Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
1041 episodes
- Decoded got an inside look of The Curve, the invite-only conference last weekend that hosted of AI influence and offered a microcosm of the state of current global safety talks. We’ll also talk about potential presidential candidate Senator Ruben Gallego’s plans to regulate AI, and the new movies that star tech giants in "villain roles”
For more news and analysis, subscribe to the Decoded newsletter: politico.com/decoded
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
AI industry reacts to Sam Altman's comments, AI leaders testify in New York City10/06/2026 | 13 mins.The AI accelerationists are turning on OpenAI.
Their calls for faster development and lighter-touch regulation are running up against a shifting, more pro-regulation stance from the ChatGPT maker and its chief executive, ratcheting up tensions just as the public’s frustration with the technology is reaching new levels. Plus, a look at the testimony given by AI industry leaders at a New York City Council meeting yesterday.
For more news and analysis, subscribe to the Decoded newsletter: politico.com/decoded
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, says that he gets “ why AI has a really negative perception right now,” and doesn’t think a rebranding artificial intelligence to “super intelligence” will help. Decoded's Brendan Bordelon hears from Altman about his recent visit to the White House, how OpenAI’s approach to safety differs from his biggest competitors, and what comes next in the ongoing saga of rogue AI agents hacking into sensitive government data.
For more news and analysis, subscribe to the Decoded newsletter: politico.com/decoded
This episode was produced by Mansee Khurana with help from Jackson Barton and Seth Pollack. It was edited by Emma Anderson and John Hewitt Jones. Our executive editor is Christopher Cadelego. It contains original music from Pran Bondi.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- The Decoded Podcast explores the people, policy battles and market forces shaping the future of technology around the world, drawing on POLITICO’s reporting to make sense of what’s happening and what comes next. Be sure to subscribe to the Decoded newsletter here.
The first episode drops October 5!
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- The Trump administration launched the U.S. Tech Force this week, aiming to recruit 1,000 fellows with backgrounds in AI, cybersecurity and other high-tech fields into federal agencies. It’s the latest attempt to solve the government’s long-standing recruitment problem. But will this time be different? On POLITICO Tech, host Steven Overly sits down with Office of Personnel Management Director Scott Kupor, a longtime tech investor, to discuss the new initiative, the impact of DOGE cuts and why the government must embrace AI.
Steven Overly is the host of POLITICO Tech and covers the intersection of politics and technology.
Nirmal Mulaikal is the co-host and producer of POLITICO Energy and producer of POLITICO Tech.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
More News podcasts
- Morning WireDaily News, News
- The HeadlinesDaily News, News, News Commentary, Society & Culture
- The DailyDaily News, News
- CandaceNews, Politics, Society & Culture
- Up First from NPRDaily News, News
- The Tucker Carlson ShowNews, News Commentary
- NPR News NowDaily News, News
- Pod Save AmericaNews, News Commentary, Politics, Society & Culture
- The Megyn Kelly ShowNews, News Commentary, Society & Culture
- PivotNews, News Commentary, Technology
Trending News podcasts
- Part Of The ProblemComedy, Government, News, Philosophy, Society & Culture
- Main JusticeNews, Politics
- The Rachel Maddow ShowNews
- The Dispatch PodcastNews, Politics
- Garage LogicNews
- The Daily ZeitgeistComedy, News, Society & Culture
- Ukraine: The LatestDaily News, Documentary, History, News, Society & Culture
- All In with Chris HayesNews, Politics
- What A DayDaily News, News, News Commentary, Society & Culture
- EmbeddedDocumentary, News, News Commentary, Society & Culture
- The David Pakman ShowGovernment, News, Politics
- VladTVEntertainment News, News
- Advisory OpinionsGovernment, News, Politics
- Making the Argument with Nick FreitasNews, News Commentary, Politics, Society & Culture
- Deadline: White HouseGovernment, News, Politics
- The Commentary Magazine PodcastNews, News Commentary
- The FiveNews, Politics
- The Jesse Kelly ShowNews, News Commentary
- Pat Gray UnleashedNews, News Commentary
- The Rubin ReportNews, News Commentary
- Anderson Cooper 360News
- Chicks on The Right - Conservative Politics & Culture CommentaryDaily News, News, News Commentary, Society & Culture
- Piers Morgan UncensoredNews, Society & Culture, Sports
- It’s That PartNews, Politics
- Radio AtlanticNews, Politics, Society & Culture
- PBS News Hour - Full ShowDaily News, News
- Todd N Tyler Radio EmpireNews, Sports
- The Last Word with Lawrence O’DonnellNews
- Squawk on the StreetBusiness, Investing, News
About The Decoded Podcast
The Decoded Podcast explores the people, policy battles and market forces shaping the future of technology around the world, drawing on POLITICO’s reporting to make sense of what’s happening and what comes next.Podcast website
Listen to The Decoded Podcast, Morning Wire and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
The Decoded Podcast
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.
The Decoded Podcast: Podcasts in Family