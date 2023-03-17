MINDSET MAGIC & MANIFESTATION Podcast

Get your mindset in check, define your magic and make manifestation easy AF with the Mindset Magic and Manifestation Podcast presented by Mikayla Jai!
193: GROWING THROUGH DISCOMFORT, TAKING LEAPS OF FAITH, HOW TO BELIEVE IN YOURSELF MORE, CLEARING SELF DOUBT
In episode 193, we have a quickie episode on leaps of faith. Have you done something outside your comfort zone recently? If it made you question yourself, that means you're in a test phase with the universe. Mikayla walks us through how to solidify our beliefs to pass the test and looking at your long term vision to keep you pushing forward. You can't grow by doing the same things over and over again!
In the episode:
+ Discomfort is a test of belief
+ Leaps of faith are how we up level
+ Self belief comes from failing forward
+ Passing tests from the universe
Resources:
5/4/2023
19:03
192: CHANGE YOUR HABITS CHANGE YOUR LIFE, CREATING ENERGY BOOSTING HABITS FOR SUMMER, HABIT STACKING FOR HIGH ACHIEVERS
In episode 192, Mikayla is diving into how she is creating sustainable success after being sick all year. She's reflected on creating habits that make you 1% better every single day so you can take action CONSISTENTLY! Mikayla talks about how to stack habits in a way that ignites your feminine to maximize your masculine action taking. Use these tips to boost your energy by summer!
In the episode:
+ Importance of habits
+ Habit stacking
+ Lowering your cortisol
+ Sustainable success
Resources:
Atomic Habits: book mentioned about habit stacking
4/26/2023
31:39
191: TWIN FLAMES VS SOUL MATES, KARMIC PARTNERS, HEART BREAK AND HEALING THROUGH CREATIVITY WITH LAUREN JUSTICE
In episode 191, Mikayla brings on her friend Lauren to have a girls chat about all things spiritual relationships. They cover twin flames versus soulmates versus karmic partner. They talk about what is a soul contract? Lauren discusses how she took her power back, brought her old self back alive and published a single on Spotify called "Almost Love."
In the episode:
+ Twin flame vs karmic vs soul mate
+ Twin flame journey of chaser and runner
+ How to get over a break up 101
+ Healing through creativity
3/23/2023
1:18:03
190: UNSUBSCRIBE FROM BELIEFS THAT DON'T MOVE YOU FORWARD, SHIFTING LIMITING BELIEFS, PERSPECTIVE SHIFTS TO MANIFEST MORE SUCCESS
In episode 190, Mikayla is reminding us we have the power to unsubscribe from any ideas that don't move us forward. You are not required to believe ideas that don't feel good! Every day that you shift a limiting belief, is another penny in the piggy bank. Mikayla hypes us up and reminds us to build our reality the way we desire to see it, not based on our shadows.
In the episode:
+ Unsubscribe to things that don't feel good
+ It's a choice to believe it's working
+ Every day you can shift into success mindset
+ There's no requirement to doubt
3/17/2023
12:45
189: FINDING EVIDENCE OF YOUR DESIRES, COMPARISON, HATING ON SUCCESS, UPLIFTING OTHERS TO MANIFEST MORE
In episode 189, Mikayla is riffing on how we respond to seeing other peoples' success online. We have the choice to look at others' wins as evidence towards our desires or a trigger. She talks about to use those triggers for shadow work and shift how you view things. Use that resistance to grow! When we view things as evidence, we rest in the vibration of getting what we want.
In the episode:
+ When you're triggered by success
+ Choosing how you view things
+ Building evidence for your manifestations
+ The importance of shadow work
