series annually and the prior episodes are removed. Be sure to subscribe to her newsletter to receive updates on the challenge)25:52 - Sign up to Karen’s newsletter to get the Declutter Challenge updates26:55 - Jacqueline Winspear27:09 - Maisie Dobbs27:30 - Churn Dash traditional quilt block27:38 - Karen’s ten sewing hacks from the Dollar Store video27:46 - Karen’s stash buster video series27:56 - Karen’s five sewing hacks with masking tape YouTube video 28:04 - Karen’s Fast and Easy Gift video series28:12 - Karen’s ten sewing hacks from the Dollar Store video28:38 - Kathy Dougherty, Material Obsession28:53 - Toronto29:12 - Karen’s scrappy sampler blocks video 29:20 - Karen’s scrap block number five, Spot in the Middle (fast forward to 4:30 min of the video in the link)29:32 - 100 Days 100 sampler block pattern, Maple and Eucalyptus29:45 - Omnigrid, 2.5in x 18in ruler30:14 - Karen's Quilt Circle series32:43 - Bernina 33:23 - Uppercase Magazine (@uppercasemagazine)33:48 - Matthew Shlian (@matthewshlian)Follow Karen:Instagram - @JustGetItDoneQuiltsYouTube - @JustGetItDoneQuiltshttps://www.justgetitdonequilts.com/Follow Us:Amanda: @broadclothstudio https://broadclothstudio.com/Wendy: @the.weekendquilter https://the-weekendquilter.com/Quilt Buzz: @quilt.buzzhttps://quiltbuzzpodcast.com/Intro/Outro Music:Golden Hour by Vlad Gluschenko
    5/18/2023
    35:40
  • Episode 082: Vickeidy of @sewspicious
    Show Notes:0:47 and 0:53 - NYC0:51 and 1:00 - Dominican Republic1:07 - Spanish1:15, 1:24 and 1:33 - How Long Do You Have to Live in New York to Be a ‘Real’ New Yorker? By New York Magazine1:55 - Morgann (@morgannmakes)2:03 - The Bachelor2:34 and 2:48 - Ben Higgins 3:07 - Treadle machine3:08 - Dominican Republic3:19 - Thailand3:34 - Dominican Republic4:02 - Singer Featherweight4:19 and 4:22 - Treadle machine4:23 - Singer 994:27 - Dominican Republic4:29 - New York City (NYC)4:30 - Treadle machine4:54 - Dominican Republic6:45 - Automatic thread cutter7:40 - Morgann (@morgannmakes)7:56 - Craftsy7:58 - Matchstick quilt by VIckedy 8:28 - Dungeons and Dragons9:41 - Morgann (@morgannmakes)9:44 and 9:56 - Handwriting with free motion quilting with Morgann10:13 - Craftsy10:13 and 10:16 - Matchstick quilt by VIckedy 18:51 and 19:53 - Sewcialite program with Art Gallery Fabrics19:57 - Curated fat quarter bundle by Sewpcious, Alegria 20:16 - Art Gallery Fabrics20:18 - Art Gallery Fabrics 2023 Sewcalites 20:24, 20:27, 20:40, 21:05 and 21:08 - Curated fat quarter bundle by Sewpcious, Alegria 21:13 - Rosalia quilt pattern by Vickeidy 21:31 - Half-square triangles (HSTs)21:32 - Quarter-square triangles22:34 - Feel Good Fibers (listen to episode 5 to learn more about the company)22:41, 23:07 and 23:48 - NYC Metro Mod Quilt Guild24:51 - FPP (foundation paper piecing) 24:51 - “Long live the mani” banner by Vickeidy 25:18 - Ami V Nails25:23 - New York Times25:25 - New York Times article, Is This the End of the Manicure?27:50 - Higher Learning with Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay28:06 - Courthouse Steps traditional quilt block28:28 - Orlando of Quiltysarus (listen to episode 69 to learn more about him and his work)29:34 - Zirkel magnetic pin holder30:22 - Morgann (@morgannmakes)30:29 - Amber of Alderwood studio (listen to episode 73 to learn more about her and her work)30:34 - Rosalia quilt pattern by Vickeidy 30:38 -  Curated fat quarter bundle by Sewpcious, Alegria 30:58 - New York City (NYC)31:12 - The Bachelor31:31 - Lynett of Lyn's Avenue (@lynsavenue)31:46 - Deidre of Lila Bean Quilts (@lilabeanquilts)31:56 - Mister Larrie (@mister.larrie)Follow Vickeidy:Instagram - @Sewspicioushttps://sewspicious.com/Follow Us:Amanda: @broadclothstudio https://broadclothstudio.com/Wendy: @the.weekendquilter https://the-weekendquilter.com/Quilt Buzz: @quilt.buzzhttps://quiltbuzzpodcast.com/Intro/Outro Music:Golden Hour by Vlad Gluschenko
    5/4/2023
    33:41
  • Episode 081: Brandy of @quilteronfire
    Show Notes:0:55 - Kristy’s Quilt by Brandy Maslowski 1:27 - England1:28 - Japan1:31, 1:33, 1:35 and 1:49 - Quilter On Fire Podcast1:54 - Canadian flag 1:58 - Canada1:59 - Summerland, BC, Canada2:29 - Winnipeg2:31 - Manitoba, Canada3:37 - Singer sewing machine5:14 - Photo transfer6:03 - Stitch in the ditch6:08 and 6:27 - Quilter On Fire Podcast6:50 - Canada10:51 and 11:01 - British Columbia 11:11 - PTSD10:35, 11:40, 11:50, 11:58, 12:25 - Quilter On Fire Podcast13:38 and 13:41 - QuiltCon13:40, 13:43 and 14:47 - Quilter On Fire Podcast16:11 - National Association of Certified Quilt Judging16:46 - Wanda Steiner16:48 - Winnipeg, Manitoba18:12 - Cathedral window18:51 - Wanda Steiner18:58 - Manitoba19:08 - Wanda Steiner19:16 and 19:20 - Screen printing19:37 - Wanda Steiner20:08 - National Association of Certified Quilt Judging20:55 - Modern Quilt Guild22:34, 22:39, 22:50 and 23:46 - National Association of Certified Quilt Judging23,54, 23:56 and 24:00 - Canadian Quilters Association24:32 and 24:48 - National Association of Certified Quilt Judging25:25 - QuiltCon25:37 - Veruschka Zarate (listen to episode 43 to learn more about her and her work)25:39 - Scott Culley 26:19 and 26:24 - Quilt destination travel26:32 - England26:33 - Wales28:09 - Quilter On Fire Podcast28:10 - QuiltCon28:18 - Quilter On Fire Podcast28:31 - Square One Boot Camp28:44 - Confident and Creative Textile Artist course29:15 - Square One Boot Camp29:58 - Quilter on Fire Pinterest page30:02 - Square One Boot Camp on pinterest30:48 - Audible31:00 - Marie Forleo31:07 - B-School31:10 - Everything Is Figureoutable by Marie Forleo31:17 - Cornelia Bean31:17 - Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada31:35 - QuiltCon31:40 - Festival of Quilts, Birmingham31:46 - Houston International Quilt Festival 31:47 - Paducah Quilt Show32:24 - QuiltCon33:13 - Manon Hunt33:22 - Clubhouse33:23 - Audible33:25 - Clubhouse33:40 - Manon Hunt33:41 - Mom and Me Quilting33:42 - Ontario, Canada33:57 - Scott Culley 34:01 - QuiltCon34:03 - Mask quilts by Scott Culley 34:07 - Berlin34:09 - RuPaul quilt by Scott Culley34:16 - Berlin34:55 and 34:56 - Luna, Bandy’s dog35:33 - Quilts for Survivors (@quilts_for_survivors)35:52 and 36:01 - Tula Talk Tuesdays36:12 - Krista Hennebury of Poppy Print (@poppyprint)Follow Brandy:Instagram - @quilteronfirehttps://quilteronfire.com/Follow Us:Amanda: @broadclothstudio https://broadclothstudio.com/Wendy: @the.weekendquilter https://the-weekendquilter.com/Quilt Buzz: @quilt.buzzhttps://quiltbuzzpodcast.com/Intro/Outro Music:Golden Hour by Vlad Gluschenko
    4/20/2023
    37:32
  • Episode 080: Andrea and Ivete of @gothamquilts
    Show Notes:1:25 - New York City4:26 and 4:36 - Fulton Street6:27 - Gotham Quilts location6:54, 7:05, 7:53 and 8:03 - Manhattan Mini Storage7:36 - Upper Manhattan7:55 - UPS7:56 - FedEx8:51, 8:54, 9:08, 9:09, 9:11 - Row by Row9:15 - Janet Lutz9:22 - Upstate New York9:54 and 10:21 - Row by Row10:27 and 10:37 - New York City11:27 - Row by Row11:32 - Home Sweet Home, Row by Row11:42 and 11:43 - Fire escapes in NYC11:49 - Gotham Quilts, Home Sweet Home Row by Row project from 201612:40 - Woven mill12:57 - China13:16 - Gotham Quilts fabric collection, My NYC14:14 - Facebook live previewing their fabric collection, My NYC14:19, 15:16, 15:19 - Tuesdays in Gotham Quilts Facebook lives15:52 and 15:57 - Stump Andrea16:20 - Bernina 57016:41 - Garment District16:46 - Empire State Building16:48 - New York Public Library17:03, 17:14, 17:21 - New York17:45 - English paper piecing [EPP]18:07 - New York18:42, 18:44, 18:48, 18:50, 18:53 - Tula Pink18:57 - New York18:59 and 19:07 - The City Quilter19:19 - Batiks19:23 - Muslin19:28 and 19:32 - New York19:32 - Manhattan20:01 - Improv20:07 - The City Quilter20:10 - Jean needles20:19, 20:20 and 20:23 - Hand quilting templates20:47 - M&J Trimming20:55 - Lou Lou Buttons (on 38th and 6th)21:36 - M&J Trimming21:37 - Daytona Trim21:43 - Stitch Lab 21:44 and 21:51 - Club Gotham21:53 - Amazon Prime membership22:23 and 22:34 - Tula Pink22:49 and 22:50 - Stitch Lab 23:18 - New York23:44 - Wisconsin23:51 - Hawaii23:53 - Color Journey24:00 - Hawaii24:01 - Color Journey24:04 - Arizona24:06 - Hawaii24:09 and 24:14 - Color Journey25:15 - Threadsome26:11 - Needle turn applique26:12 - English paper piecing [EPP]26:18 - Wool applique26:24 and 26:26 - Needle turn applique26:31 - Wool applique27:27 - Fabric Shop Network (Fab Shop)27:45 - Wool applique27:48 - Sue Spargo28:06 - Fabric Shop Network (Fab Shop)28:21 - Jen Strausser (@jenstrauser)28:47 - Fancy Forest quilt by Elizabeth Hartman29:21 - Tula Pink29:40 - Threadsome30:23 - Sue Spargo’s mill dyed wool31:48 and 32:20 - Sue Spargo32:57 - Sashiko thread33:44 - Threadsome33:47 and 33:48 - Wool applique33:58 - 59th Street Bridge34:02 - English paper piecing [EPP]34:20, 34:21, 34:23 and 34:25 - Tatting34:27 - Shuttle tatting34:27 - Needle tatting34:43 and 34:57 - Gotham Quilts fabric collection, My NYC35:21 - Block of the month37:12 and 37:15 - Seam roller37:33 - Tiny scissors37:40 and 37:41 - Checker Distributor 38:25 - Below Deck38:25 - Bravo TV38:48, 38:49 and 38:54 - Tula Pink (@TulaPink)39:06 - Millennial39:07 - Gen X39:40 - @WhatIsNewYork39:53 - Post example of cars driving up on bollards in NYC on @WhatIsNewYork40:12 - Pride and Joy Quilting @PrideAndJoyQuilting (listen to episode 43 to learn more about her and her work)Follow Gotham Quilts:Instagram - @GothamQuiltshttps://gothamquilts.com/Follow Us:Amanda: @broadclothstudio https://broadclothstudio.com/Wendy: @the.weekendquilter https://the-weekendquilter.com/Quilt Buzz: @quilt.buzzhttps://quiltbuzzpodcast.com/Intro/Outro Music:Golden Hour by Vlad Gluschenko
    4/6/2023
    41:25
  • Episode 079: Victoria of @midlife_quilter
    Show Notes:0:37 - West Michigan2:21 - Anne of Green Gables2:34 and 2:46 - Quilting bees4:11 - Throwing pottery12:45, 12:58 and 13:12 - Art Gallery Fabrics 13:40 - Autism, level one13:43 - Aspergers13:46 - ADHD19:36 - Shopify 19:38 - Squarespace25:50 - Low volume prints25:52 - Blenders25:58 - How To Build a Proper Stash blog series by Victoria26:18 - Blenders26:19 - Low volumes prints27:34 - Adobe suite28:35 - Sawtooth Star block28:37 - Agnes the cat, Victoria’s cat28:56 - Art Gallery Fabrics Pure Solids in Sweet Macadamia29:04 - Sharon Holland29:10 - Foundation paper piecing [FPP]29:37 - Southern Charm Quilts29:43 - Havell’s Half-Rectangle Triangle ruler29:52 and 30:23 - Half-Rectangle Triangles31:48 - Agnes the cat, Victoria’s cat31:58 - Sharon Holland32:16 and 32:18 - Embroidery33:14 - Quilting bees34:09 - Sharon Holland (@sharonhollanddesigns)34:19 - Liz Taylor Handmade (@lizataylorhandmade)34:30 - Foundation paper piecing [FPP]34:32 - English paper piecing [EPP]34:42 - Sara Lucille Handmade (@saralucillehandmade)34:49 - Jane AustenFollow Victoria:Instagram - @midlife_quilterhttps://midlifequilter.shop/Follow Us:Amanda: @broadclothstudio https://broadclothstudio.com/Wendy: @the.weekendquilter https://the-weekendquilter.com/Quilt Buzz: @quilt.buzzhttps://quiltbuzzpodcast.com/Intro/Outro Music:Golden Hour by Vlad Gluschenko
    3/23/2023
    36:01

About Quilt Buzz

From modern quilt pattern designs to web-based design software, from creating an exchange for unwanted fabric to “local” online fabric shops, the quilting community is a vibrant place of ingenuity, entrepreneurship, and incredible creativity. Quilt Buzz aims to create a platform to learn more about the “every” quilters’ stories from across the global quilting community, focusing on up-and-coming projects and people that are pushing the boundaries.

Podcast website

