Ordinary Unhappiness

Podcast Ordinary Unhappiness
Patrick & Abby
A podcast about psychoanalysis, politics, pop culture, and the ways we suffer now, featuring Abby Kluchin&nbsp;&amp; Patrick Blanchfield More
Available Episodes

  • 06: Unheimlich Maneuver: The Uncanny, Part I
    Abby, Patrick, and Dan sneak up on the idea of the unconscious by tackling Freud’s concept of the “uncanny,” and its relationship to anxiety, fear, and the “omnipotence of thoughts.” They talk horror movies, doubles and doppelgangers, talking dolls, bleeding trees, Instagram face and the creepiness of mirrors, déjà vu, imaginary friends, ghosts, revenants, repetition, and the enchantment/disenchantment of the world. Part II coming next week!Have you noticed that Freud is back? Got questions about psychoanalysis? Or maybe you’ve traversed the fantasy and lived to tell the tale? Leave us a voicemail! 484 775-0107  A podcast about psychoanalysis, politics, pop culture, and the ways we suffer now. New episodes on Saturdays. Follow us on social media:  Linktree: https://linktr.ee/OrdinaryUnhappiness Twitter: @UnhappinessPod Instagram: @OrdinaryUnhappiness Patreon: patreon.com/OrdinaryUnhappiness Theme song: Formal Chicken - Gnossienne No. 1 https://open.spotify.com/album/2MIIYnbyLqriV3vrpUTxxO Provided by Fruits Music
    4/29/2023
    1:20:19
  • 05: Wild Analysis: Mailbag Episode! Teaser
    We take your calls and talk about dream interpretation, professional ethics, and visions of therapy for the world we live in versus the world we want to inhabit. (We are also unexpectedly haunted by the example of the fantasy of wanting to kill your boss.) Subscribe to get access to the full episode and all premium episodes! www.patreon.com/OrdinaryUnhappinessHave you noticed that Freud is back? Got questions about psychoanalysis? Or maybe you’ve traversed the fantasy and lived to tell the tale? Leave us a voicemail! 484 775-0107 A podcast about psychoanalysis, politics, pop culture, and the ways we suffer now. New episodes on Saturdays. Follow us on social media: Linktree: https://linktr.ee/OrdinaryUnhappiness Twitter: @UnhappinessPod Instagram: @OrdinaryUnhappiness Patreon: patreon.com/OrdinaryUnhappiness
    4/23/2023
    2:23
  • 03: Bonus Content: Short session I - Transference, continued Teaser
    Continuing the conversation on transference started in Episode 2, Patrick and Dan discuss free guitars, transference as defense, magical thinking, and why experiencing transferential relationships is better than not having any relationships at all. Subscribe to get access to the full episode and all premium episodes! www.patreon.com/OrdinaryUnhappinessHave you noticed that Freud is back? Got questions about psychoanalysis? Or maybe you’ve traversed the fantasy and lived to tell the tale? Leave us a voicemail! 484 775-0107A podcast about psychoanalysis, politics, pop culture, and the ways we suffer now. New episodes on Saturdays. Follow us on social media:Linktree: https://linktr.ee/OrdinaryUnhappinessTwitter: @UnhappinessPodInstagram: @OrdinaryUnhappinessPatreon: patreon.com/OrdinaryUnhappiness
    4/23/2023
    2:47
  • 04: Guess Who’s Back, Back Again (It’s Freud) feat. Hannah Zeavin and Alex Colston
    Abby and Patrick welcome Hannah Zeavin and Alex Colston, founders of the Psychosocial Foundation and Parapraxis magazine. The four discuss their paths to psychoanalysis; speculate about why Freud is back (or if he ever really left); and offer copious reading suggestions! Plus, Hannah talks about being both the child of analysts and a historian of psychoanalysis and Alex discusses his status as a “faithless Lacanian” and its implications for clinical practice.https://www.thepsychosocialfoundation.org/https://www.parapraxismagazine.com/Reading suggestions in the order that they were offered:Lisa Appignanesi & John Forrester, Freud’s WomenJohn Forrester, Freud & Psychoanalysis: Six Introductory Lectures (new edition forthcoming)Camille Robcis, Disalienation: Politics, Philosophy, and Radical Psychiatry in Postwar FranceDaniel José Gaztambide, A People’s History of Psychoanalysis: From Freud to Liberation PsychologySigmund Freud, “Mourning and Melancholia”Sigmund Freud, Introductory Lectures on PsychoanalysisSigmund Freud, “Observations on Transference-Love”Jacqueline Rose, “Where Does the Misery Come From? Psychoanalysis, Feminism, and The Event”Sigmund Freud, “Fragment of An Analysis of a Case of Hysteria” (AKA the “Dora” case study)Sigmund Freud, “Analysis Terminable and Interminable”Malcom Bowie, LacanShoshana Felman, Lacan and the Adventure of InsightJonathan Culler, The Pursuit of Signs: Semiotics, Literature, DeconstructionSigmund Freud, Totem and TabooSigmund Freud, The Interpretation of DreamsWilfred Bion, Experiences in Groups and Other PapersJordy Rosenberg, “Gender Trouble on Mother’s Day”Jonathan Culler, “Story and Discourse in the Analysis of Narrative”Have you noticed that Freud is back? Got questions about psychoanalysis? Or maybe you’ve traversed the fantasy and lived to tell the tale? Leave us a voicemail! 484 775-0107  A podcast about psychoanalysis, politics, pop culture, and the ways we suffer now. New episodes on Saturdays. Follow us on social media:  Linktree: https://linktr.ee/OrdinaryUnhappiness Twitter: @UnhappinessPod Instagram: @OrdinaryUnhappiness Patreon: patreon.com/OrdinaryUnhappiness Theme song: Formal Chicken - Gnossienne No. 1 https://open.spotify.com/album/2MIIYnbyLqriV3vrpUTxxO Provided by Fruits Music
    4/15/2023
    1:24:51
  • 02: Transference
    Abby, Patrick, and Dan talk about transference in Freud’s essays on analytic technique and at your local bar; what resistance is and how it manifests in different ways; analytic neutrality; what you should say to the friend who keeps getting stuck in the same relationship over and over; why people want to have a beer with the president; and whether any kind of love at all is realHave you noticed that Freud is back? Got questions about psychoanalysis? Or maybe you’ve traversed the fantasy and lived to tell the tale? Leave us a voicemail! 484 775-0107  A podcast about psychoanalysis, politics, pop culture, and the ways we suffer now. New episodes on Saturdays. Follow us on social media: Linktree: https://linktr.ee/OrdinaryUnhappiness Twitter: @UnhappinessPod Instagram: @OrdinaryUnhappiness Patreon: patreon.com/OrdinaryUnhappiness Theme song: Formal Chicken - Gnossienne No. 1 https://open.spotify.com/album/2MIIYnbyLqriV3vrpUTxxO Provided by Fruits Music
    4/8/2023
    1:36:11

About Ordinary Unhappiness

A podcast about psychoanalysis, politics, pop culture, and the ways we suffer now, featuring Abby Kluchin &amp; Patrick Blanchfield

