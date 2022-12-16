The POLITICO Tech podcast is your daily download on the disruption that technology is bringing to politics and policy. From AI and the metaverse to disinformati...
Justine Bateman says the AI apocalypse is coming for Hollywood
On Friday, writers and studios are slated to hold the first talks they
will have had in three months. Steven Overly talks with filmmaker
Justine Bateman, who predicts expects artificial intelligence will be
the harbinger of the end of movies and television as we know it.
8/4/2023
20:10
One GOP senator's case against a big AI bill
Republican Todd Young is one of four senators charting the chamber’s
path forward on artificial intelligence — a path he doesn’t expect will
lead to sweeping AI legislation. In this episode, Steven Overly talks
with Young about his vision for regulating this fast-moving technology
and why the solution to concerns about bias, national security and even
"doomsday scenarios" lies outside Congress.
8/3/2023
16:17
Biden's microchip man says goodbye
Ronnie Chatterji — one of President Biden's key players on microchips —
is leaving the White House this week, Politico exclusively reports.
Chatterji joined the Commerce Department during the height of the supply
chain crisis and quickly focused his attention on chips. Steven Overly
talks with Chatterji about what’s left to do on chips, how well global
competition is being managed, and what to watch for next.
8/2/2023
15:33
Introducing POLITICO Tech!
Starting Wednesday, the POLITICO Tech podcast is your daily download on
the disruption that technology is bringing to politics and policy. From
AI and the metaverse to disinformation and microchips, we explore how
today’s technology is shaping our world — and driving the policy
decisions, global rivalries and industries that will matter tomorrow.
8/1/2023
1:38
The person behind the keyboard
Want a personal insight into some of the world's most notorious
cybercriminals through a neutral party? We interviewed a malware
librarian to find out how the geopolitics surrounding the Russia-Ukraine
war actually played out in the cybercriminal underground and the complex
motivations of the people launching dangerous malware attacks against
critical computing systems.
