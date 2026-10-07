Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsNewsThe Decoded Podcast
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
The Decoded Podcast
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

The Decoded Podcast

POLITICO
NewsTech News
The Decoded Podcast
Latest episode

1041 episodes

  • The Decoded Podcast

    Inside AI safety's hottest club

    10/07/2026 | 15 mins.
    Decoded got an inside look of The Curve, the invite-only conference last weekend that hosted of AI influence and offered a microcosm of the state of current global safety talks. We’ll also talk about potential presidential candidate Senator Ruben Gallego’s plans to regulate AI, and the new movies that star tech giants in "villain roles”

    For more news and analysis, subscribe to the Decoded newsletter: politico.com/decoded
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • The Decoded Podcast

    AI industry reacts to Sam Altman's comments, AI leaders testify in New York City

    10/06/2026 | 13 mins.
    The AI accelerationists are turning on OpenAI.

    Their calls for faster development and lighter-touch regulation are running up against a shifting, more pro-regulation stance from the ChatGPT maker and its chief executive, ratcheting up tensions just as the public’s frustration with the technology is reaching new levels. Plus, a look at the testimony given by AI industry leaders at a New York City Council meeting yesterday.

    For more news and analysis, subscribe to the Decoded newsletter: politico.com/decoded
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • The Decoded Podcast

    Sam Altman on rogue AI, Anthropic, and getting money out of politics

    10/05/2026 | 27 mins.
    Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, says that he gets “ why AI has a really negative perception right now,” and doesn’t think a rebranding artificial intelligence to “super intelligence” will help. Decoded's Brendan Bordelon hears from Altman about his recent visit to the White House, how OpenAI’s approach to safety differs from his biggest competitors, and what comes next in the ongoing saga of rogue AI agents hacking into sensitive government data.

    For more news and analysis, subscribe to the Decoded newsletter: politico.com/decoded

    This episode was produced by Mansee Khurana with help from Jackson Barton and Seth Pollack. It was edited by Emma Anderson and John Hewitt Jones. Our executive editor is Christopher Cadelego. It contains original music from Pran Bondi.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • The Decoded Podcast

    Welcome to The Decoded Podcast

    10/02/2026 | 1 mins.
    The Decoded Podcast explores the people, policy battles and market forces shaping the future of technology around the world, drawing on POLITICO’s reporting to make sense of what’s happening and what comes next. Be sure to subscribe to the Decoded newsletter here.

    The first episode drops October 5!
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • The Decoded Podcast

    What’s behind Trump’s new Tech Force

    12/18/2025 | 25 mins.
    The Trump administration launched the U.S. Tech Force this week, aiming to recruit 1,000 fellows with backgrounds in AI, cybersecurity and other high-tech fields into federal agencies. It’s the latest attempt to solve the government’s long-standing recruitment problem. But will this time be different? On POLITICO Tech, host Steven Overly sits down with Office of Personnel Management Director Scott Kupor, a longtime tech investor, to discuss the new initiative, the impact of DOGE cuts and why the government must embrace AI.

    Steven Overly is the host of POLITICO Tech and covers the intersection of politics and technology.

    Nirmal Mulaikal is the co-host and producer of POLITICO Energy and producer of POLITICO Tech.

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
More News podcasts
Trending News podcasts
About The Decoded Podcast
The Decoded Podcast explores the people, policy battles and market forces shaping the future of technology around the world, drawing on POLITICO’s reporting to make sense of what’s happening and what comes next.
Podcast website
NewsTech News

Listen to The Decoded Podcast, Morning Wire and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
The Decoded Podcast: Podcasts in Family
  • Podcast Playbook Canada
    Playbook Canada
    Government, News
  • Podcast POLITICO Money
    POLITICO Money
    Business, Government, News
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.23.3 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 10/7/2026 - 3:06:49 PM
A company fromMADSACK