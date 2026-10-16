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Projector And The Flail

Jessa Reed and Mark Pontius
EducationPhilosophy
Projector And The Flail
Latest episode

68 episodes

  • Projector And The Flail

    Mr Magoo and the Imaginarium Emporium

    10/16/2026 | 2h 2 mins.
    Relational poo configuration, changes for us and our work, virality as a mirror for externalized worth and safety, AI and decentralization, Dunning Kruger effect, Jessa and Mark have possibility view

    CORRECTION- When Mark said he was listening to Aaron Somers it was actually Angelo Somers

    Closing Song- "Candy Cane" by Suitnop and Beginners
  • Projector And The Flail

    Yanking Myself Neutral

    08/09/2026 | 3h 40 mins.
    Reality Transurfing/ Simulation Theory/ CERN/ Karmic washing machine loop/ Danny Goler/ AI and Atlantis
  • Projector And The Flail

    Oops All Straight Lines

    08/03/2026 | 2h 30 mins.
    Didn't delete this episode/Adopting false realities for clout or fear/overly masculine geometry/points of awareness as dimensions/Jessa knows very little about math
  • Projector And The Flail

    It's Your Algorithm, Bro PART TWO

    06/27/2026 | 1h 4 mins.
    A follow up to our last podcast about Bentinho Massaro, with some extra clarifiers disclaimers and context.

    Find the series we are discussing here- https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLPsBTnm95WUgWGMKgrERy61LX6GXHgOvm&si=TlGRYKWCFGuRSAw8
  • Projector And The Flail

    It's Your Algorithm, Bro

    06/25/2026 | 3h 13 mins.
    We went on a roadtrip and listened to a new doc series about Bentinho Massaro (just know we did not pronounce that correctly one time) and his cult based on the Law Of One . These our opinions (which mean nothing)

    Any critiques in this episode are critiques of our larger cultural conditioning of compliance, and are in no way meant to imply that the victims are at fault for the abuse they experienced.

    Listen to the full series here- https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLPsBTnm95WUgWGMKgrERy61LX6GXHgOvm&si=\_KV0CeJg4Nhw-u3j
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About Projector And The Flail
An ongoing conversation about the consciousness shift humanity is currently experiencing. Discussions are filtered through the lens of our unique individual perspectives, sometimes through the lens of Human Design, or through the lens of a current rabbit hole. This podcast is a peek into our chats over morning matcha, and should be digested as stimulation for the imagination, not as facts to prioritize over your personal truths.
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EducationPhilosophyReligion & SpiritualitySelf-ImprovementSociety & CultureSpirituality

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