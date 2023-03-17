MINDSET MAGIC & MANIFESTATION Podcast

193: GROWING THROUGH DISCOMFORT, TAKING LEAPS OF FAITH, HOW TO BELIEVE IN YOURSELF MORE, CLEARING SELF DOUBT

Boujee Bitch Bootcamp now enrolling! Get ready for your best summer yet with this 5-week lifestyle makeover. Trainings on success mindset, money, hot girl health and skyrocketing your confidence to get you right by summer. Dets + sign up here! In episode 193, we have a quickie episode on leaps of faith. Have you done something outside your comfort zone recently? If it made you question yourself, that means you're in a test phase with the universe. Mikayla walks us through how to solidify our beliefs to pass the test and looking at your long term vision to keep you pushing forward. You can't grow by doing the same things over and over again! In the episode: + Discomfort is a test of belief + Leaps of faith are how we up level + Self belief comes from failing forward + Passing tests from the universe Resources: Magnesium: my nightly drink to improve sleep (get the peach ring flavor!!) Want to watch this episode? Check it out on the Mikayla Jai Youtube channel - subscribe here! SHOP MIKAYLA'S COURSES HERE: https://mikaylajai.mykajabi.com/store Mikayla's Facebook Group - Join here! FREE MEDITATION HERE! Can't get enough? Check out the blog at mikaylajai.com and on Insta at Instagram.com/themikaylajai --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/mikayla-arrington/support