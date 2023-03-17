Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to MINDSET MAGIC & MANIFESTATION Podcast in the App
Listen to MINDSET MAGIC & MANIFESTATION Podcast in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsEducation
MINDSET MAGIC & MANIFESTATION Podcast

MINDSET MAGIC & MANIFESTATION Podcast

Podcast MINDSET MAGIC & MANIFESTATION Podcast
Podcast MINDSET MAGIC & MANIFESTATION Podcast

MINDSET MAGIC & MANIFESTATION Podcast

Mikayla Jai
add
Get your mindset in check, define your magic and make manifestation easy AF with the Mindset Magic and Manifestation Podcast presented by Mikayla Jai! Mikayla ... More
EducationSelf-Improvement
Get your mindset in check, define your magic and make manifestation easy AF with the Mindset Magic and Manifestation Podcast presented by Mikayla Jai! Mikayla ... More

Available Episodes

5 of 193
  • 193: GROWING THROUGH DISCOMFORT, TAKING LEAPS OF FAITH, HOW TO BELIEVE IN YOURSELF MORE, CLEARING SELF DOUBT
    Boujee Bitch Bootcamp now enrolling! Get ready for your best summer yet with this 5-week lifestyle makeover. Trainings on success mindset, money, hot girl health and skyrocketing your confidence to get you right by summer. Dets + sign up here! In episode 193, we have a quickie episode on leaps of faith. Have you done something outside your comfort zone recently? If it made you question yourself, that means you're in a test phase with the universe. Mikayla walks us through how to solidify our beliefs to pass the test and looking at your long term vision to keep you pushing forward. You can't grow by doing the same things over and over again! In the episode: + Discomfort is a test of belief + Leaps of faith are how we up level + Self belief comes from failing forward + Passing tests from the universe Resources: Magnesium: my nightly drink to improve sleep (get the peach ring flavor!!) Want to watch this episode? Check it out on the Mikayla Jai Youtube channel - subscribe here! SHOP MIKAYLA'S COURSES HERE: https://mikaylajai.mykajabi.com/store Mikayla's Facebook Group - Join here! FREE MEDITATION HERE! Can't get enough? Check out the blog at mikaylajai.com and on Insta at Instagram.com/themikaylajai --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/mikayla-arrington/support
    5/4/2023
    19:03
  • 192: CHANGE YOUR HABITS CHANGE YOUR LIFE, CREATING ENERGY BOOSTING HABITS FOR SUMMER, HABIT STACKING FOR HIGH ACHIEVERS
    Boujee Bitch Bootcamp now enrolling! Get ready for your best summer yet with this 5-week lifestyle makeover. Trainings on success mindset, money, hot girl health and skyrocketing your confidence to get you right by summer. Dets + sign up here! 50% OFF MAGIC MIND SUBSCRIPTION: Use code "MINDSETMAGIC20" for 50% off a subscription or 20% off your one-time purchase. Click here to shop! In episode 192, Mikayla is diving into how she is creating sustainable success after being sick all year. She's reflected on creating habits that make you 1% better every single day so you can take action CONSISTENTLY! Mikayla talks about how to stack habits in a way that ignites your feminine to maximize your masculine action taking. Use these tips to boost your energy by summer! In the episode: + Importance of habits + Habit stacking + Lowering your cortisol + Sustainable success Resources: Magic Mind: matcha shots mentioned, use code MINDSETMAGIC20 Atomic Habits: book mentioned about habit stacking Magnesium: my nightly drink to improve sleep (get the peach ring flavor!!) Want to watch this episode? Check it out on the Mikayla Jai Youtube channel - subscribe here! SHOP MIKAYLA'S COURSES HERE: https://mikaylajai.mykajabi.com/store Mikayla's Facebook Group - Join here! FREE MEDITATION HERE! Can't get enough? Check out the blog at mikaylajai.com and on Insta at Instagram.com/themikaylajai --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/mikayla-arrington/support
    4/26/2023
    31:39
  • 191: TWIN FLAMES VS SOUL MATES, KARMIC PARTNERS, HEART BREAK AND HEALING THROUGH CREATIVITY WITH LAUREN JUSTICE
    STREAM LAUREN'S SONG "ALMOST LOVE" HERE! YOUR EXCUSES ARE F*CKING BORING: MASTERCLASS SERIES! My 3-part masterclass series and live radio broadcast to shift your resistance, become an open channel for manifesting and elevate into a 2.0 version of shadow work. Snag your spot here! In episode 191, Mikayla brings on her friend Lauren to have a girls chat about all things spiritual relationships. They cover twin flames versus soulmates versus karmic partner. They talk about what is a soul contract? Lauren discusses how she took her power back, brought her old self back alive and published a single on Spotify called "Almost Love." In the episode: + Twin flame vs karmic vs soul mate + Twin flame journey of chaser and runner + How to get over a break up 101 + Healing through creativity Meditation mentioned Brought to you by 1st Phorm -- click here to snag the best vegan workout goodies! Want to watch this episode? Check it out on the Mikayla Jai Youtube channel - subscribe here! SHOP MIKAYLA'S COURSES HERE: https://mikaylajai.mykajabi.com/store Mikayla's Facebook Group - Join here! FREE MEDITATION HERE! Can't get enough? Check out the blog at mikaylajai.com and on Insta at Instagram.com/themikaylajai --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/mikayla-arrington/support
    3/23/2023
    1:18:03
  • 190: UNSUBSCRIBE FROM BELIEFS THAT DON'T MOVE YOU FORWARD, SHIFTING LIMITING BELIEFS, PERSPECTIVE SHIFTS TO MANIFEST MORE SUCCESS
    YOUR EXCUSES ARE F*CKING BORING: MASTERCLASS SERIES! My 3-part masterclass series and live radio broadcast to shift your resistance, become an open channel for manifesting and elevate into a 2.0 version of shadow work. Snag your spot here! Brought to you by 1st Phorm -- click here to snag the best vegan workout goodies! In episode 190, Mikayla is reminding us we have the power to unsubscribe from any ideas that don't move us forward. You are not required to believe ideas that don't feel good! Every day that you shift a limiting belief, is another penny in the piggy bank. Mikayla hypes us up and reminds us to build our reality the way we desire to see it, not based on our shadows. In the episode: + Unsubscribe to things that don't feel good + It's a choice to believe it's working + Every day you can shift into success mindset + There's no requirement to doubt Want to watch this episode? Check it out on the Mikayla Jai Youtube channel - subscribe here! SHOP MIKAYLA'S COURSES HERE: https://mikaylajai.mykajabi.com/store Mikayla's Facebook Group - Join here! FREE MEDITATION HERE! Can't get enough? Check out the blog at mikaylajai.com and on Insta at Instagram.com/themikaylajai --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/mikayla-arrington/support
    3/17/2023
    12:45
  • 189: FINDING EVIDENCE OF YOUR DESIRES, COMPARISON, HATING ON SUCCESS, UPLIFTING OTHERS TO MANIFEST MORE
    SEXY BITCH SHADOWS PRE SALE -- Check out the Sexy Bitch Shadows pre-sale pricing CLICK HERE! For details, payment options and VIP upgrade. Brought to you by 1st Phorm -- click here to snag the best vegan workout goodies! In episode 189, Mikayla is riffing on how we respond to seeing other peoples' success online. We have the choice to look at others' wins as evidence towards our desires or a trigger. She talks about to use those triggers for shadow work and shift how you view things. Use that resistance to grow! When we view things as evidence, we rest in the vibration of getting what we want. In the episode: + When you're triggered by success + Choosing how you view things + Building evidence for your manifestations + The importance of shadow work Want to watch this episode? Check it out on the Mikayla Jai Youtube channel - subscribe here! SHOP MIKAYLA'S COURSES HERE: https://mikaylajai.mykajabi.com/store Mikayla's Facebook Group - Join here! FREE MEDITATION HERE! Can't get enough? Check out the blog at mikaylajai.com and on Insta at Instagram.com/themikaylajai --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/mikayla-arrington/support
    3/4/2023
    15:29

More Education podcasts

About MINDSET MAGIC & MANIFESTATION Podcast

Get your mindset in check, define your magic and make manifestation easy AF with the Mindset Magic and Manifestation Podcast presented by Mikayla Jai! Mikayla is a spiritual mentor and personal development influencer. Having manifested her dream life of luxury travel, her dream Range Rover, multiple 6-figure earning businesses and so much more under the age of 24 - she's teaching you exactly HOW she did it. Don't forget to subscribe, rate and review! Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/mikayla-arrington/support
Podcast website

Listen to MINDSET MAGIC & MANIFESTATION Podcast, Author U Your Guide to Book Publishing and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

MINDSET MAGIC & MANIFESTATION Podcast

MINDSET MAGIC & MANIFESTATION Podcast

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

MINDSET MAGIC & MANIFESTATION Podcast: Podcasts in Family