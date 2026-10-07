Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, says that he gets “ why AI has a really negative perception right now,” and doesn’t think a rebranding artificial intelligence to “super intelligence” will help. Decoded's Brendan Bordelon hears from Altman about his recent visit to the White House, how OpenAI’s approach to safety differs from his biggest competitors, and what comes next in the ongoing saga of rogue AI agents hacking into sensitive government data.



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This episode was produced by Mansee Khurana with help from Jackson Barton and Seth Pollack. It was edited by Emma Anderson and John Hewitt Jones. Our executive editor is Christopher Cadelego. It contains original music from Pran Bondi.

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