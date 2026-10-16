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68 episodes
- Relational poo configuration, changes for us and our work, virality as a mirror for externalized worth and safety, AI and decentralization, Dunning Kruger effect, Jessa and Mark have possibility view
CORRECTION- When Mark said he was listening to Aaron Somers it was actually Angelo Somers
Closing Song- "Candy Cane" by Suitnop and Beginners
- We went on a roadtrip and listened to a new doc series about Bentinho Massaro (just know we did not pronounce that correctly one time) and his cult based on the Law Of One . These our opinions (which mean nothing)
Any critiques in this episode are critiques of our larger cultural conditioning of compliance, and are in no way meant to imply that the victims are at fault for the abuse they experienced.
Listen to the full series here- https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLPsBTnm95WUgWGMKgrERy61LX6GXHgOvm&si=\_KV0CeJg4Nhw-u3j
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About Projector And The Flail
An ongoing conversation about the consciousness shift humanity is currently experiencing. Discussions are filtered through the lens of our unique individual perspectives, sometimes through the lens of Human Design, or through the lens of a current rabbit hole. This podcast is a peek into our chats over morning matcha, and should be digested as stimulation for the imagination, not as facts to prioritize over your personal truths.Podcast website
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