Podcast POLITICO Tech
Available Episodes

  • Justine Bateman says the AI apocalypse is coming for Hollywood
    On Friday, writers and studios are slated to hold the first talks they will have had in three months. Steven Overly talks with filmmaker Justine Bateman, who predicts expects artificial intelligence will be the harbinger of the end of movies and television as we know it.
    8/4/2023
    20:10
  • One GOP senator's case against a big AI bill
    Republican Todd Young is one of four senators charting the chamber’s path forward on artificial intelligence — a path he doesn’t expect will lead to sweeping AI legislation. In this episode, Steven Overly talks with Young about his vision for regulating this fast-moving technology and why the solution to concerns about bias, national security and even "doomsday scenarios" lies outside Congress.
    8/3/2023
    16:17
  • Biden's microchip man says goodbye
    Ronnie Chatterji — one of President Biden's key players on microchips — is leaving the White House this week, Politico exclusively reports. Chatterji joined the Commerce Department during the height of the supply chain crisis and quickly focused his attention on chips. Steven Overly talks with Chatterji about what’s left to do on chips, how well global competition is being managed, and what to watch for next.
    8/2/2023
    15:33
  • Introducing POLITICO Tech!
    Starting Wednesday, the POLITICO Tech podcast is your daily download on the disruption that technology is bringing to politics and policy. From AI and the metaverse to disinformation and microchips, we explore how today’s technology is shaping our world — and driving the policy decisions, global rivalries and industries that will matter tomorrow.
    8/1/2023
    1:38
  • The person behind the keyboard
    Want a personal insight into some of the world's most notorious cybercriminals through a neutral party? We interviewed a malware librarian to find out how the geopolitics surrounding the Russia-Ukraine war actually played out in the cybercriminal underground and the complex motivations of the people launching dangerous malware attacks against critical computing systems.
    12/16/2022
    30:24

About POLITICO Tech

The POLITICO Tech podcast is your daily download on the disruption that technology is bringing to politics and policy. From AI and the metaverse to disinformation and microchips, we explore how today’s technology is shaping our world — and driving the policy decisions, global rivalries and industries that will matter tomorrow.
Podcast website

