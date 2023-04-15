04: Guess Who’s Back, Back Again (It’s Freud) feat. Hannah Zeavin and Alex Colston

Abby and Patrick welcome Hannah Zeavin and Alex Colston, founders of the Psychosocial Foundation and Parapraxis magazine. The four discuss their paths to psychoanalysis; speculate about why Freud is back (or if he ever really left); and offer copious reading suggestions! Plus, Hannah talks about being both the child of analysts and a historian of psychoanalysis and Alex discusses his status as a "faithless Lacanian" and its implications for clinical practice.https://www.thepsychosocialfoundation.org/https://www.parapraxismagazine.com/Reading suggestions in the order that they were offered:Lisa Appignanesi & John Forrester, Freud's WomenJohn Forrester, Freud & Psychoanalysis: Six Introductory Lectures (new edition forthcoming)Camille Robcis, Disalienation: Politics, Philosophy, and Radical Psychiatry in Postwar FranceDaniel José Gaztambide, A People's History of Psychoanalysis: From Freud to Liberation PsychologySigmund Freud, "Mourning and Melancholia"Sigmund Freud, Introductory Lectures on PsychoanalysisSigmund Freud, "Observations on Transference-Love"Jacqueline Rose, "Where Does the Misery Come From? Psychoanalysis, Feminism, and The Event"Sigmund Freud, "Fragment of An Analysis of a Case of Hysteria" (AKA the "Dora" case study)Sigmund Freud, "Analysis Terminable and Interminable"Malcom Bowie, LacanShoshana Felman, Lacan and the Adventure of InsightJonathan Culler, The Pursuit of Signs: Semiotics, Literature, DeconstructionSigmund Freud, Totem and TabooSigmund Freud, The Interpretation of DreamsWilfred Bion, Experiences in Groups and Other PapersJordy Rosenberg, "Gender Trouble on Mother's Day"Jonathan Culler, "Story and Discourse in the Analysis of Narrative"