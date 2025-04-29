This week’s ALL Together guest Malissa Larson knows firsthand the power of community. A former homeless youth and first-generation college graduate, she worked her way through school and now serves as a Neighborhood Specialist for the City of Phoenix, helping to connect and uplift communities.In the episode, Malissa discuses with Liz Macdonald and Michael Soto the importance of meeting people where they are—slowing down, speaking their language, and listening with intention. Real change comes from hope, not shame. By focusing on the dignity of others and finding safe spaces for ourselves, we can build bridges that lead to lasting impact.

In this month’s episode of OUT and About, Iese Wilson sits down with Liv Mendoza Haynes, a queer, Mexican Latter-Day Saint. Liv shares how her unique intersection of identities shapes her spiritual journey.Liv reflects on joining the Church and serving a full-time mission in Mexico—and the complex emotions of teaching people from her own cultural background. Blessed to be in a mixed-orientation marriage full of mutual love and respect, she reminds our listeners: each and every one of you deserve love, and we’re rooting for you to find it.

This month on IN the Scriptures, Clare Dalton and Sean Nicholes—a gay Latter-day Saint, psychiatry resident, and member of the U.S. Air Force—explore Doctrine & Covenants 41-50.In these sections, the early Saints were dealing with rumors both inside and outside the Church. Clare and Sean discuss how these stories help us learn to challenge stereotypes and love those who are different from us. When we discover our non-negotiables, we can live a life of integrity and purpose, relying on the Atonement of Jesus Christ when we fall short. By our fruits, others will know our values and our hearts.

In this special episode of THE Exclusive, Ben Schilaty is joined by Emilee Cutler and Spencer David Smith to talk about the upcoming Gather Conference, taking place this June in Provo, Utah. Now in its third year, the conference creates a Christ-centered space where LGBTQ+ individuals and those who love them can connect, learn, and feel seen.Emilee shares her personal journey from fear to peace as the mother of a gay son, and how listening to LGBTQ+ stories helped transform her heart. Spencer reflects on coming out at 27, navigating faith and identity, and the unexpected healing he found by volunteering at Gather Conference. Together, they explore how the conference fosters belonging, compassion, and hope.To register for Gather Conference, please visit gather-conference.com.

This month on OPEN Up, Ben shares a deeply personal story about navigating the reactions of his local Church leadership after he performed a same-sex wedding. Ben and Charlie discuss the scrutiny that LGBTQ+ Latter-Day Saints often face and how others Church members can help them feel seen.

About All Out in the Open

All Out in the Open is a resource for LGBTQ Latter-day Saints and those who love them. Our goal is to help listeners connect with themselves, with their families, with their community, and with God. Hosts Charlie Bird and Ben Schilaty help listeners open up to themselves and those around them. Clare Dalton digs into the scriptures and teaches how they can be a catalyst for personal revelation. Iese Wilson takes listeners on a tour of LGBTQ Latter-day Saints all over the Church and introduces us to modern day pioneers. Michael Soto and Liz Macdonald highlight the amazing work of those who are building and strengthening their communities. Learn more at www.alloutintheopen.org.