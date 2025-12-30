Parenting IQ - Family Rhythms, Neurodivergence, & Parenting Challenges and Solutions

Dr. Kelly is joined by Hobby Lobby founder David Green and author Bill High for a powerful conversation on building a legacy that lasts. They share practical wisdom on faith, family values, and intentional living—giving parents simple steps to shape generations. A must-listen for anyone who wants to create a family culture that outlives them.To learn more visit www.drkellycagle.comThe Parenting IQ Podcast is a part of the Christian Parenting Podcast Network. To find practical and spiritual resources to help you grow into the parent you want to be, visit www.christianparenting.org Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/parenting-iq-family-rhythms-neurodivergence-and-parenting-challe/donations

Reading the Bible can be overwhelming—especially for kids with dyslexia, ADHD, or attention challenges. In this episode, Dr. Kelly Cagle talks with Laura Bartlett of Zondervan Bibles about the innovative Clear Focus Bible, designed with a bionic reading method that boosts fluency and confidence. Whether you're a parent of a neurodivergent child or just looking for ways to make Scripture more engaging at home, this episode offers hope, practical insight, and a powerful tool to help every child connect with God's Word.Visit www.drkellycagle.com to learn moreThe Parenting IQ Podcast is a part of the Christian Parenting Podcast Network. To find practical and spiritual resources to help you grow into the parent you want to be, visit www.christianparenting.org Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/parenting-iq-family-rhythms-neurodivergence-and-parenting-challe/donations

News anchor Leland Vittert opens up for the first time about his childhood autism diagnosis and the powerful parenting that helped him rise above it. In this heartfelt episode, Leland shares how his father’s relentless support—and refusal to let a label define him—shaped his resilience and success. Dr. Kelly and Leland dive into identity, grit, and what it truly takes to raise kids who thrive beyond the limits of a diagnosis.To learn more visit www.drkellycagle.comThe Parenting IQ Podcast is a part of the Christian Parenting Podcast Network. To find practical and spiritual resources to help you grow into the parent you want to be, visit www.christianparenting.org Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/parenting-iq-family-rhythms-neurodivergence-and-parenting-challe/donations

Ali Gilkeson of Rend Collective joins Dr. Kelly to share how her family raised resilient, joy-filled kids while touring the world. From life on a tour bus to homeschooling on the go, Ali talks about parenting with grace, embracing help, and keeping faith at the center. She also introduces her newest children’s book Keeping the Light, inspired by the worship song My Lighthouse, encouraging kids to shine bright no matter where they are.To learn more visit www.drkellycagle.comThe Parenting IQ Podcast is a part of the Christian Parenting Podcast Network. To find practical and spiritual resources to help you grow into the parent you want to be, visit www.christianparenting.org Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/parenting-iq-family-rhythms-neurodivergence-and-parenting-challe/donations

What if rest isn’t a reward—but the starting point for parenting well? In this soul-stirring episode, Christy Nockels joins Dr. Kelly to talk about parenting from a place of peace, presence, and worship. From letting go of guilt to creating rhythms of rest in your home, Christy shares how the presence of God transforms motherhood from the inside out. Plus, hear the heart behind her new family worship album King Who Never Sleeps.To learn more visit www.drkellycagle.comThe Parenting IQ Podcast is a part of the Christian Parenting Podcast Network. To find practical and spiritual resources to help you grow into the parent you want to be, visit www.christianparenting.org Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/parenting-iq-family-rhythms-neurodivergence-and-parenting-challe/donations

About Parenting IQ - Family Rhythms, Neurodivergence, & Parenting Challenges and Solutions

Along with experts from various fields, Dr. Cagle helps parents use the daily little moments as big learning opportunities.The Parenting IQ Podcast is your go-to show for turning real-life parenting struggles into powerful learning opportunities. Whether you're raising a neurodivergent child, homeschooling, or navigating the pressures of academics and behavior, this podcast will equip you with practical tools and research-backed strategies to build a thriving home culture.Hosted by Dr. Kelly Cagle-- a PhD in education, ADHD researcher, and homeschooling mom of three boys-- each episode unpacks how to use the daily little moments (yes, even the messy ones!) as opportunities to teach life skills, character, and emotional intelligence that go far beyond the textbook.Topics include:ADHD-friendly parenting strategiesHow to motivate your kids without naggingBuilding confident, connected familiesTeaching life skills that stickRethinking academics for real-world successManaging sibling dynamics and home rhythmsBiblical wisdom + brain science and so much moreBecause when parents find their rhythm, families thrive.Tune in weekly to raise kids with wisdom, purpose, and heart.Subscribe now to join our Lifelong Learner squad and start parenting with intention, insight, and IQ!The Parenting IQ Podcast is a part of the Christian Parenting Podcast Network. To find practical and spiritual resources to help you grow into the parent you want to be, visit www.christianparenting.org.For show notes and additional Mom IQ Resources, visit www.drkellycagle.com.