We went on a roadtrip and listened to a new doc series about Bentinho Massaro (just know we did not pronounce that correctly one time) and his cult based on the Law Of One . These our opinions (which mean nothing)



Any critiques in this episode are critiques of our larger cultural conditioning of compliance, and are in no way meant to imply that the victims are at fault for the abuse they experienced.



Listen to the full series here- https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLPsBTnm95WUgWGMKgrERy61LX6GXHgOvm&si=\_KV0CeJg4Nhw-u3j